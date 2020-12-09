When running a Monte Carlo Simulation to estimate the intrinsic value for their shares, a seldom ever seen 100% of the results were above the current price, indicating very low long-term downside risk.

Introduction

Last month there was speculation that the large midstream organization MPLX (MPLX) could be acquired by their parent company Marathon Petroleum (MPC) but given the lack of following news it seems nothing has materialized. Thankfully, investors need not worry whether anything will materialize from this speculation, as their very high distribution yield of almost 12% leaves their units still attractively priced even without any future growth.

Background

When the Covid-19 turmoil struck financial markets in early 2020, it became very common to see Master Limited Partnerships reducing their distributions but they were one of the few that managed to keep them steady, as the graph included below displays. Even though the future remains uncertain by its very nature, the risks to their distributions seem to be fading each fiscal quarter with them well-positioned to keep their streak alive.

Whilst there are several moving parts to this situation, their ability to keep their earnings steady throughout this recent turmoil was arguably the most important attribute to their success. Even though many of those operating in the energy sector found their earnings plunging dramatically, the favorable characteristics of their midstream assets allowed their earnings to still slightly increase year on year, as the graphs included below display. Even though owning pipelines is not overly exciting nor interesting to most investors, their ability to keep their earnings steady even though millions of people lost employment helps support their distributions even in these abnormal times whilst awaiting a vaccine.

The other important attribute that helped sustain their distributions was management taking sensible steps to strengthen their ability to sustain their current distributions. These included a massive reduction to their capital expenditure with the portion relating to growth falling from $2.6b in 2019 to a forecast of only $900m in 2020. This helped push them towards virtually self-funding their very high distribution yield, as analyzed in a previous article. Whilst this analysis was conducted a number of months ago, nothing has changed at least until such time as their guidance for 2021 is released in the coming months.

Whilst I am wary of tempting fate, it nonetheless now seems more likely than not that their distributions will at least be sustained at their current level well into the future. On the other hand, since this was partly due to their massive reduction to their growth capital expenditure, it would be quite risky to assume any material future distribution growth as it would leave no margin of safety.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

Given their very high double-digit distribution yield largely appeals to income investors, their intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their distribution payments. If interested, all of the details regarding the inputs utilized for these valuations can be found in the subsequent section.

The valuation produced a result of $39.60 per unit based on a scenario whereby their distributions remain unchanged perpetually into the future as previously discussed, which indicates that their intrinsic value is 72.10% higher as of the time of writing. This is simply a massive potential upside to have remaining and put another way, this indicates that their units are still 40% undervalued even without any future distribution growth. Whilst this may sound almost too good to be true considering their units have recently rallied 30%, it should be remembered that this started from a low base following the Covid-19 market plunge earlier in 2020.

A Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided to further illustrate how their odds are stacked favorably for investors in the long term, with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions. It can be seen in the graph included below that a seldom ever seen 100% of all intrinsic values were equal to or above their current unit price. Apart from being very rare, these results are obviously extremely impressive and not only speak to the sheer value of their units but just as importantly, the very low downside risk that their units currently offer investors.

Following these extremely impressive results, it naturally begs the question to what extent that they would have to reduce their distribution to justify their current valuation. It was quite simple to find an answer with the same discounted cash flow valuation being rearranged to simply solve for their distribution instead of intrinsic value. It can be seen that this ranges between 62% and 20%, depending on the cost of equity assumption with the average being 41%, which would likely prove to be a fairly realistic worst-case scenario. This indicates that their units are currently priced for their distributions to almost be halved and then remain unchanged perpetually into the future, which seems quite unlikely given their resilient performance and ability to be virtually self-funding.

Valuation Inputs

The discounted cash flow valuations utilized a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.91 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on the 4th of December 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Conclusion

Even though these results seem rather surprising given their recent unit price rally, this is not all that surprising after considering that their distribution yield is still a very high 12%. Any future acquisitions are highly uncertain in both the short and long term, but at least their units are still priced very attractively even with zero future growth. Given this situation, it should come as no surprise that I will be maintaining my very bullish rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.