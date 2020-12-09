Image source

In this market, fueled by frenzied buying of anything that is remotely related to digital commerce, many stocks have been bid up to levels I personally don't believe are sustainable. To be fair, the pandemic has had the real impact of accelerating the shift to digital sales channels for everything from restaurants to retail. However, Mr. Market has seemingly indiscriminately assigned ever-higher multiples to businesses that derive most or all of their revenue online, leading to some value propositions that just aren't very attractive in some cases.

One such example is CarParts.com (PRTS), an online retailer of several types of automobile parts, but primarily collision. I said over the summer that this stock was one of the most expensive I had found in the entire market at that time, and while I still believe that to be the case, the simple fact is the stock is much higher today than it was then. Yes, shares did decline meaningfully from my bearish call, but they are soaring once again. As much as I'd like to be "right" about this one, the market is telling me different. So, what to do then?

We can see that the stock put in a double bottom at $9.40 with selloffs in September and November, and since the latter one concluded, shares have gone parabolic again, nearly doubling in the space of a few weeks before a recent breather. As you can probably tell, I think this stock is once again priced for more than perfection as the valuation on PRTS is absolutely delusional at this point. Below, I'll explain why.

Fundamentals are improving, but nowhere near quickly enough

PRTS doesn't have a competitive advantage to my eye; it sells parts that numerous other businesses sell in that it offers replacements for when things break, or for when a consumer has a road accident. Part of my bear case back in the summer was the fact that vehicle miles traveled had taken a nosedive due to the pandemic, and an updated chart of that metric shows the situation has deteriorated further, with no signs of improvement.

Source

The sharp slope is perhaps leveling out a bit, but this shows a marked deterioration in the number of miles traveled, which should presumably lead to fewer accidents, which then leads to fewer collision parts being needed. I won't go through this again, but this looks pretty bearish for a collision parts provider.

In addition, if you just looked at the price chart of PRTS, you'd probably think there's a profit bonanza going on. However, PRTS couldn't really be further from that at the moment.

We'll start with margins, as I think investors are completely ignoring profitability, at their own peril. Below, we have trailing-twelve-month values for gross margins and SG&A costs by quarter for the past couple of years. This allows us to see sequential improvements over time, but on a smoothed basis, which is quite useful.

Source: TIKR.com

As we can see, up until very recently, SG&A costs exceeded gross margins, which means that operating margins were negative before accounting for things like interest expense, R&D, etc. When I see a company with profitability that is so woefully inadequate, I certainly take notice.

To its credit, we can see PRTS has produced higher gross margins in the past three quarters than SG&A costs, the inflection point being where the blue line crosses over the black line for the March quarter of 2020. Even so, this sharp move in gross margins simply hasn't been enough to produce any sort of profit for PRTS.

Below we have operating margins with the same TTM by quarter layout.

Source: TIKR.com

Operating margins have been negative for a long time for PRTS, but in the most recent quarter, finally went very slightly positive on a TTM basis. This improvement was due to better gross margins, which the company attributed to favorable mix and logistics efficiency. That's great, and PRTS deserves credit where it is due, but a fractional operating profit - to my eye - isn't good enough for the sort of move we've seen in the stock. It is pretty obvious to me that investors are expecting a parabolic move in profits as well, but I simply don't see cause for that.

Another headwind for PRTS is the fact that it doesn't buy back stock, but issues it for employee compensation. Below, we have the share count for the past several quarters, and we can see nearly constant dilution.

Source: TIKR.com

Plenty of businesses dilute shareholders over time, but that doesn't make it less impactful. PRTS will almost certainly continue to see a headwind to EPS over time as the share count rises, spreading profits (if there ever are any) over more and more shares.

The bottom line

I think the bear case is pretty easy to make based upon the above. However, as I mentioned, fundamentals don't seem to matter to investors at this point as PRTS isn't even profitable, which is incredible to think about given the way the share price has moved. Thus, investors must be anticipating profits, but as we can see below, that seems to be a fool's errand as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revisions have been essentially nil this year, as all of the lines on this chart are flat. The point I want to make here is that when a stock goes parabolic, it is generally due to some sort of upward revision cycle where investors try to get in front of revenue or earnings that are moving sharply higher. PRTS isn't profitable today and while profits are anticipated, it isn't like revisions are even positive, let alone rapidly improving, as the share price would suggest. That means investors are just paying more for the same level of earnings, rather than paying roughly the same for higher earnings. The net of that is a rapidly deteriorating valuation.

Speaking of that, the valuation is borderline laughable at this point.

Source: Seeking Alpha

PRTS is seeing unbelievable revenue growth this year, with revenue expected to soar by about half. Still, even with this enormous level of growth, PRTS cannot manage to breakeven. If we look out two years, we can see a sliver of a profit, followed by a better profit in 2023. Keep in mind these are estimates that are two and three years out, respectively, for a company that has never produced any sort of consistent profitability. Is this sort of growth possible? Sure, anything is. Should you bet on a company that has never delivered for investors before at a rate of 107 times earnings two years from now? I don't see that as prudent, to put it mildly.

I think the bear case for PRTS is pretty easy to make for a variety of reasons. Indeed, I must not be the only one as a massive 36% of the float is currently being shorted. There is big money betting on a decline in PRTS, but that also means that if investors manage to bid up PRTS, shorts could be forced to cover and send the stock into the stratosphere. The point being that PRTS has been and almost certainly will remain very volatile.

That said, I still think PRTS is one of the most egregiously overvalued stocks in this market, which seems to be full of such companies. I see the odds of a buyer of this stock at nearly $16 seeing positive returns in the coming years is essentially nothing, so I'm remaining quite bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.