It's been a tough few months for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) as many silver producers have slid more than 30% from their highs, with some names like Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) down over 40%. This underperformance is tied to the rough year the company has had operationally, with the company's mines sitting in some of the hardest-hit countries when it comes to COVID-19 spread. While production is expected to recover in FY2021 with the San Jose Mine back online, guidance implies a massive decrease from the 3-year average output pre-COVID-19 (~506,600 GEOs). Based on Hochschild's less favorable jurisdictions and a sharp decrease in FY2021 production from prior levels, I see much better ways out there to play the sector.

Hochschild Mining released its Q3 results in late October and reported quarterly production of 68,400 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], down 41% year-over-year. The sharp drop in output was tied to difficulty maintaining consistent operations due to COVID-19, with the company's 51%-owned San Jose Mine running at lower capacity, and its Inmaculada Mine halted for a second time this year due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. While many silver producers like Coeur Mining (CDE) and Hecla Mining (HL) have been able to weather the global pandemic due to their U.S. based operations, Hochschild's operating jurisdictions have been a thorn in its side this year, with COVID-19 cases at elevated levels since the pandemic began.

While the United States has had higher cases per capita relative to Peru and Argentina, Peru and Argentina have still been hit quite hard, with Peru cases peaking at 10,000 per day, and Argentina cases peaking at above 18,300 cases per day in October. This is quite high for countries with populations below 45 million, with Canada having less than 7,500 cases per day despite a similar population (~37.6 million). Given Hochschild's reliance on operations in Peru and Argentina for its global metals production, it's not surprising that it's been a very tough year for the company. For those confused about why silver producers in the United States are performing better with fewer disruptions despite higher COVID-19 cases per capita, it's because the government has declared mining an essential business and, for the most part, left the mining business alone to continue business as usual. Let's take a closer look at Hochschild Mining's results below:

The table above shows a rough quarter across the board for the intermediate producer with silver, gold, silver-equivalent, and gold-equivalent ounce production all down materially year-over-year. Unfortunately, while Q3 gold-equivalent ounce production was up sharply from Q2 levels (68,400 GEOs vs. ~32,700 GEOs produced), the company is still tracking well below its initial guidance of 422,000 GEOs for FY2020. This is because year-to-date production is sitting at just 195,200 GEOs and is on track to fall over 40% year-over-year based on updated guidance of 285,000 GEOs for FY2020. This has put a significant dent in margins, with lower metals sales weighing on costs, as all-in sustaining costs are also expected to increase nearly 20% year-over-year to $1,270/oz at the midpoint. This figure is more than 25% above the industry average and has left Hochschild Mining with skimpy margins relative to its peers. Let's dig into the company's two primary operations:

Beginning with Hochschild's flagship Inmaculada Mine in Peru, it was a disappointing quarter with just ~36,700 GEOs produced, down 43% from the ~63,500 GEOs produced in the year-ago period. Unfortunately, the company was forced to halt operations for a second time this year in early July due to COVID-19 cases and did not restart operations until July 28th. This put a significant dent in tonnes treated, and mine development, with tonnes treated sliding from ~340,200 tonnes in Q3 2019 to just ~205,700 tonnes in Q3 2020. Fortunately, grades did remain relatively stable with an average silver grade of 156 grams per tonne silver vs. 157 grams per tonne silver in the same period last year. The good news is that we should see a decent Q4 with ore tonnes treated increasing without any material disruptions. The bad news is that year-to-date GEO production will be lucky to come in above 175,000 GEOs, translating to a 32% drop year-over-year (FY2019: ~260,100 GEOs).

Meanwhile, it was a tough quarter at the company's 51%-owned San Jose Mine, with production coming in at ~31,200 GEOs, down nearly 40% year-over-year. While tonnes treated were only down by 12% from ~146,900 tonnes to ~128,800 tonnes, grades fell considerably, with silver grades dropping from 456 grams per tonne to 313 grams per tonne in the quarter. Meanwhile, gold grades were sharply lower as well at a grade of 4.72 per tonne vs. 6.58 per tonne. This was the main culprit for the weaker production results, and year-to-date production at San Jose is sitting at a paltry ~82,400 GEOs vs. ~136,000 GEOs in the year-ago period.

