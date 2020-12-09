Also, historical sector performance shows that short to medium-term coronavirus impact should not derail the regularity of the ETF's holdings longer-term growth.

There should be significant changes in supply chain dynamics from next year, with attention now shifting to COVID vaccine distribution.

IYT tracks the Dow Jones transportation Average index made up of a selection of 22 US stocks specializing in transport, logistics, and freight.

The International Air Transport Association or IATA estimates that eight thousand Boeing 747-type cargo planes are needed to transport the billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine the world's population needs to defeat the pandemic. That is four times the current fleet of "freighters" in operation, which mostly do not have planes capable of even matching the freight capacity of the B-747.

Potential vaccine shipments could also coincide with a steady rise in eCommerce-led deliveries seen from the third quarter. This will further tighten capacity in an industry already stretched to the limit due to absence of bunker capability whereby freight is transported in aircrafts’ bellies, as a result of passenger planes being grounded by the pandemic.

Therefore, in view of the limited supply of air freight, there could also be gains for land-based transporters who have specifically designed refrigerated trailers or trucks to ship pharmaceutical items, including flu vaccines and organs between different parts of the U.S.

For investors looking to profit from companies capable of such transportation tasks, the iShares Average Transportation ETF (IYT) by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) provides exposure to a selection of 22 stocks specializing in transport, logistics, and freight.

The ETF has already recovered from March's stock market crash and climbed past pre-COVID-19 highs, but still trails the S&P 500 transportation industry's performance. This is despite the fact that the vast majority of IYT's holdings appear in the list of S&P 500 companies.

Figure 1: Comparing IYT with S&P 500 Transportation Index

Data by YCharts

I make a realistic bullish case for the transportation ETF, far from the hype which is currently seen with everything associated with COVID-19 relief as witnessed with the vaccine developers themselves.

IYT and changing supply chain dynamics

IYT a specialized ETF from a geographical point of view, composed predominantly of U.S. stocks. However, the underlying fund is able to achieve diversification through the sectors in which its holdings operate.

It has a sector exposure at nearly 33% to air freight, with companies like FedEx (FDX) also possessing ground delivery services and impacted by the drop in normal courier services in the March to April period.

Now, FedEx will be one of McKesson’s (MCK) logistics partners in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines in the U.S., according to the Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. Additionally, the freighter has been selected by the Canadian government to handle the shipment of most vaccines within the country as part of a deal with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to secure the delivery of an additional 20 million doses of its vaccine, upon final approval.

Figure 2: Holdings as at November 30, 2020

Source: etf.com

Second, United Parcel Service (UPS) for its part has enhanced its ability to produce dry ice by partnering with freezer and refrigeration company Stirling Ultracold. The aim is to have ultra-low temperature freezers that reach a range of -20°C to -80°C, in an attempt to aid in both the storage and transport of COVID-19 vaccines.

Also, according to a report from Supplychaindive.com, Pfizer (PFE) will be utilizing roads as a mode of transportation in addition to air, via its main carrier partners in the U.S. as the company expects vaccines to reach points of use ("POU") within two days.

Now, with 56% of XYT's holdings constituted by ground freight companies, there should be additional business for the stocks which have refrigerated truck services.

Also, for those which are not going to be directly involved in vaccine transportation, more indirect benefits through transportation of non-vaccine products which also require meticulous cold-chain follow-up should also be there.

The principal reason is that peers selected for vaccine transportation will not have spare capacity for other “less strategic products” which also require adherence to the cold. Also, in order to achieve herd immunity for a sizeable chunk of the population, the initial vaccination program will have to be carried out within a short period of time.

In this respect, Norfolk Southern Railway (NSC) and Union Pacific Railroad (UNP) have expedited inter-modal service specifically designed for refrigerated trailer shippers between Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Now, intermodal freight transport involves the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods along a supply chain through thermal packaging methods in a 40-foot refrigerated container carried through rail, ship or truck.

Looking in the rear mirror during the first quarter, and especially the second one, the trucking environment was challenged due to lower refrigerated and dry food volume, all due to the COVID-19 slump.

