Overall, RSI is positioned for very strong growth in the future yet trades at a valuation lower than peers.

Its ownership of its own tech platform, social casino offering, and many years of casino experience are key competitive differentiators.

RSI is dominant in iGaming but it also holds a very strong position in the sports betting market.

In complex markets like iGaming, where dozens of states are in different stages of legalisation, it can be hard for many investors to find the winners and losers. After crunching the numbers, I believe dMY Technology (DMYT), which has signed an agreement to merge with Rush Street Interactive, may be the best buy in this market.

The market

DraftKings' (DKNG) massive rise may have gotten the attention of most of the market, but iGaming, not sports betting, may be the true horse to bet on over the next few years. Based on New Jersey estimates (the most mature online gambling market in the US), iGaming revenue should substantially outstrip online sports betting revenue, even in the long run.

Source: GNOG presentation

The reason for this is because the average iGaming player plays longer, reinvests winnings faster, and generates a higher hold (revenue for the operator), according to data from Golden Nugget Online Gaming (LCA). In addition, iGaming has a more balanced gender demographic compared to sports betting, which is male-dominated.

Source: GNOG presentation

With the COVID-19 crisis causing casino shutdowns across the US, which in turn leads to lower taxes for the government, the environment is favorable for iGaming legislation across the US. Currently, only a few select states like New Jersey have legalized online gambling, though more states are coming on board. If the whole of the US legalizes iGaming, the market for iGaming is estimated to be over $20bil.

Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive was founded in 2012 as a division of Rush Street, a multibillion-dollar casino operator with multiple land-based casinos around the US. The founders of RSI correctly predicted that iGaming was going to be legalized in the future and started building a platform to take advantage of this imminent legalization.

Source: DMYT presentation

Today, RSI comprises of the 3 brands above, two of which operate in the US and 1 which operates in Columbia. They have secured enviable positions in both iGaming and sports betting and are well-positioned to take advantage of the fast growth in both markets.

Why Rush Street Interactive? - iGaming

Rush Street Interactive is the #1 player in iGaming, with an incredible 16.3% market share currently. This massive market share mainly comes from Pennsylvania, in which Rush Street Interactive has 28% market share.

Source: Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

Unlike GNOG, RSI doesn't just depend on 1 state. The company also has operations in incredibly competitive New Jersey, but since it is partnered there with GNOG, it's quite hard to tell the market share there. The combined 2 companies have a 30% market share of the New Jersey iGaming market.

Source: New Jersey Gaming Control Board

Even though RSI entered quite late into the New Jersey market, it still managed to capture a decent portion of the market and is on track to generate $55mil in revenue from the New Jersey iGaming market alone in 2020. Despite the massive competition, RSI is EBITDA positive in this market.

The secret to RSI's success? Its social casino offering, which helps to attract gamblers even before the market is legalized at an incredibly low CAC. Great customer service and unique offerings also help, as well as RSI's experience in land-based casinos.

Source: DMYT presentation

Overall, RSI has shown the ability to not only grow in its current iGaming markets, but also expand and capture strong market share in new markets without spending a ridiculous amount on customer acquisition.

Why Rush Street Interactive? - Sports betting

While I'm focusing on the iGaming dominance of RSI in this article, RSI also has done really well in penetrating into the sports betting market. According to management, it is top 3 or 4 in overall handle in online sports betting, which is incredibly impressive considering it is an iGaming focused operator.

Competitor GNOG has barely penetrated the sports betting market with a market share of 0.1% in 2020 in its home state of New Jersey, but RSI has captured close to 15% of the sports betting market in Pennsylvania.

Source: Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board

The company has been the first mover in sports betting in a variety of different states and this has allowed it to capture substantial market share, including a dominant share in the New York and Pennsylvania retail sportsbook markets.

Source: DMYT presentation

In addition, RSI owns sports betting platform RushBet.co that operates in Columbia. RushBet.co was "practice" for the company to gain experience before the repeal of PASPA. This "practice" has turned out incredibly well. As you can see below, RushBet.co has millions of visitors monthly and has become one of the top sports betting sites in Columbia.

Source: similarweb

I believe the operation of RushBet.co positions Rush Street Interactive very well in the rapidly expanding sports betting and iGaming market internationally. Near-term opportunities include Brazil, Argentina, and Mexico, as sports betting legalization heats up in these markets.

Financials

RSI is estimated to show strong growth over the next few years, even after COVID-19. Expansion into new states is expected to make up a large portion of the growth. While the company was unprofitable last year, it expects to hit breakeven in 2020 on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

Source: DMYT presentation

One thing I will give GNOG is that it is more profitable than RSI, though I don't think that is a good thing. In this fast-growing market, I would rather see growth than profitability, and as you can see above, RSI certainly brings substantial growth opportunities.

Source: DMYT presentation

Even though RSI is unprofitable currently, the unit economics are solid, with LTV/CAC (basically return on marketing spend) at a very strong 6.3x by year 3 and a payback period of just 5 months in the most competitive market of New Jersey. This is a better profile than GNOG, which has a 2.2x LTV/CAC in year 1 vs. 2.7x for RSI. Long term, RSI expects to generate mid 20s EBITDA margins.

Valuation

RSI has estimated that it can generate between $1.5-2.4bn in revenue even without full penetration of either the online casino or sports betting market. Based on RSI's current market share of >16% for online casino, and based on higher estimates of TAM by DraftKings, I believe these projections are conservative.

Source: DMYT presentation

Considering how high peak sales could be, DMYT is trading at a ridiculously low valuation. At the current valuation of $20bil for DraftKings, this represents around 5x peak revenue (including Canada, midpoint estimates). However, at RSI's current valuation of $3.2bil, this represents around 1.6x midpoint revenue estimates, or 3x cheaper than DraftKings. Compared to GNOG, RSI has 2.5x the market share in iGaming and far higher market share in sports betting yet only trades at 2x the EV of GNOG. It also has other advantages, as shown below:

Source: DMYT presentation

Social gaming, a casino tech platform, international operations, all represent major advantages in marketing, forming partnerships with other casinos, and growth in general. All of these should help to solidify RSI's lead in the land based casino space.

Conclusion

I have owned both LCA and DMYT stock in the past, but after doing my research, I am sticking with DMYT. This seems like a poor choice with the recent stock rise of LCA, but I'm confident that I've made the right decision long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DMYT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.