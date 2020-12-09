Growth, Income Or Annuity? Closed-End Funds Can Be All Three

This can work to our advantage - or not - depending on our personal goals and where we are in our investment career.

Some closed-end funds routinely distribute more than they earn, making them a sort of "annuity," depending on what we do with the distributions.

Which role our funds play depends on (1) the funds we choose and their distribution policies, and (2) how we choose to re-invest and compound (or not) their distributions.

CEFs can be used to grow a portfolio over many years, or as an income vehicle, or even as an annuity if we are later in our investing career.

Closed-end funds tend to be mostly thought of as income vehicles, but they are actually quite versatile and can play many roles in a portfolio.

This is the concluding article of a two-part series (previous article here) about how to define and manage the earnings ("total return") from our closed-end funds. We can choose to use CEFs as growth vehicles, income vehicles or even as do-it-yourself annuities.

We all know the most obvious features of closed-end funds that appeal to many investors:

The fact that they are "closed" and therefore largely avoid the risk of "runs on the fund" that afflict traditional open-end funds during turbulent market periods,

That investors can buy them at discounts and therefore have more assets "working for them" than they actually paid for, and

The ability to leverage them modestly at cheap institutional borrowing rates (borrow at 1 or 2% to leverage, say, 1/3rd of a portfolio)

These are the features that allow many closed-end funds to pay distributions of 7%-10% on assets whose "natural" yield might only be 5% or 6% if held directly or in an open-end fund, without these advantages.

Growth, Income or Annuity

But closed-end funds have another feature that does not get much positive comment from writers and commentators. In fact, it often gets criticized. I'm referring to the fact that most CEFs pay out most or all of their "total return" in the form of cash distributions, which results in most of them having very little price growth over the years, or in many cases none at all.

This can be disconcerting to an investment public trained to value price growth over cash dividends, even though both are of equal weight in determining total return. (Why is this so? Here's how I explain it in my book.)

To me, receiving most or all of my total return in cash from a CEF puts me in the driver's seat in terms of controlling the destiny of my own portfolio. I can use that cash to:

Grow the portfolio by reinvesting and compounding it; reinvesting either in that particular fund itself or in another fund that offers a greater current opportunity in terms of yield, discount or prospects generally.

the portfolio by reinvesting and compounding it; reinvesting either in that particular fund itself or in another fund that offers a greater current opportunity in terms of yield, discount or prospects generally. Distribute some or all of the total return to myself as income, or

some or all of the total return to myself as income, or Turn the fund into an "enhanced income" Annuity, by distributing to myself even more than the total return, while managing the "erosion" of the capital at a reasonable and foreseeable rate.

Individual closed-end funds have a variety of distribution policies, many of which tend to "signal" what sort of investor they are best suited for - growth, income or "enhanced" income. Don't go rushing to your financial dictionary or to Investopedia to look up the term "enhanced income." I just made it up. I use it to mean a fund that pays out more income than it actually earns or can reasonably expect to earn. Funds like that are "natural" annuities, even though they don't market themselves that way. The extra distributions they make are, in most cases, what we generally label "destructive" return of capital, because they erode over time the amount of actual principal we have working for us in the fund.

However, if used carefully and thoughtfully, these funds can function as annuity-like investments, that may be more flexible, higher yielding and cheaper than the annuities sold by insurance companies and other financial firms. Plus, unlike most annuities, the value of the fund, even if it's eroded somewhat by paying out higher distributions than it actually earns, can be left to our heirs rather than just defaulting to the insurance or annuity company, as happens with most annuity-type products.

Examples of all three strategies

With hundreds of closed-end funds out there, we can find plenty of them that fit these three profiles, i.e. growth, income or annuity. Here are some examples of all three:

1. Growth - Many CEFs provide growth as well as income, with annual total returns at or above levels that would historically be regarded as typical "equity returns" of 8% to 10%, and more important, total returns that exceed the funds' distribution rates.

That means the distributions have all been fully earned and there has not been systematic price erosion essentially "taking back" part of the distribution. (That's considered a "destructive" return of capital when it happens.)

Funds like these would meet the goals of typical "dividend growth" investors of any age, from 25 to 65.

The 17 funds show an average distribution rate that is currently 8.3%, while the average total return for five years has been 13.6%. Since total return equals the sum of cash distributions plus market price appreciation (or depreciation), the difference between the two, 5.3%, represents the average annual price appreciation over this period.

An investor who wanted the maximum growth in their portfolio would have re-invested the entire distribution, thus growing their portfolio by the full 13.6% total return over the past five years. An investor who kept the distribution and did not re-invest it would still have seen their portfolio grow by 5.3%.

