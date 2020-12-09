We recently wrote on iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD). That offering from iShares, as the name suggests, focuses on 0-5 year bonds from Investment Grade Corporations. It has a moderate duration risk and was yielding the investor a meagre 0.69% in real yield. We were not convinced that it was a reasonable vehicle to park cash. Today, we bring to you another iShares fund, the iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG). This one too invests in 0-5 year corporate bonds, albeit those below investment grade. Yes, the investors are compensated for the additional risk.

Before we take a look at the fine print, let's compare the total return of the two funds over the last 5 years.

No surprise that the high yield fund has outpaced the investment grade fund. Both have got the boost due to the lowering of interest rates, but the high yield bonds pay a lot higher in interest than the latter.

We would like to note that past performance should not be considered the holy grail of future performance indicator. Being bond funds, they will be subject to the ever-changing interest rate environment taking the investors on a rollercoaster of a ride. Today, the juice has been squeezed from cutting rates, and they have almost nowhere to go on the downside.

Default Risk

As expected, the Fund holds bonds rated BB and under with about 50% just a rung below investment grade.

Source: SHYG

Junk or speculative bonds bring with them the risk of default. Investors are compensated for this elevated risk by the companies in question in the form of higher interest. With the current risk-free rates trending at blink and miss, some investors with a higher risk appetite may find it palatable to take on the default risk for a meatier outcome vis a vis interest. That said, do know that you are reaching and reaching into very dangerous territory.

Source: Young Research

Duration Risk

The maturities are spread across the spectrum of 0-5 years with the weighted average maturity for the portfolio coming in at 2.09 years.

Source: SHYG

With a 1.93 effective duration, this fund does have a modest element of interest rate risk. We are of the opinion that interest rates have nowhere to go but up from here, which would reduce the value of the current portfolio held by this fund. The yield, however, does attempt to offer a modicum of compensation for this risk unlike its brethren SLQD, with its 2.36 effective duration offering a sub 1% yield. In both cases, though, a 1% rise in interest rates could drop the value of the bonds held in the portfolios by double the amount.

Holdings

SHYG holds familiar names in its top 10 holdings. It is well diversified with about 745 holdings in total, and only a little over 14% of it in the top 10.

Source: SHYG

Performance

This Fund has more or less kept up with its benchmark, Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield 0-5 Index. The bulk of the difference between the two can be attributed to the 0.30% in expense ratio for SHYG, which is non-existent for the benchmark index.

Source: SHYG

Compensation

The fund data suggests that it provides 4.17% in real yield to its investors, after taking into account expenses.

Source: SHYG

Point to note is the difference between the average yield to maturity of 3.98% and the SEC 30-day yield of 4.17%. Normally, the SEC 30-day yield would be lower than the YTM, with the expense ratio making up the difference. However, it is not so in this case. One possible reason is that the 30-day SEC yield is looking back at a period during which junk prices rallied rather strongly. Junk bond prices were up in the past month, but not enough to account for this difference.

Data by YCharts

Another explanation might be that the fund has recently switched its holdings. Finally, yield to maturity takes into account that bonds may be called and hence computes capital losses. SEC 30-day yield ignores this. We believe the current bond yields to maturity minus the fund expenses, which would be about 3.68%, is most likely the forward yield from here. Do note that this is radically different than the trailing 12-month yield.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

SHYG offers a modicum of compensation for its interest rate risks. Default risks are a different matter altogether. While investors are getting paid while they wait, this is about as far from "parking cash" as it gets. You are taking risk to earn this yield, and whether that is risk you like is a different matter. Although not a place to park cash due to its risk profile, investors with a higher risk appetite could take a nibble and be rewarded with something resembling an actual yield. We prefer our method of selling Cash Secured Puts on the best companies to generate yield. That way, we can get very high, double-digit yields, while we wait for the right stock to come to us.

