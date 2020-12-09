Given this situation, I believe that maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate since these downsides cancel out the attractiveness of their very high distribution yield.

Their liquidity is weak and thus not only do their distributions have a low safety rating but their ability to remain a going concern if a black swan event were to occur is also diminished.

Sprague Resources managed to sustain their distributions for another quarter due to good fortunes but under the surface, their very high yield of 14% is still risky.

Introduction

Sprague Resources (SRLP) managed to sustain their very high 14% distribution yield throughout the turmoil in 2020 but they are still not out of the proverbial woods yet, as my previous article discussed. This article provides a follow-up analysis that builds on the previous one by reviewing their subsequently released financial results, plus a brief recap of relevant parts from the original analysis for new readers.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term, they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

The original analysis found that their operating cash flow and thus distribution coverage was very lumpy but even after removing the impacts of working capital changes, their average historical distribution coverage was still weak at less than 100%. This means that historically speaking they have been reliant on debt funding to bridge the gap, which stresses the sustainability of their distributions. Please refer to my previously linked article if interested in further details.

When moving past this and looking at their recent results investors could be forgiven for initially thinking that they have turned a corner, after all their distribution coverage soared to a very strong 411.90% during the first nine months of 2020. This incredibly strong performance was due to their operating cash flow surging 71.35% higher year on year from $131m to $224m during this same period of time, which is even higher than the 28.96% year on year increase from the first half of 2020. When looking at their results from the third quarter of 2020 in isolation, the change was even more extreme with their operating cash flow of $47m being a massive increase from negative $7m year on year.

On the surface, this situation appears very favorable but there are nonetheless some big caveats. The first of which being that their operating cash flow was significantly aided by extremely favorable working capital movements. Once the impacts of these are removed the increase was still respectful but much lower at 31.05% year on year for the first nine months of 2020, meanwhile their equivalent results for the third quarter saw their operating cash flow hit $20m versus negative $1m year on year. This boost to their cash flow performance was helped along by their surging earnings from their market being in a state of contango during the third quarter of 2020, as quoted below.

"Sprague's Adjusted EBITDA increased by 50% over last year as our extensive storage assets enabled us to capture attractive contango opportunities".

- Sprague Resources Third Quarter Of 2020 Results Announcement

Investors should not be tricked by this recent strong performance into thinking that it represents a structural change and by extension that the risks to their distributions have subsided because once again, this is merely a temporary benefit that is unlikely to prove long-lasting. If interested in a more detailed explanation of how this works, please refer to the commentary included below that was provided by management during their third quarter of 2020 results conference call.

"On our last call, I discussed the primary opportunity associated with our extensive storage assets in the contango market structure, and we've continued to see that materialize in the third quarter. Our hedged inventory appreciates as we roll the hedges month-to-month, capturing the benefits of the structure without exposing us to additional commodity price risk. The incentive to store barrels has enabled us to lease incremental tanks to third-parties at attractive economics in several of our locations. We then have the opportunity to purchase in-tank inventory from these counterparties, lowering our working capital and transportation costs to land the product in our terminals. Entering the demand season with higher storage levels has allowed us to reduce the fixed costs of our seasonal time charter barge commitment as we're now pressured by just-in-time inventory management requirements."

-Sprague Resources Q3 2020 Conference Call.

Image Source: Author.

When looking at their capital structure, their surging operating cash flow has helped them reduce their net debt a bit further during the third quarter of 2020 with it now down 19.37% since the end of 2019. Whilst this will certainly help decrease the risks surrounding their distributions, it should be remembered that this simply results from their lumpy operating cash flow and thus could easily reverse course in the future as it did between 2018 and 2019 and thus their broader leverage and liquidity is more important.

Image Source: Author.

When conducting the original analysis their leverage was judged against their results from 2019 due to their lumpy earnings. Whilst their net debt has subsequently trickled down a bit lower, the core situation has not changed even when viewed through two alternative approaches. The first one was to compare their current net debt of $650m to their average EBITDA from 2017-2019 of $120m, which produces a net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.42 as per my calculations. Since this still sits noticeably above 5.00 it once again indicates that their leverage is very high, which is further supported by their low interest coverage of 2.18 and very high gearing ratio of 90.27%.

The second alternative approach was to compare their current debt to their adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2020 of $113m at the midpoint, as per their previously linked third quarter of 2020 results announcement. When their current net debt of $650m is divided by this guidance, it provides a result of 5.75 and thus once again still firmly within the very high territory. Whilst these results are lower than the net debt-to-EBITDA of 7.24 from 2019, the requirement to deleverage is still pressing.

Due to their lumpy earnings and cash flow performance, this level of leverage could threaten their ability to remain a going concern if anything unforeseen eventuates and thus by extension, it also makes their distributions risky even if nothing necessarily negative transpires. Even if their distribution coverage was to in theory remain modestly above 100% in the future, this level of leverage would still pose a material degree of risk to its long-term sustainability.

Image Source: Author.

Overall nothing material has changed regarding their liquidity during the third quarter of 2020 with their current and cash ratios of 1.00 and 0.02 being essentially unchanged. Their biggest weakness is their virtually non-existent cash balance because their operating cash flow and by extension, free cash flow is very lumpy.

It is never ideal to be reliant on credit facilities and this will likely become the case again in the future when their recent good fortune wanes. This becomes particularly concerning because of their very high leverage since financial institutions will be unlikely to extend materially more funding than already have committed, even if their covenants are not necessarily breached. The quickest and most effective way to ensure continued support is through reducing distributions, which further increases the risks that their distributions could still be reduced in the future. Whilst they retain $189m remaining in their working capital credit facility, utilizing this to pay distributions when their operating cash flow turns downwards again in the future would be very dangerous.

It was interesting to see that the entirety of their debt structure is completely comprised of the facilities provided through their credit agreement, as the table included below displays. This credit agreement matures on May 2022 and will obviously require refinancing and thus support from financial institutions.

Image Source: Sprague Resources Q3 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Sprague Resources' Q3 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.