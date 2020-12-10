I am building up a long position in Warrior Met Coal in anticipation of higher steel production and a higher met coal price which could send the shares 100-200% higher within 12-24 months.

With no near-term debt maturities, Warrior can play the waiting game: the low coal prices will adjust themselves as 40% of the world production is producing at a loss now.

Introduction

Most mainstream investors are avoiding coal, but don’t realize there’s an important difference between thermal coal (used for power generation) and metallurgical coal (a necessary component of the steel production business). While I agree it probably makes sense to avoid thermal coal, I’m actually bullish on met coal (also called ‘coking coal’, I will use both terms intermittently throughout this article). In the USA, I think Warrior Met coal (HCC) is in an excellent position to take advantage of higher met coal prices in 2021 and beyond.

Data by YCharts

The company currently has 51.2M shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of just over $960M based on the current share price of just under $19/share.

I believe Warrior Met Coal is poised for a significant rerating when the met coal prices increase. As the demand for met coal is closely correlated with the steel production (on average, 0.7 tonnes of coking coal is required per tonne of steel, and there is no good substitute for the coking coal usage) and as steel production will pick up in 2021, the met coal use will increase as well. This should have a positive impact on the prices, not in the least because according to a recent cost curve, approximately 40% of the existing met coal mines are currently producing at a loss.

As Warrior Met Coal is positioned relatively low on the cost curve and has a robust balance sheet, it can be patient and wait for higher met coal prices and if the current low price environment persists as higher cost producers with weaker balance sheets will be the first victims. I think the upside could be enormous and easily be 100-200%. Back in 2019, when the met coal price averaged $155 per short tonne, Warrior Met Coal generated a positive free cash flow of approximately $8/share. Using an average price of $140/metric tonne ($126/short tonne), Warrior should be generating north of $4/share in free cash flow. The current opportunity likely exists because A) 2020 will be a bad year for steel production, B) metallurgical coal is a 'forgotten' commodity and C) certain investors just avoid coal alltogether and don't realize metallurgical coal has very specific applications and should not be treated the same way as thermal coal.

Warrior Met Coal: coking coal in the USA

The business model of Warrior Met Coal is simple: it operates a coking coal mine, and sells the coal to a wide range of customers in Europe, South America and Asia. I will go into more detail on the coking coal market later in this article.

Less than a year ago, Warrior also kicked off the plans to develop the Blue Creek coking coal project in Alabama. An interesting move which further consolidates its position on the US metallurgical coal market. With an anticipated annual production of 4.3 million short tonnes, the Blue Creek acquisition would boost the consolidated output by around 50%.

Source: Blue Creek acquisition presentation

With an anticipated all-in cost of $65-75 per short tonne, the project indeed is one of the lowest cost projects in the USA and although there’s a rather hefty capex associated with the construction of the mine ($550-600M over a 5 year period), a coking coal price of even just $140/t (10% below the average coal price in FY 2019) would result in a payback of around 2.5-3 years. So it definitely is a good project, and Warrior should even be able to fully finance the construction capex without external debt if the coking coal price picks up towards $130-150/tonne.

Source: company presentation

The reason for Warrior’s soft share price is simple: the world market is still suffering from the fallout from COVID-19 related slowdowns. In fact, during Q3 2020, Warrior Met Coal saw the lowest coking coal prices in the history of the company, but fortunately coking coal prices started to move up towards the end of Q3 and we should see a pick-up in the fourth quarter.

Limiting the damage in Q3

In the third quarter of 2020, Warrior Met Coal produced and sold 1.9 million short tonnes of coal (one short tonne is around 0.9 metric tonnes), compared to a production of 2.2 million tonnes and sales of 1.9 million tonnes in Q3 2019. The lower production and sales result were predominantly caused by the lower market price for coking coal and didn’t have anything to do with the operating performance of the mine.

Source: company presentation

The Q3 revenue came in at $180M and unfortunately this resulted in a net loss of $14.4M. Even when looking at the 9M 2020 results, it’s clear the company has been suffering from the low met coal prices. The revenue fell by approximately $400M and as the operating expenses are pretty much fixed, the low coal price had a very negative impact on Warrior’s profitability:

Source: Q3 SEC filings

Whereas Warrior generated a net income of in excess of $280M in 9M 2019, it was barely breaking even in 9M 2020 with a net loss of $2M.

The cash flow statements paint the same picture. Warrior reported an operating cash flow of $82.2M in the first nine months of the year, and on an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow was just $66M. That wasn’t even enough to cover the $72M in capex.

Source SEC filings

However, it’s important to know the sustaining capex is slightly lower than the $72M in total capex. When Warrior announced its original guidance, it had earmarked $75-85M for sustaining capex.

Source: company presentation

This indicates an average quarterly capex of $19-21M, and using a linear approach, the sustaining capex in the first nine months of the year should be around $60M. So although Warrior Met Coal is free cash flow negative, it is slightly free cash flow positive on a sustaining basis (excluding growth capex). And that’s important. Even at the low coking coal prices, Warrior Met Coal is still breaking even and isn’t bleeding cash.

