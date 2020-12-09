Creative Long-Term Investing Is The Best Kind

The most successful investors focus on researching the best prospects (companies) to own for the long term - and do just that.

Introduction

There will not be single chart or statistic in this piece. There will be references to 'famous' investors, timers, and market shorts, for the sake of illustration. I will mention certain stocks - some that I own or did own and some that I have never owned.

I firmly believe that a minority of market participants are true investors, if an 'investor' is someone that places resources in the markets with the purpose of making solid returns over time. The majority is actually composed of Bears and market timers.

Bears and market timers want to be successful investors or traders, but often operate on misguided assumptions and counter-productive short-term focus. The more successful participants mix correct assumptions, longer-term focus and emphasise patience, self-confidence and optimism in their decisions. These are true investors, and are much more likely to build excellent portfolios over time.

Recent research towards analysing stocks such Tesla (TSLA), suggests that additional factors help create exceptional investors. These people seek to understand companies deeply. They want to understand a company's 'DNA,' the thought processes of its leaders. The focus is on what the company is made of, the quality of its leadership and products, and the rate of its progress towards its own goals.

Some investors will even minimise the role of metrics and earnings reports in their work - in order to focus on those factors. One investor that fits this profile is Dave Lee (available on YouTube).

I do not claim to be among this group. I have fallen victim to short-term thinking fairly often and sabotaged my own investing results. Still, I am confident that my own strategy has improved by aligning my thinking with successful investors of past and present.

Common & Flawed Market Assumptions

The approaches of successful and famous investors are very different from those of many market participants.

Common and flawed assumptions may include beliefs such as:

* Negative macro events and phenomena will cause a correction within 'x' time (usually months or a few years);

* Profits are not profits unless you take them;

* A stock that has had a large, swift run-up must inevitably correct or even crash;

* Only boring, established stocks are worth a long-term investment. Start-up or 'story' stocks are inherently volatile and thus too risky to own.

The impact of macro events on stock markets is always uncertain and often exaggerated. Put another way, while some powerful real-world events - COVID-19, the 2008 financial crisis, 9-11, etc. - do impact markets, they can rarely be predicted. Of the three, only very aware, market-savvy people might have predicted the 2008 event. Of these, only a small minority acted on those insights to their own profit and benefit.

In some cases, individuals such as Michael Burry that did act boldly have been frequently wrong since. Burry was portrayed as genius material in 'The Big Short,' a market savant. And he may yet be. But nobody is perfect: even Albert Einstein derided 'The Big Bang' when it was first proposed. For long-time investors, it makes more sense to watch and learn from Joel Greenblatt, Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, Bill Miller or Ron Baron than from the stars of The Big Short.

A market savant may be ideal to predict or even profit from events like 2008. However, the nature of their genius is not likely to help your long-term investing.

Profits are not profits until you take them. True, numbers on paper are just that. Letting a stock run means taking the risk that its share price may correct, even severely. It is true that, if you do as I did with ROKU, and cash out at 74 per share after investing at 34 per, the profit is tangible. It is also true that, had I held onto my ROKU shares, they would be worth over 296 dollars each today (6 Dec. 2020). I did quality research on The Trade Desk (TTD) and made a smart decision to buy. But the Bear and market timer in me provoked a sale of TTD.

As for the belief that numbers reflecting shares of securities in a brokerage account are inherently risky, no form of money is guaranteed. I recall very well seeing lines of people in an affluent suburb of Silicon Valley waiting to cash out their Washington Mutual accounts in 2008. The price of gold sometimes declines, precipitously, and can remain depressed for years. Bitcoin? A decent bet as an evolving alternative to gold or other metals - but hardly proven as a present-day alternative to paper assets. Few people that decide to cash out all stocks will turn to Bitcoin in a one-for-one assets swap.

High-trajectory stocks will inevitably correct, savagely. There are many examples of this kind of price action, but the trend is not comprehensive. Many young 'hot names' are inherently volatile. Their stock will decline more than the average during a correction; in a severe correct that decline may be profound.

An example is Amazon (AMZN) and Ron Baron. This billionaire, who has made a fortune investing in Tesla (TSLA), studied Amazon in its early days, visited Jeff Bezos and yet did not build a position in AMZN. In a CNBC interview with Becky Quick, Baron refers implies that this actually made him more decisive about Tesla. He was, and remains, untroubled by the trajectory of TSLA stock.

None of that impacts the long-term thesis if the story is sound. If it is inherently flawed, that is another story. If certain stocks are caught up in a vast bubble, as happened with Cisco (CSCO) during the dot.com bubble, that is a single phenomenon in a much larger sample. The argument that we are now wrapped in such a bubble is certainly interesting and relevant, but does not negate the essence of long-term investing or the value of filling a portfolio with names in which you believe.

Only boring, established companies make sense to hold for the long term. I think this is pretty obviously not the case. Tesla, Amazon, the young Apple (AAPL) and a host of other names - including those that will emerge from a list that includes ZM, CRWD, SNOW and LMND (among others) - made great sense to hold for the long term. Amazon and Apple have become the very type of established company that introduces a measure of safety to a portfolio. Every company that is 'boring' or 'safe' today was once young, with uncertain prospects. Others such as IBM, GE or even CSCO prove that no stock is a bond (even bonds are no longer bonds, in a way). Some blue-chips will crater, and others apparently on the way there will never arrive.

No matter the stocks in which you do invest, your chances for long-term success are only great if you avoid the perils of bearishness and timing. A few points in that regard:

1. Staying a Bear cripples long-term results, for bearishness ignores market history;

2. Market timers make up an interesting, heterogenous, eclectic group of market participants. Often, they become very reliant on indicators in a series of complex technical charts - and are driven to trade based on those charts. Timers believe they can predict the short-term price action of a single name, sector or the entire market. As a group they are usually proven wrong.

Summary: Be like Buffett, Baron or Greenblatt

Today it is fashionable to claim that the markets are in a huge bubble and that doom awaits just around the corner. I am aware of these arguments, have read the articles and seen the charts on debt and unemployment rates. Even if the proponents of a soon-to-explode bubble are right, it does not change the thesis.

The game is about selecting and buying the companies in whose businesses you believe. Warren Buffett is legendary for his quotes on the topic. So many have appeared in articles here that I won't repeat them. Peter Lynch was all about understanding the businesses in which you invest, and waiting. Buffett's long-term partner Charlie Munger talks about buying names in which you have confidence and then waiting (Munger's language is more colourful). Joel Greenblatt is rather boring to listen to, proving that genius need not be interesting.

Bill Miller is not really exciting to listen to, while Ron Baron is lively and delivers a nice turn of phrase. But what Baron says about his own investing history (witness his comments about AMZN and TSLA) is more compelling than his low-keyed delivery, often against the backdrop of some pretty scenery. Dave Lee, while not a money manager, is a brilliant researcher that uses 'first principles' and studies companies that he finds intriguing. Here is another example - Lee's interview with Lemonade's (LMND) CEO Daniel Schreiber.

Lee, Baron, Greenblatt, Lynch, Buffett, Munger and Miller are (or were, in the case of Peter Lynch) very different people, yet they shared certain characteristics - intelligence, fascination with business and the markets, intense curiosity, love of research, comprehensiveness and self-confidence.

We can all become better investors if we listen to them while reducing those pesky urges to bearishness and market timing. More research, less short-term thinking, more patience, and, yes, more self-belief.

Best of luck investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long AMZN and AAPL.