This demonstrates the flexibility of closed-end funds in that even higher growth CEFs, like these, make it easy for their investors to decide how much of their total return to devote to growing the portfolio and how much they want to take out in income. Investors who don't want to re-invest all of their distribution may choose to re-invest a portion of it, to achieve - in this example - a growth rate that would have been somewhere between 5.3% and 13.6%. This allows an investor to transition from "full accumulation" mode, say at age 45 or 50, to a balanced accumulation/income mode at age 65, and later to more of a "full income" mode at age 75 or 80, without ever having to liquidate principal or sell off holdings, merely by varying how they treat their distributions from the same basic portfolio of CEFs. Notice the variety of funds we have to choose from, including:

Some serious equity or mostly equity funds like the two Calamos funds, Calamos Global Dynamic Income (CHW) and Calamos Global Total Return (CGO), Tri-Continental (TY), Lazard Global Total Return & Income (LGI), Central Securities (CET), and Liberty All-Star Equity (USA).

Solid fixed-income funds like John Hancock Investors (JHI), Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income (AVK), PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income (PCI) and Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return (FLC).

High yield funds like BlackRock Corporate High Yield (HYT) and Guggenheim Strategic Opportuniti es ( GOF ).

Tax-advantaged equity funds designed especially for taxable accounts (but totally appropriate for tax-deferred accounts as well) like Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income (EVT), and Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunit ies( ETO ).

Other well-regarded funds like Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) and Gabelli Convertible Incom e ( GCV ).

Obviously these are just examples and show only five years of history. Investors will do their own due diligence over time and review their portfolios to see which funds are long-term "keepers" and which need to be rotated and/or replaced from time to time. But the point is that there are "growth" oriented CEFs that maintain and/or increase their principal values even as they pay out generous distributions. Such funds can be used to create long-term, growth-oriented Income Factories for investors with a multi-decade perspective who still want the advantage of creating their own growth through reinvesting and compounding cash distributions rather than relying on market growth.

2. Income - Not all closed-end funds generate total returns that are higher than their cash distributions. Many CEFs are designed to emphasize steady income, without the necessity of a growth element, and deliberately make an attempt to pay out all or most of their earnings in distributions. In fact, the tax laws require closed-end funds to do that.

NERD ALERT: Digression on taxes and ROC: Readers who are asking themselves - How could those "growth" funds we just discussed get away with NOT paying out all their distributions? - get extra points. CEFs are only required to pay out most of their income from interest and dividends plus realized capital gains. That's why unrealized capital gains are ultimately included in total return (TR computed on a NAV basis) but do not have to be paid out as distributions. They just remain in the fund and boost its net asset value. That's how funds can have total returns in excess of their distributions, but not have to pay a tax penalty on it. Funds can later pay out distributions that essentially "monetize" those unrealized gains, but have to report it as "return of capital." Since such gains are "real" and have actually been earned and reported as income (for accounting purposes, not for tax purposes,) such ROC is "constructive" and not "destructive." Eaton Vance published the classic explanation of this a few years ago.

It's actually the norm for most closed-end funds to pay out most of their earnings in distributions, which means their total return and their distribution yield over time should be very close to each other. Unlike the growth CEFs we just discussed, these CEFs will provide virtually no portfolio growth over time to investors who keep the distribution and do not reinvest and compound it. Of course that's totally fine for investors who are looking to their investment portfolios for income and do not require or expect them to grow.

Investors looking for growth, of course, have the option of reinvesting and compounding the distribution, just as our growth fund investors up above do. The difference is that for these funds, virtually the only growth available is from reinvesting, since there's little or no total return over and above what's paid out as the distribution. That's not a problem, since many closed-end funds have very attractive total returns, even if they pay them all out in cash and retain little or none to grow NAV or their market price. Some investors (like me) actually prefer CEFs for this reason because it puts me as an investor in the driver's seat and I can make my own decisions about how to reinvest my portfolio's earnings and create my own growth.

Here are some examples of funds that pay out most or virtually all of their earnings as distributions:

In some cases the distribution is less than the fund's five-year average total return, while in others it exceeds it, with the average for the 18 funds being a total return that exceeded the annual distribution by 0.2%.

It's hard for fund managers to balance it exactly right every year - total return and distributions - even if they want to. They may set their distribution rates for future periods without knowing what sort of appreciation or depreciation the market has in store for them. That may require them to raise or lower the distribution at times to keep it in sync with their earnings and to prevent the ongoing erosion of their capital. Some funds do it continually, while others "manage" their distributions by setting a rate that they maintain for awhile and then readjust as necessary, or at pre-planned intervals.

Even though these funds distribute virtually all of their total return in current cash, investors can still use these funds to achieve portfolio growth, as long they re-invest and compound most or all of the distribution. If these funds managed to maintain their recent rate of total return at about 9%, an investor who re-invested and compounded all of the future distributions from these funds would be able to double and re-double their income and portfolio value about every eight years per the "rule of 72" (check it out here). That would be a good result for any long-term investor starting at any age.