Figure 3: Revenue growth for the first ten holdings

Data by YCharts

The drop in volume also led to railroads cutting capacity with CSX Corp. (CSX) and Kansas City Southern (KSU) announcing reduced train starts during the April earnings calls.

However, volumes and capacity have recovered and in October 2020, intermodal freight was up 10% compared to October 2019. Therefore, the U.S. freight and logistics industry has coped quite well with the short-term disruptions created by COVID-19, and the stock prices of transportation companies, including IYT, have followed suite and benefited from an upside.

Figure 4: Year-on-year change in monthly inter-modal freight volume in the United States from January to October 2020

Source: statista.com

However, it is important to assess the broader challenges for the longer term, navigating through the crisis and adjusting to “the new normal”.

There is also a continuous variation in the type of freight as the economy has been shifting away from heavy industry towards lighter manufacturing. Going forward, there should be more services-based freight and pharmaceutical products requiring super cold temperatures.

The challenges

First, the cyclical nature of the transportation sector makes it a vector of risk as well as opportunity, all depending on location within the economic recovery cycle.

In this case, a study by McKinsey estimates that the recovery of the chemicals sector which includes pharmaceuticals to occur only as from 2024 while services and agriculture should recover faster. However, at the time the study was released (in July 2020), there was no talk about vaccine distribution yet.

Figure 5: A tough freight recovery, with pockets of growth

Source: McKinsey

Also, transportation of a COVID-19 vaccine is much more technically challenging compared to flu, which requires a temperature range of -2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

To date, there are still many unknowns for the logistics sector pertaining to the quantities to be transported and schedules of distribution.

There should also be strict adherence to the cold chain by refrigeration units during stopovers in distribution centers, thereby reducing the risk of damaging vaccines worth billions of dollars during transit.

On the other hand, one positive for transporters is that the vaccine developers themselves seem to be taking care of the accreditation of carriers who then in turn have to ensure follow-up with teams on the field on logistics chain criteria being respected.

There are challenges, but the U.S. corporate sector with some “encouragement” from the federal authorities does have the capacity to outperform as evidenced by delivery of a vaccine with over 90% efficacy within ten months of virus genome identification, compared to years previously.

Hence, the individual companies, whether they emanate from railways, road or airlines will have to provide a coordinated service, under the aegis of FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) for the vaccine distribution. Only a central organization can ensure a seamless shift from one mode of transport to another while ensuring reliability.

Valuations and key takeaways

The transportation sector has the particularity of being closely correlated with economic growth. With 23% ground and 33% air freight/courier services exposure, IYT’s share price can be volatile when news about the associated economic indicators are released.

At a beta of 1.21, the ETF is subject to more fluctuations than the wider market symbolized by the S&P 500 index. Also, the fact that the exchange traded fund comprises only 22 names compared to 43 for peer S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) makes BlackRock’s investment tool more liable to concentration risks.

Also, XTN is available at a cheaper expense ratio of 0.35% compared to slightly more for IYT at 0.42%. However, IYT more than compensates for its weakness by the higher dividend yield it offers at 1.01% compared to only 0.68% for XTN.

Figure 6: Comparing IYT and XTN

Source: etfdb.com

Additionally, BlackRock's ETF is more widely traded in terms of Average Daily Volume, by nearly five times, and provides for a lower average spread of 0.04% compared to 0.09% for the one by State Street. Higher trading volumes, together with a lower spread, make for a highly-prized combination by traders and fund managers.

Moreover, looking at the wider picture, the short to medium-term coronavirus impact should not derail the regularity of American growth, which has enabled this ETF to deliver a cumulative performance over the last 5 and 10 years of 67% and 176%, respectively, making it eligible for a longer-term strategy.

Furthermore, the profitability of holdings depends on the price of fuel while interest rate becomes an important aspect in the financing of transport fleets' renewals. With both these two factors remaining favorable in 2021, namely by way of a very favorable interest rate environment and moderate oil prices, respectively, the sector is poised for sustained growth.

Therefore, apart from some occasional bumps, all the signals are green, and the ETF should continue on its bullish run to the $238-242 levels by the end of the year.

Finally, valuation multiples are acceptable with a PER of 18.1x.

