From the available evidence, the Nano-X tube does not appear to have any demonstrated nor potential relevant technical advantages over existing technology. Long term, our forecast is pessimistic.

I restrict myself in this piece to the technical aspects of the Nano-X cold cathode and do not treat other issues that have been raised (e.g. CEO track record, sales partners, FDA).

As a PhD physicist and patent attorney, I am in a good position to analyze the technical aspects of these claims and the Nano-X patent portfolio.

Nano-X has made a range of claims concerning their cold cathode X-ray technology on their site, in interviews, and in a recent demonstration at the Radiological Society of North America.

"The markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent." - John Maynard Keynes

The valuation of Nano-X (NASDAQ:NNOX) is amplified beyond its intrinsic worth. I believe a close look at the website, interviews, and promotional material of the company reveals consistent overstatement of their case and disingenuous conflation of issues of technical import, to give the erroneous impression of a breakthrough technology.

Nano-X is using a 'cold cathode' X-ray tube, where the heated filament of the standard X-ray tube is replaced by a set of nanometric pointed tips, which release electrons at room temperature and relatively low voltage. This difference, which conceivably might be leveraged for competitive advantage in certain situations, does not appear to be useful in the context of medical imaging. On Nano-X's 'Our Tech' page they have listed a series of purported advantages deriving from their cold cathode, which we address in order, after which we look at a few more issues of interest.

Rapid time switching

In a hot cathode, the acceleration of the electrons towards the Anode ‎‎‎(thereby creating X-rays) is done by activating and switching a high voltage supply. This process ‎‎takes time (on the order of milliseconds). ‎In a cold cathode, one can set the high voltage and ‎switch only the gate voltages - a process ‎that can take only microseconds.‎

It is not clear how this is relevant to medical imaging; millisecond turn-on and turn-off times are quite sufficient even for the frame rates of a full body CT, which reaches at most tens of frames per second. Blur can be a problem due to the rapidly moving CT mechanism but it appears the limiting factor here is not the turnon/turnoff time but rather the amount of illumination possible to deliver in the short timeframes available (e.g. 50ms less the turnon/turnoff time for a 20fps device). And as we stress below, Nano-X is not making a CT machine.

NASA has developed a sub-nanosecond 100keV Xray source thousands of times faster than the Nano-X device.

All the other cold cathode vendors (see 'Unique Positioning' section below) will enjoy the same (but quite possibly irrelevant) fast turnon and turnoff.

‎‎Rapid intensity change / independence of current and voltage

The Field Emitter current depends on the applied voltage, and the X-‎ray intensity depends ‎on ‎the Field Emitter current. With cold ‎cathode technology, it is possible ‎to uncouple these ‎two ‎parameters, i.e., the current's power is independent of ‎the voltage. ‎‎Thus, the X-ray intensity ‎can be rapidly controlled by increasing the speed ‎of switching or by ‎creating ‎short pulses.‎

This is a somewhat confused statement given that the cold cathode technology uses field emitters while the 'hot cathode' uses thermionic emission. If the claim is that for field emission, intensity depends on emission current which in turn depends on applied voltage, then these parameters are by definition dependent - but then Nano-X goes on to claim these are independent. So let's assume for the moment that the statement should actually claim that for the thermionic source, voltage and current (and therefore intensity) are dependent, while for field emission these are independent.

In passing we note that the title of this section on the Nano-X page 'Rapid intensity change', seems to have nothing to do with current-voltage independence which is the actual subject of the section. While we're at it, "the current's power" is a clumsy terminological misstep (current [having units of amperes], and power [Watts] being rather different quantities) eliciting pained winces from the technically conversant.

Source: Nano-X

The graph above from Nano-X's site shows that currents I_a and I_g are independent of acceleration voltage past about 10kV. If we assume that I_a is anode current (which is proportional to emission current and X-ray intensity) and I_g is gate current, then indeed the field emitter current is independent of acceleration voltage (and we note that whoever produced this graph forgot to use a negative exponent for his/her current units).

However, this is largely the case for thermionic emission as well, see graph below. The graph shows the anode current I_a as it depends on acceleration voltage U_a, for a series of different filament currents I_f.

Note that the Nano-X graph shows a current of I_a=0.01A (10mA or 10^-2A) which on the graph below lies squarely in the region of constant anode current with varying acceleration voltage.