Investors in a "harvest mode" (e.g. retirees who have completed their growth phase and accumulated a large enough portfolio to live off the income and don't need to grow it any more) can opt to keep and spend the distributions, but of course the capital left to "work for them" will remain static. Just as with the growth funds up above, some investors (especially retirees in their early retirement years who still need some growth for their later years) may choose to keep and spend a portion of the distribution (say 4 or 5%) and reinvest the rest of it.

3. "Annuity" strategies. Unlike the "Income Funds" we just discussed that seem to try to keep their distributions and total returns in sync, some funds seem to operate in what I call an "annuity" mode. This is where their distributions pretty consistently exceed their total return over time, which means their market price is likely be in a continuous decline. I don't know if funds do this on purpose, trying to make themselves into a sort of "annuity" for investors who want more income than their portfolios naturally produce, and are willing to see the slow erosion of those portfolios over time in order to get the higher income. That's possible. But it's also possible the funds are just over-optimistic and/or unlucky and can't get it right in terms of living within their means when it comes to paying their distributions.

Paying out more than a fund earns is not necessarily a bad thing, as long as investors understand what is happening. For example, we might see a fund paying a distribution of, say, 12%, and think that's "too good to be true." Then we check and see that the fund has been steadily dropping in market price for quite some time at a rate of, say, 3% per annum. 12% minus 3% = 9% as a total return.

That's still pretty good. Just as long as we realize that the entire 12% isn't total return, that only 9% of it is and the other 3% is our own money coming back to us. As an investor we would have three choices:

Reinvest the entire 12% distribution, in which case our invested capital will grow by 9%, and 3% of the "reinvestment" is merely replacing our own capital that was paid to us as a distribution

Reinvest only the 3%, and keep the rest of the 12% distribution. The amount of our invested capital would remain intact, even though it won't grow because we have chosen to keep the portion of the distribution that represents actual earnings. But our distribution, absent credit losses or other net asset value destroyers, would remain constant from year to year as long as we continued to re-invest the 3% return of capital each year.

Reinvest none of it, and keep the entire 12% distribution. This will reduce our invested capital by 3% per annum over time, if the market price deterioration continues. Some investors may be at a time in their lives when they don't mind that happening, if it is a controlled erosion over 15 or 20 years.

But aside from those cases, few investors would want to see their portfolios reduce in value by 3% per year. After ten years the capital value would be down by over 25%, and its distribution, now 12% of a smaller base, would also be significantly reduced. Of course, if the fund attempted to maintain the original 12% distribution, in absolute dollar terms, it would eat up the capital base even faster. In that case, our capital would be gone in about 15 years, as our distribution (static in dollar terms) became each year a larger and larger percentage of the dwindling capital base.

This may seem like an extreme example (12% distributions with 3% destructive returns of capital that steadily reduce the capital base), and no fund could survive for long on that basis. But in the short term, many funds experience an imbalance if their distribution stream is solid and there are non cash flow-related reasons for the drop in market value. That's why I like to go back and look at five-year or even 10-year total returns and compare them to current distribution rates. If I see a fund with a five-year or longer average total return that's less than its current distribution rate, then I assume that either (1) the fund is confident its total returns will be higher in the future through increased investment income or an increased stock price, or (2) it's running itself as a sort of annuity and expecting to give back some steady stock price erosion to offset a distribution it can't really "afford."

If you search on CEF Connect or other sites, it's easy to find funds with this imbalance between total return and the distribution, even in the best fund families. Here are some examples:

These are not necessarily bad investments just because they seem to regularly pay out more distributions than they earn. Sometimes they may be selling at discounts that make them attractive from a potential price appreciation standpoint. Or their short-term earnings may be on an uptick that suggests future total returns may improve over the fund's record of the past few years. All these figures tell us is that if we had held them for the past five years that we would have regularly given back a portion (for this list an average of 2.6% per annum) of our distribution in the form of market price erosion.

What does all of this mean?

Mostly it just confirms my original premise that closed-end funds are versatile investment vehicles that give us, as investors, a lot of control over whether we want to use them to (1) focus on portfolio growth, (2) to extract income from a stable portfolio, or even (3) to extract more income than the capital is actually producing while (hopefully) managing the erosion of our capital base. We have seen that most funds, when you examine their distributions in relation to their total returns, tend to fall into one or another of those categories.

But even the funds that are top heavy in terms of distributing more income than they earn, can be turned into growth vehicles by reinvesting and compounding their overly generous distributions.

As always, I welcome your comments, questions and discussion. I'd also like to thank my fellow contributors for all their articles and ideas. They are truly my "research team."

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPE, HTD, EXG, UTF, LGI, RQI,USA, PCI, HYT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.