A look at the met coal market and why I expect the coal price to increase

Just to state the obvious: the financial performance of Warrior Met Coal is obviously directly related to the met coal price. The coal price in the third quarter was pretty disappointing, at just over $90/st (around $100/metric tonne), and one needs to understand the specifics of the coking coal market to understand why the coking coal price may be bottoming out.

A recent presentation delivered by Teck Resources (TECK) at the Citi Basic Materials Conference has some very good background information on the coking coal market. And Teck is optimistic about both the short-term and longer term outlook of metallurgical coal:

Source: Teck corporate presentation

As you can see on the chart, the coking coal price has reached multi-year lows and is now trading even lower than at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps a bit surprising as economic activity all over the world is picking up again, and an increased steal production will per definition lead to an increased demand for metallurgical coal.

India, for instance, will see its steel production in 2020 drop to a level it hasn’t seen since 2015. And it’s hardly a surprise to see a corresponding drop in imported coking coal. After all, the ratio of 0.7 tonnes of met coal needed for 1 tonne of steel remains unchanged. If the steel production drops by 20 million tonnes per year, the demand for met coal will drop by 14 million tonnes per year.

Source: Teck corporate presentation

The old adage in the oil sector ‘the best cure for low oil prices are low oil prices’ is also true for the met coal market. At the current coking coal price, there’s absolutely no incentive for new producers to develop a mine, and higher-cost producers are actually pushed out of the market. I was unable to find a more recent image of the cost curve of coking coal these days, but I did find an overview from Wood Mackenzie in 2019:

Source: Wood Mackenzie website

I added the red line in the image above, it represents the current coal price. As you can see, approximately 30 million tonnes of annual production is just breaking even at the current met coal price (including Warrior Met Coal) while about 70 million tonnes of production are loss-making at the current coal price.

Even at $140 coal, about 10-12% of the coking coal production would still be making a loss, but at least the majority of the coal mines would be breaking even, and in Warrior Met Coal’s case, it would be generating an operating margin of around $40/t.

So now we have established that any additional pressure on the coking coal prices would just push more operating mines into a loss-making territory, on top of the approximately 40% of the world production that’s currently barely breaking even. We have also established there is a direct correlation between the demand for coking coal and the production of steel, and we know 2020 was a tough year for pretty much every economy in the world, with lower steel productions in pretty much every major economy. I’m more interested in seeing the expectations for 2021 and 2022, and the World Steel Association is providing an excellent overview of the expected steel production in 2020 and 2021.

Source: worldsteel.org

According to the Q3 conference call, Warrior Met Coal mainly exports its coking coal to Europe (51%), South America (27%) and Asia (21%) with ArcelorMittal and ThyssenKrupp as some of the largest buyers. Looking at the image above, we see the steel production will increase by almost 15 million tonnes in the European Union, 3 million tonnes in Central and South America and around 32 million tonnes in Asia. That’s a total steel production increase of almost exactly 50 million tonnes in the three core markets for Warrior Met Coal.

This means the demand for coking coal will increase by 35 million tonnes in 2021 (applying the ratio of 0.7 tonnes of coal for 1 tonne of steel) and this bodes well for Warrior Met Coal as the company is already very active in these markets. So while 2020 will be a lost year where breaking even may be the best Warrior Met Coal can hope for, I’m optimistic for 2021 and beyond.

The low met coal price in 2020 is a direct result of the weaker economy this year as steel production declined, and as there is a direct correlation between steel production and met coal demand, met coal prices have suffered as well. The steel markets are picking up again and in the past three months, the share price of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), the largest steel producer in the world has increased by 75%. But the market appears to be completely overlooking another important input for steel making: metallurgical coal.

The upside potential, downside risk, and why this opportunity exists

And the reward could be big. Have a look at the generated EBITDA and free cash flow in 2018 and 2019 when the coking coal prices were respectively $175 per short tonne and $155 per short tonne:

Source: Q4 2019 presentation

Indeed, at a coal price of $155/short tonne, Warrior Coal generated in excess of $400M in free cash flow, resulting in a FCF of almost $8/share. And that’s the big prize here. Just two years of a coal price of $150-155/t (metric tonnes) would convert the net debt position into a net cash position while Warrior can fully finance the new Blue Creek mine with the remainder of the free cash flow.

It’s not easy to put a fair value on Warrior Met Coal, but the share price could and should double at $140-155 met coal. Let's run the numbers using US$140 per metric tonne of coal. That's approximately $125 per short tonne (rounded, as 1 short tonne is 0.9 metric tonnes). Earlier in this article, I have established the company is slightly cash flow positive at an average 9M 2020 met coal price of around $106/short tonne. So let's use $105/short tonne as all-in cost for now (note: the AISC in Q3 was below $90/short tonne thanks to a low C1 operating cost, so I think that a longer-term AISC of just under $100/short tonne is feasible). But let's use $105/st for now. And keep in mind this really is the all-in cost: it includes G&A and interest expenses as well!