Source: IAEA Diagnostic Radiology Physics Handbook, p. 95

Even if this were not the case, the fact remains that with control over both filament current and acceleration voltage, any cathode-anode current (proportional to X-ray intensity) can be reached for any given acceleration voltage. One can think of it like this : the X-ray operator has two knobs (acceleration voltage and filament current) and by spinning these knobs, can reach any point in the I_a-U_a plane.

‎‎Colder Mechanism

Electrons are extracted from the metal cathode by an applied electric ‎field‎, while the emitter ‎temperature ‎is significantly lower than that of Hot ‎Cathode (thermionic ‎‎emission) filaments. Hot cathode temperature is ‎over 2000 degrees Celsius while a Cold ‎‎Cathode‎ temperature is that of ‎room temperature‎.‎

And, from a Motley Fool interview:

The typical technology requires a massive machine, because it has to manufacture a lot of heat (up to 2,000 degrees Celsius), and then cool itself down. The Nano-X device... distributes this task of creating electrons across 100 million digitally controlled nanocones. That's what makes this X-ray a lot smaller, and a lot cheaper to manufacture and maintain."

It doesn't appear that Nano-X has in fact found a way around heat production at the anode; they do avoid heat production at the cathode since there is no heated filament. But the heated filament of a conventional tube is a relatively minor energy input (30-150W) into the entire heat load of e.g. ~100KW in a CT tube, while for low power/intermittent use tubes, these heat loads are inconsequential in any case. A Nano-X device of a given power must still reject the same amount of heat as a conventional tube, since it generates X-rays by the same inefficient process of braking radiation (1% X-rays, 99% heat). As is clear from their figure (below), the Nano-X cold-cathode tube is identical to the conventional hot-cathode tube except for the cathode and therefore will have the same heat rejection issues as a hot cathode tube of the same power.

Source: Nano-X website

4. Longevity/Lifetime improvement/Filament Burn

The ‎hot ‎cathode's longevity is ‎of thousands of patients' lifetime, ‎whereas that of the Cold Cathode‎ ‎is > ‎‎1M patients' lifetime.‎

If true, this would be great, although it is somewhat offset by the fact that the tubes are also supposed to be cheap. The Nano-X tube lifetime has not been demonstrated in any publications including the Nano-X patents. In any case, replacing $100 tubes a few times a year vs. a few times a decade would hardly make a difference to the overall operating costs.

Beyond this point, current CT tubes, which have the most demanding requirements (being high-power devices) have a lifetime expectation of 10,000-40,000 hours operation, enough for hundreds of thousands of patients. For a $150,000 tube this would work out to a few dollars per patient for tube replacement. And Phillips for one has implemented a 'Tube For Life' guarantee rendering the point doubly moot.

5. Cost

A key Nano-X claim is that their $100 tube replaces a $150,000 CT tube. As detailed here this is an apples-to-oranges (or perhaps grapes to watermelons) comparison of the ~100W Nano-X tube to a ~100kW CT tube having a thousand times the power.

Source: SEC report (image removed from Nano-X site)

The conclusion that the Nano-X tube is of low power (~100W) is based on images such as the following (where 40KV can be multiplied by 2.5mA to find 100W) as well as images from their RSNA demonstration.

Source: SEC report (image removed from Nano-X site)

A conventional 1000W tube suitable for dental Xrays can be obtained for ~100$, as shown here:

Source: Alibaba

This comparison is repeated in the Nano-X RSNA demonstration and is perhaps the most clearly troubling indication that Nano-X is overstating its case.

Note that Nano-X hasn't developed an Xray detector, only a source. The Nano-X.Arc appears to use the Exprimer DRTECH detector or similar below the table in their latest videos, thus the entire device will have to be at least the $40k-50k price of the detector, belying the Nano-X claim of a total $15K production cost for their device.

Efficiency

High efficiency due to sturdy gate design.

It's unclear what this might mean; Nano-X relies on the same highly-inefficient process of braking radiation as regular tubes, with 99% of the energy going to heat and 1% going to X-ray production.

Uniformity and Stability

These are minimum requirements for a usable device, and do not appear to signify improvements over extant hot-cathode technology, which is also uniform and stable.

Power Management

Supply of less than 50V is required to activate electron ejections from the chip and enable voltage-independent current.

The control electronics for a 50V gate are indeed somewhat simpler than that required to switch a 50kV source, but suitable AC-DC power supplies were available in the 1950's, and a later generation of high-speed switching has been available since the 1980's.

