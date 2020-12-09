Image source

Restaurants as a group have been on a tear since the bottom back in March. However, some chains have adapted much better to the new operating environment that was forced upon them than others. This has led to soaring valuations in the winners, which makes sense, and also soaring valuations in chains I'd deem losers.

I've been bearish on fast food franchisee Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) for some time, given that it is chronically unprofitable and is leveraged almost entirely to Burger King, which isn't exactly the superstar of fast food. Still, we can see below that investors simply don't seem to care and have relentlessly bid up Carrols in recent weeks.

Shares have settled into a range that is topping in the mid-$7 area, but after hitting 98 cents earlier this year, that's quite the improvement. We can see that the company's peer group has been more or less on par with the broader market in the past year, with some ups and downs. Carrols was a perennial underperformer of its peer group but has made up ground since March, while still underperforming in the past year.

Speaking of the peer group, I find the rally in restaurants to be quite interesting considering the conditions they are operating in today.

We can see the index has essentially doubled off the bottom, but more curiously, has made new highs recently, over and above levels from before the pandemic. That would logically mean that conditions should be as good or better for restaurants than they were before the pandemic, but that simply isn't the case.

Source

Industry data seen above shows that revenue for restaurant chains hasn't yet reached pre-pandemic levels - which logically makes sense given shutdowns, limited capacity, etc. - and has turned slightly lower in the most recent data. With this divergence being in place, it must mean that at least some restaurants are being assigned values that are too high for current conditions, with Carrols being the glaring example of this. Permit me to explain.

Unfavorable trends mean the stock is too expensive

Carrols has never been a leading stock in the restaurant group. It is a little different in that it simply franchises another company's brands, but the business model is still broadly the same. Carrols tied itself to Burger King many years ago and substantially all of its revenue is still derived from that chain, with the addition of a sliver of revenue from Popeyes.

Source: TIKR.com

As we can see, comparable sales for Carrols have been decelerating for years, with this year obviously being an outlier from the pandemic. These values are decent, but as we can see below, the days of modest comparable sales growth are gone, and I don't see any catalyst for a sustainable return anytime soon.

Source: Investor presentation

This chart from the most recent earnings release presentation shows Popeyes is crushing it from a comparable sales perspective, but Popeyes is less than 10% of the total store count for Carrols, so I'd argue it doesn't really matter. Burger King, which is the other 90%+, is posting very weak comparable sales that, importantly, continue to get worse.

The October number is quite poor but it isn't like Carrols started from a high base; its formerly okay comparable sales are now just bad. Also, the callout above about lapping the Impossible Whopper is an excuse more than anything. New products like the Impossible Whopper are supposed to generate sustainable demand. If lapping a new product causes your comparable sales to plummet, your new product didn't work. It certainly appears that is the case with the Impossible Whopper.

That's not the only problem with Carrols, however; margins remain very poor.

Source: TIKR.com

Operating income on a trailing-twelve-month basis by quarter deteriorated markedly from the end of 2018 through the beginning of 2020. There has been a slight rebound and in the September quarter, TTM operating income was fractionally positive at $12 million. The interesting thing is that Carrols' massive load of debt costs ~$28 million annually to service. Thus, the company produces $12 million in operating income and has to pay $28 million to service debt, and it is, therefore, already unprofitable before accounting for any other expenses. This isn't new for Carrols, but it does seem investors are choosing to ignore its chronic unprofitability.

Speaking of debt, we can see below the magnitude of the issue with a look at net debt in relation to TTM EBITDA.

Source: TIKR.com

While leverage by this measure has come down a bit, it is still nearly 7X, which is massive. Carrols has taken on a huge amount of debt to fund new stores, acquisitions, infrastructure, etc. That's all fine, but given its lack of profitability, it isn't generating returns on those investments sufficient to pay down its debt. The net of this is that Carrols will almost certainly struggle with interest coverage from operating income in the years to come, which means profitability is going to be hard to come by.

The bottom line

There are plenty of restaurant chains that have been big beneficiaries of the shift to digital ordering, delivery, pickup, etc. that has come about as a result of this awful virus. Carrols, as has been apparent to me for some time, is not one of those chains.

The variety of fundamental issues I laid out above have taken their toll on the company's ability to produce profits, and as we can see below, the stock is extremely optimistically priced at the moment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Carrols is going to be unprofitable yet again this year, but investors do expect a fractional profit next year. I'm honestly not sure Carrols can break even next year, particularly if another wave of shutdowns hits its service areas, but for the sake of this exercise, we'll take these estimates at face value.

For 2022, which is two years from now, Carrols is expected to produce just 12 cents per share in profits. That means the stock is at 62 times that value, and that's with extreme uncertainty around whether it can even hit that number. I'm skeptical, obviously.

Paying this sort of price for what is a poor feeder in the publicly-traded restaurant space is absolutely mind-boggling for me at the moment. Carrols has been bid up because the restaurants as a group have moved higher, but Carrols is a perennial underperformer, and nothing that I see suggests that is going to change. I remain very bearish on the stock as eventually, the fundamentals will matter again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.