Unfortunately, production at the San Jose Mine is not expected to be great in Q4 either, with another shutdown recently due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Santa Cruz province of Argentina. While this shutdown was lifted yesterday, which should allow the operation to get back to full capacity by January, the mine will most likely only be able to run at limited operations while it ramps up until year-end. Therefore, I would not expect a significant recovery in production in Q4, which the company should enjoy from Inmaculada.

As we can see above, Hochschild Mining actually had a great track record of beating guidance (blue bars) with actual gold-equivalent ounce production trouncing guidance for four years in a row (FY2016 to FY2019). However, this is the first year in which we'll see a significant deviation from this trend, though it's at little fault to the company. However, while we can certainly write off FY2020 as an unusual year due to COVID-19, it's important to note that the company's FY2021 guidance is very lukewarm relative to past levels. As shown below, FY2021 production guidance is sitting at 366,000 GEO, which would translate to a 27% drop from the 3-year average annual GEO production before COVID-19 of ~506,600 GEOs. Even if we assume that Hochschild beats this guidance by 5% in line with their long-term track record, this still translates to a more than 20% drop from long-term production levels. Therefore, there's no reason to believe that FY2021 will be a record year financially even with higher metals prices.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Hochschild Mining has pointed out in its most recent presentation that it's significantly undervalued relative to peers. Still, I would argue that the peers the company is up against aren't really true peers. This is because Pan American Silver (PAAS) is a much higher-margin producer, and Coeur Mining and Hecla Mining both benefit from being in Tier-1 operating jurisdictions. Given that Hochschild Mining is not only a low-margin producer but also a Tier-2 jurisdiction producer, it deserves to trade at a steep discount to its peers. Therefore, while this discount might be getting a little large at current levels with the stock at US$2.65, I would argue that it's very generous to call most of the above-listed companies true 'peers.'

The closest peer from the above list from a jurisdiction standpoint would be Pan American Silver, as it also operates out of mostly Tier-2 jurisdictions. However, as shown above, Hochschild Mining's gross margins came in at a paltry 36.70% in Q3 2020, while Pan American Silver's margins came in at 54.9%. Therefore, I would expect Pan American to trade at a premium to Hochschild, given that it's not only more diversified with five assets, but it's also enjoying margins that are 1800 basis points higher.

The other issue with Hochschild, which justifies a discount, is that its 51%-owned San Jose Mine has dwindling reserves, with just 18.3 million ounces of silver-equivalent reserves as of December 31st, 2019 attributable to Hochschild. If we double this amount to move to a 100% basis, this translates to roughly 36.6 million ounces of reserves. Based on the silver equivalent production of ~7.1 million ounces in the first nine months of the year and my estimate of 8.9 million ounces for FY2020, the company will be down to less than 28.0 million ounces of reserves, assuming only minor reserve additions.

I would expect the company to replace at least 4 million ounces of its reserves at San Jose annually, but this still leads to a short mine life. If we assume annual silver-equivalent ounce production of 11 million ounces annually and reserve additions of a conservative 4 million annually, this could put the mine in jeopardy by 2025. Obviously, a lot depends on exploration success. Still, I am always a little cautious of an asset when it has less than three years of annual production in its reserve inventory. Based on FY2019 silver-equivalent production of ~11.7 million ounces and FY2020 estimated depletion of 8.9 million ounces, there is less than three years of reserves currently, assuming no additions to the reserve. I have based this math on subtracting estimated FY2020 production (8.8 million ounces) from the reserve of ~36.6 million ounces and then dividing 27.8 million ounces by FY2019 production of 11.7 million ounces. This leaves us with a mine life of fewer than 2.40 years, though the actual mine is likely closer to 4 years minimum as we will get some reserve additions.

Hochschild Mining has come off of a rough year, and the stock has been punished accordingly. However, while the stock is certainly not expensive at current levels, I don't see it as overly cheap either due to a short mine life at San Jose, industry-lagging margins, and less favorable operating jurisdictions relative to peers. Therefore, while the stock could indeed find some support here at US$2.65 after a 40% decline the past few months, I would view any rallies above US$3.40 as opportunities to book some profits. In summary, I see much better ways to play the sector that are not only safer from a jurisdiction standpoint, but also offer better upside.

