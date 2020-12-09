A Bit Of Frothiness Developing In Stocks

In fact, the S&P 500/SPX is trading at over 40 times EPS, and next year's 26 times EPS figures do not make stocks look cheap either.

Source

Nasdaq-100 (QQQ)

Source: StockCharts.com

As the year-end melt up continues, the Nasdaq 100 has now risen for 11 straight trading days. Having said that, despite the 11-day winning streak, the Qs are only up by about 6% in this time frame. While upside momentum remains robust, some frothiness is starting to develop in QQQ as well as in other major market averages.

A $600 Check?

Where's the fiscal stimulus? The White House is offering $600 checks and no federal unemployment benefits. Sure, $600 checks will boost consumer spending into year-end, but it's not going to be enough to carry the recovery over into 2021. This implies that there's still quite a bit of disconnect on the stimulus front, and the sides may not be as close to reaching a deal as recently reported. Preferably even a skinny package needs to get passed before year-end. Otherwise, a mild to a moderate correction may occur in the near future.

Valuations Are a Problem

I hear some talk about a "new normal," where valuations don't matter. Well, I disagree. Valuations matter in any environment, new normal or not, and right now valuations are high.

Source

We can see that the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) is trading above the Nasdaq 100 valuation wise. This is rare to see, but it's due to more growth expected from the more cyclical, non-tech names during the "post-COVID" recovery. Having said that, a decline from a 42 P/E ratio down to the 26 level would be impressive, but it still will not make stocks cheap. Even if such a substantial increase in earnings occurs next year, where will substantial future growth come from? In fact, a 26 P/E multiple on the S&P 500 is one of the highest in history, never mind the 42 figure which seems to be the highest on record.

In other words: stocks may be starting to get ahead of themselves

Let's look at the SPX

Not too bad. The SPX is not terribly overbought, but some signs of frothiness are beginning to emerge. This does not mean that stocks won't continue to melt-up into year-end. However, the frothier the market becomes, probabilities for a correction rise. Now, the full stochastic still shows strong momentum, the RSI is still below 70, and other technical indicators are not flashing red signals yet. Nevertheless, if this melt-up persists and/or intensifies without a proper consolidation, pullback phase, SPX will likely run into a mild to moderate (roughly 10%) correction within the next 1-3 months in my view.

As probabilities for a correction do not seem imminent yet, let us look at what the futures are telling us.

SPX futures

While SPX futures are relatively flat this morning, the most widely followed equity gauge continues to melt higher and higher. SPX is now above 3,700, recently hitting another new ATH around 3,715. Right now, especially from a technical standpoint, I see no reason why this melt-up won't continue to around 3,800 by year-end. SPX has initial support at 3,700, then an important support level at 3,660, followed by a critical support level at 3,600.

Nasdaq futures

Nasdaq futures are giving up some ground after hitting new ATHs once again. However, nothing too serious yet as we remain above initial support at 12,600. However, if this level was to break down next support would come at 12,500, then at roughly 12,350, and then lower.

Gold futures

Gold is trading a bit wildly this morning. First, this could be due to uncertainty regarding the fiscal package, and second, this could be correlated with a failed attempt to breakthrough $1,880 resistance. Still, gold remains above $1,860 support, and I do not see anything critical here.

In fact, I believe gold and GSMs in general will go substantially higher in the near to intermediate term due to more fiscal and monetary stimulus as well as higher inflation and other factors. Just in case, key support remains around $1,860-$1,850, and then at roughly $1,820.

Silver futures

We have a similar image with silver. Essentially where gold goes, silver follows. Silver is above key $23.50-$24 support, yet we really want to see silver move decisively above the $25 level to see a shift toward a more positive momentum.

Bitcoin

Source: Binance.com

After several unsuccessful attempts to break out to new ATHs, Bitcoin is starting to head lower a bit. In fact, BTC finally broke below the $18K level and tested around $17.6K before bouncing back shortly there after. Right now BTC is at around $18,200. Strong support from here is at $18-18.1K, and then at $17.5K. To the upside, we have some strong resistance around $18.4-18.5K.

The Bottom Line: Keeping a Balanced Portfolio

For the most part, we are content with our current portfolio makeup. We remain quite bullish on GSMs near, intermediate, and long term. Therefore, our GSM position is around 26.5% of portfolio holdings. Non-GSM equities are at about 23% of holdings. but we would like to raise this position when the time is right. Bitcoin/digital assets are at about 21% of portfolio holdings, and roughly 24% is in cash. The other 5% or so is allocated towards bond instruments. QTD our portfolio is up by around 13.5%, not including dividends and covered call premiums.