The independence of current and voltage was treated above.

(IN)advisability of yearly scans for early detection

One screening for each symptomatic patient every year.

Using Xray for early detection has a drawback, namely that Xrays carry some degree of cumulative exposure risk. The more scans you have, the more likely you will get cancer.

David J. Brenner, PhD, director of Columbia University's center for radiological research put it this way: "If you start at age 45, and have them [full body CT] annually until you are 75, you are talking about a one-in-50 chance of radiation-induced cancer, which is a huge risk. Until the benefit is clear, there is not much of an advantage to having routine body scans yearly or even every two years". Obviously, routine screening for risk groups is a different matter.

Intellectual Property

From a Nano-X SEC report:

As of July 8, 2020, we had three issued patents in the United States and eight provisional or pending U.S. patent applications. We also had three patents issued in each of Israel, Japan and China, three pending patent applications in the European Patent Office, three pending patent applications in Korea and six pending Patent Cooperation Treaty patent applications, which are the counterparts of our U.S. patent applications...We intend to continue filing for patents on new technologies as they are developed and to actively pursue any infringement upon our patents. We believe that our know-how and trade secrets represent de facto barriers to potential competition.

However, a detailed analysis of the Nano-X portfolio does not show that they are in a strong position in terms of patents. None of the 13 patents studied show any particular breakthrough in dealing with known problems of nano Spindt emitters (current uniformity, lifetime), and none show any experimental work beyond simulations. Several other companies operate in the digital X-ray source space as detailed below.

Unique Positioning

The Spindt array was patented in 1970, and a number of companies have developed variations thereof for X-ray imaging. There are number of systems currently for sale using digital sources either using small numbers of macroscopic Spindt emitters, or carbon nanotubes as emitters. Carestream, Vec Imaging, Micro-X and Adaptix are all active in the digital Xray source space, with FDA-approved devices for sale now.

Multispectral Magic

Nano-X CEO Ran Poliakine has asserted in at least one interview that "because it's digital, it's multispectral. You don't need different machines to do different kinds of imaging." X-rays, CT scans, mammograms not requiring breast compression, angiograms and fluoroscopies have all been claimed as within the purview of the Nano-X Arc due to this multispectral operation.

However, the spectrum (range of energies) of X-rays produced (by both cold cathode and hot cathode sources) is almost entirely determined by the 'braking radiation' process wherein high energy electrons hit the metal (usually tungsten) anode and release X-rays. The spectrum has a characteristic form as shown below.

Source: Sprawls Educational Foundation

Here the intensity vs. energy (aka the spectrum) is shown, with a broad braking-radiation (aka 'brehmsstrahlung') curve and several peaks due to atomic transitions (aka 'characteristic radiation'). The point is that there is a wide spectrum produced by braking radiation, which is the process occurring in regular 'hot cathode' tubes as well as the Nano-X 'cold cathode' tubes - so there is no significant difference between the Nano-X spectrum and a regular hot cathode spectrum. In any case the ability to discriminate between different energies doesn't depend on the source (unless it has been filtered to produce only one energy) but rather upon the detector. This ability is very useful (allowing for instance identification of different atomic components of a sample in an EDX-equipped electron microscope) but has nothing to do with the source.

Summary

The Nano-X claims of breakthrough technology do not stand close inspection. Their cold cathode source provides no clear theoretical nor demonstrated benefits over extant X-ray tubes, and suffers from the same limitations. Repeated comparisons of a low power (100W) $100 Nano-X tube to a high-power (100kW) $150,000 CT tube are at best disingenuous, this being only the clearest example chosen from a series of similar sleights.

Were Nano-X to publish a paper or give a demonstration showing that their tube or machine was in some relevant way superior to extant technology, I would gladly stand corrected - being an Israeli citizen I indulge a bit of patriotic pride in the accomplishments of my fellow citizens and suffer an analogous embarrassment at their shenanigans. Lacking such evidence, the Nano-X stock price is a case of 'tulip mania', in which FOMO and hype overwhelm intrinsic value - for the nonce. As Keynes warned in the quote at the head of the article, judging when these two worlds might converge requires a finer analysis than mine.

Perspicacious investors may be interested in Nano-X in light of FDA 501(k) announcements (e.g. in the next few weeks for their single source machine), from which a jump (in a direction comporting with the sense of the FDA announcement) and 'IV crush' may be expected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.