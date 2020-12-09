Rising rates or hiccups in COVID vaccine distribution could derail the potential for outperformance, but the positives outweigh the negatives here.

Cyclicals and value stocks tend to outperform coming out of economic bottoms, two areas in which SCHD is significantly overweight.

But how well is the fund positioned for 2021? Really good if the economic recovery narrative plays out.

Investment Thesis

Dividend stocks and dividend ETFs have been underperformers throughout 2021 as the market has favored growth stocks through the first three quarters of the year. The outperformance of cyclicals and value stocks over the past month and a half has also brought dividend ETFs back into favor.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend ETF (SCHD) has been one of my favorite dividend ETFs and its focus on dividend growth, quality and high yield has made it one of the best-performing of the dividend ETFs in 2020. But given the COVID recession this year, the subsequent optimism surrounding a potential vaccine and the chances for a global economic recovery, is SCHD positioned to outperform again in 2021? I think the answer is yes, but with a few caveats.

Overview

One of my favorite dividend ETFs for years has been the Schwab U.S. Dividend ETF (SCHD). I like to talk about the three pillars of dividend investing - dividend growth, dividend quality and high yield - fairly often and SCHD is one of the few ETFs out there that includes aspects of all three in their selection process.

As a baseline, companies with at least a $500 million market cap must have a minimum of 10+ years of consecutive dividend growth to get past the first screen. From there, the index's components are selected by evaluating the highest dividend yielding stocks based on four fundamentals-based characteristics — cash flow to total debt, return on equity (ROE), dividend yield and 5-year dividend growth rate. The 100 highest-rated names qualify for the final market cap weighted index with no individual component exceeding a 4% weighting and no sector accounting for more than 25% of the portfolio.

From a standpoint of pure selection process, there are few weaknesses within SCHD's approach. The focus on both dividend quality and growth helps eliminate some of the inherent risk of going after high yielders. The cap-weighted methodology gives the portfolio a heavy large-cap tilt, so it may struggle to keep up small-caps continue to outperform as they have over the past month and a half.

We know that 2021 has not been kind to dividend ETFs. Not a single one of the largest funds is managing to beat the S&P 500 (SPY) year-to-date.

The underperformance is pretty simple to explain. Up through the end of October, the market almost exclusively favored large-cap growth, especially on the tech side. Most dividend ETFs lean towards more mature companies with plenty of cash flow, often from the consumer staples, financials or utilities sectors. With the exception of a couple of outperformance stretches and subsequent fades during the year (notably from consumer staples in February/March and utilities in September/October), these groups have been steady underperformers almost all year.

Dividend growth stocks have performed comparatively well, benefiting from a flight to safer assets as the global recession developed. High yield stocks took the brunt of the selling as dividend cuts, suspensions and credit downgrades dominated the landscape.

SCHD, however, was a relative success story. With a year-to-date return of more than 14%, it's the best-performing of the big funds. The focus on dividend achiever stocks with attractive fundamentals has satiated investors' need for more conservative dividend stock stories, while the tilt towards high yielders within that universe provides an attractive 3.5% dividend yield, more than twice that of the S&P 500 right now.

The Outlook For 2021

The outlook for the financial markets in 2021, and for dividend ETFs specifically, largely depends on how you feel about an economic rebound. Investors are certainly pricing assets as if a COVID vaccine becoming widely available sometime during the first half of 2021 will be successful and that the global economy will continue to recover as restrictions are lifted and many businesses begin returning to life as normal.

While much of the latest economic data, including the November jobs report which came in weaker than expected, it's likely that the economic recovery is at least slowing if it hasn't stalled out altogether.

The one positive catalyst that could cure the market's short-term concerns would be the passage of another coronavirus stimulus bill in Congress. Getting the two sides to agree on a package looks like it could be a challenge, but there's motivation to get it done and a bill could certainly serve as the bridge to help consumers and small businesses to get through the next six months until the vaccine becomes widely available.

I believe that the behavior and performance of risk assets in 2021 will mirror what we've seen since the beginning of November as long as nothing major derails the economic narrative and vaccine re-opening trade. That is to say, I expect further outperformance from small-caps and cyclicals, financials in particular, higher Treasury yields, despite the best efforts from the Fed to keep them suppressed, and a lower dollar.

Of course, there are risks to that outlook. A weak employment picture could slow consumer spending. Investors could suddenly grow weary of a spiraling federal debt load. All of this government stimulus could lead to higher inflation (which breakeven inflation rates are suggesting is already happening).

But investors have largely demonstrated that they're not concerned about some of the potential risks right now. They're focused on the post-COVID economic recovery and remain in a buying mood.

How SCHD Looks In 2021

If the economic recovery scenario I laid out comes to pass, how is SCHD positioned to perform? We've already established that SCHD follows a cap-weighted index. If small-caps do indeed outperform in 2020, SCHD won't be able to take advantage of it.

If cyclicals and value stocks continue to outperform, however, SCHD is sitting right in the sweet spot.

Here is SCHD's sector allocation as of the end of the 3rd quarter.

Its two largest sector holdings - financials and industrials - are both cyclical, and cyclical sectors, in general, account for more than half of the portfolio. Compare that to the S&P 500, which currently has about 24% of its index in cyclicals.

That puts SCHD significantly overweight in cyclicals and consumer staples and noticeably underweight in tech and healthcare.

Other notable takeaways in relation to SCHD versus the S&P 500, the two have just a 9% overlap assets, making SCHD a solid diversifier to an S&P 500-heavy portfolio (although a correlation factor of 0.81 means they still largely move in the same direction).

We've established that SCHD is well-positioned to take advantage of a cyclical rally, but what about value stocks? SCHD is ready to take advantage of that as well.

SCHD is significantly overweight in the value factor as evidenced by the portfolio's current P/E ratio of around 17. The dividend yield factor could also provide a tailwind. Investors generally eschew high yield stocks when market sentiment is negative, but in risk-on environments, high yields are sought out.

Consider the recent outperformance of junk bonds and emerging markets bonds (which are heavily junk as well). They've both been steadily outperforming Treasuries since the March bottom. If the government, through another stimulus package, and the Fed, through an increase in its bond buying program, are ready to backstop any significant losses in risk assets, there's ample reason to believe that high yield stocks could again do well in 2021.

Conclusion

If the vaccine-inspired global economic recovery narrative continues to play out throughout 2021, SCHD looks poised to have a really good year.

Its overweights in cyclicals, value stocks and high dividend yielders all look ready to outperform in a re-opening trade and a 3-4% dividend yield will certainly look attractive in a 1% Treasury yield environment.

There are a few risks though. The focus on dividend growth and quality, which helped keep SCHD at the top of the dividend ETF pack in 2020, could act as a drag in 2021. If investors continue to be willing to load up on risk assets, the relatively conservative nature of these two themes could act as a drag.

And, of course, the outperformance of SCHD could be contingent on an economic recovery. If inflation starts heating up, the recovery begins to derail or there are hiccups in the COVID vaccine distribution process, such as supply chain issues, the markets could quickly revert to preferring safe haven assets again.

SCHD is almost always a solid long-term buy-and-hold choice for your portfolio, but it's also looking like a great choice for 2021.