This would generate a net margin of $20/t, or $160M in free cash flow per year using an output of 8 million short tonnes per year. And that's at just $140 per metric tonne, a price level approximately 15% below the 2019 price level. Using a market price of $150 per metric tonne of coal, the margin per tonne would be approximately $30/t, for a free cash flow of $240M (almost $5/share).

I consider the downside risk to be limited: at the current low coal price, Warrior Met Coal is still breaking even, and other producers with weaker balance sheets and/or higher cost operations are struggling. Should some of those higher-cost producers go out of business, the supply of met coal will decrease and the price equilibrium will move up. Warrior has the advantage of time: it doesn't have a stretched balance sheet that needs immediate attention. It has the luxury to only sell into contracts it knows to be profitable. I consider the downside risk to be very low and should the low coking coal prices persist, Warrior Met Coal can reduce its production to keep more mineable reserves (in excess of 100 million tonnes at this point) in the ground. This makes a 'bear case' target price difficult to determine: the current share price already appears to price in most of the risk.

This means the risk/reward of an investment in Warrior Met Coal is heavily skewed to the upside. Let's have a look again at the met coal price over the past five years:

Source: Teck Resources company presentation

This time, I drew the yellow line at a price level of $175/metric tonne. As you can see, the coking coal price remained above $175/t for about three years straight. I'm not too interested in the price spikes towards $300/t, but you can see the price has been trading around $200/t with some 10-15% variance.

So using $140-150/metric tonne for Warrior Met Coal appears to be very reasonable and just to explain the importance of higher coal prices; at $175 per metric tonne, the margin will be just over $51/short tonne for an annual free cash flow of $400-410M or around $8/share.

And that's just the near-term upside. As mentioned earlier in this article, the Blue Creek project is pretty much valued at zero right now despite boasting a NPV exceeding $1B using a base case price of $150/t. That's just free upside potential.

The main question obviously is why this opportunity exists. I think there are a few reasons for this. First of all, coking coal is usually traded with direct offtake contracts between miner and buyer, there is no transparent coking coal market like you have for other commodities like copper or zinc. Secondly, I think there are (retail) investors that don't fully understand the difference between thermal coal and met coal and while I agree thermal coal perhaps isn't the best sector to invest in, the situation is very much different for met coal. And thirdly, with the current focus on ESG and 'green initiatives' I think it is likely investment funds are shunning coal altogether.

The balance sheet is strong enough for Warrior Met Coal to wait for higher prices

Fortunately Warrior Met Coal has a strong balance sheet and it should be able to just wait for the higher coal prices.

As of the end of September, Warrior had $216M in cash and just $380M in long-term debt for a net debt of just under $165M. Additionally, the value of the inventories was estimated at $155M. So the balance sheet appears to be in good shape.

Source: SEC filings

The majority of the long-term debt consists of senior secured notes, maturing in 2024. These notes have an 8% coupon and are expensive debt, but at least the maturity date is about 3.5 years away which gives Warrior Met Coal a lot of time to wait for higher met coal prices. And just one year of production at a rate of 8 million tonnes per year and a met coal price of $140 will be sufficient to generate enough free cash flow to simply repay the bonds using the free cash flow and existing cash position. So the balance sheet doesn’t worry me at all.

Source: SEC filings

Meanwhile, Warrior Met Coal continues to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.05, for a dividend yield of 1.1%. As this is costing the company just over $10M per year, I expect HCC to continue to pay this dividend while waiting for higher coking coal prices. Warrior also has a history of paying special dividends when coal prices are high. In April 2018, for instance, it paid a$6.53 special dividend right after it had already declared a special dividend of$11.21 just six months earlier.

Additionally, the stock buyback program has been suspended as well, but I expect Warrior to rapidly restart buying back stock once the cash flow comes pouring in again. In conclusion, Warrior Met Coal is very much shareholder-minded, but only when it can afford to do so.

Investment thesis

I don’t know when the coking coal price will increase further, but Warrior Met Coal can be patient. The company refused spot sales during the third quarter which didn’t meet their profitability criteria and I consider that to be a sign of strength. With the majority of the debt only maturing in 2024, Warrior Met Coal has plenty of time to wait for higher coal prices and even a relatively small price increase to $140/t will push the company into solid green free cash flow territory. There’s no substitute for coking coal in the production of steel, and an increased steel production in 2021 should have an immediate positive impact on Warrior, which is in an ideal position to immediately benefit from rising metallurgical coal prices.

I have initiated a small long position in Warrior and am planning to continue to add to this position in the next few days and weeks. I am confident in the company’s future as there’s bound to be an increase in the coal prices or the problem will ‘correct itself’ by forcing higher cost mines out of business while low-cost producers like Warrior can just sit tight and wait.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in HCC and will continue to build this position.