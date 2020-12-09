HighPoint's unsecured bonds may be worth around 50 cents on the dollar and appear to have some upside based on their current price.

HighPoint's current shares should be worth around $3 based on the new equity they will receive.

Based on the proposed transaction, Bonanza Creek is worth roughly $22.00 to $26.75 per share post-deal at mid-$40s WTI oil.

Bonanza Creek is planning on merging with HighPoint Resources. HighPoint is planning on restructuring its existing debt to eliminate most of its notes.

Bonanza Creek (BCEI) is planning on merging with HighPoint Resources (HPR) in a deal that also involves HighPoint restructuring its existing debt. This will help Bonanza Creek achieve scale while keeping its balance sheet healthy. From HighPoint's perspective, this deal appears preferable to a standalone restructuring.

The combined company should be stronger from the cost savings achieved in the merger. Bonanza Creek's shares look fairly priced currently, while HighPoint's shares are significantly overvalued. HighPoint's unsecured bonds appear to be undervalued if the deal goes through.

The Deal

The deal calls for Bonanza Creek to issue 9.8 million shares to HighPoint's noteholders and shareholders. HighPoint's noteholders will receive approximately 9.3 million shares plus up to $100 million in 7.50% Bonanza Creek unsecured notes due 2026 in exchange for Highpoint's existing unsecured notes. The exchange offer requires participation of at least 97.5% of the aggregate outstanding principal of HighPoint's unsecured notes.

HighPoint's shareholders will receive approximately 0.5 million shares, resulting in a total of approximately 30.6 million shares outstanding.

Million Shares Bonanza Creek Shareholders 20.8 HighPoint Noteholders 9.3 HighPoint Shareholders 0.5 Total 30.6

Post-transaction, Bonanza Creek believes it will have $50 million in cash, $150 million in credit facility debt, and $100 million in unsecured notes.

2021 Outlook

The combined company is expected to produce an average of approximately 47,000 BOEPD during 2021, with a $155 million capital expenditure budget. This is slightly lower than its expected combined 50,000 BOEPD in average Q4 2020 production and is based on development expectations with low-$40s WTI oil over the next few years. Oil strip prices are several dollars higher now, so there is a possibility that the combined company will aim for modestly higher production.

Source

The original plan would result in it generating around $510 million in revenue in 2021 after hedges. This is based on roughly $45 to $46 WTI oil and $2.60 NYMEX natural gas.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 9,521,025 $40.75 $388 NGLs (Barrels) 3,345,225 $11.50 $38 Natural Gas [MCF] 25,732,500 $1.95 $50 Hedge Value $34 Total Revenue $510

Bonanza Creek's cash expenditures are estimated at $356 million with a $155 million capital expenditure budget in 2021. This assumes that it achieves its $31 million in estimated 2021 cost savings (mostly in G&A) as a result of the merger.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $55 Net RMI (Midstream) Expenses $10 Gathering, Transportation and Processing $28 Production Taxes $37 Cash G&A $40 Unused Commitments $18 Cash Interest $13 CapEx $155 Total Expenses $356

The projected $154 million in positive cash flow will help reduce Bonanza Creek's net debt to around $46 million by the end of 2021. This is higher than the $130 million in positive cash flow for 2021 that Bonanza Creek estimated for the combined company, but its calculations were done with oil strip prices several dollars lower.

Bonanza Creek's net debt is projected to be a low 0.2x unhedged EBITDAX by the end of 2021.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, both HighPoint Resources and Bonanza Creek were valued at approximately 2.5x to 3.0x EBITDAX prior to the oil price crash. A similar multiple to unhedged 2021 EBITDAX would value the company at $720 million to $864 million.

With $46 million in net debt, this results in an estimated value of approximately $22.00 to $26.75 per share for Bonanza Creek's shares.

Based on the value of Bonanza Creek shares that HighPoint's shareholders are getting, HighPoint's current stock should be valued at approximately $2.55 to $3.10 per share. Thus at $14 per share its stock is severely overvalued. This rise has been helped by a much-reduced float after its reverse split, but the stock will eventually implode after either the merger closes or HighPoint restructures after an unsuccessful exchange offer.

HighPoint has $625 million in unsecured notes outstanding. These appear to be receiving a recovery of approximately 49 cents to 56 cents on the dollar based on the combination of stock and new notes that they are set to receive. The new notes account for 16 cents on the dollar of that value.

HighPoint's notes appear to be a bit undervalued currently, still trading in the low-40s cents on the dollar. There is also the risk that the exchange offer doesn't go through, resulting in HighPoint restructuring on its own. HighPoint has received initial support from over 83% of noteholders for the exchange offer, and will eventually need 97.5% support.

Source: Bonanza Creek

A scenario where HighPoint doesn't reach the minimum note participation level probably ends up in a similar long-term result though, with the unsecured notes being converted into new equity in restructuring and then HighPoint merging with Bonanza Creek sometime later on.

Conclusion

Bonanza Creek is planning on merging with HighPoint Resources. HighPoint's unsecured notes will be exchanged for Bonanza Creek shares (30.4% of the combined company) and a $100 million in new Bonanza Creek notes. HighPoint's shares will be exchanged for a small amount (1.6%) of the new company.

The combined company should be stronger from cost efficiencies that are gained from merging. Bonanza Creek's shares appear fairly priced for mid-$40s WTI oil. HighPoint's shares are currently very overpriced for the new equity they will receive though, while its bonds appear to be somewhat undervalued if the deal goes through.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.