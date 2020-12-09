It's been a trying year for market bears in the ProShares UltraShort S&P 500 ETF (SDS) with shareholders losing nearly 50% on a year-to-date basis in the fund.

Unfortunately, for the market bears, I believe the S&P 500 is headed higher. Specifically, I believe that we will likely see gains in the S&P 500 for the next 12 months and that those holding SDS will see the streak of losses continue through 2021.

About SDS

In the plethora of ETPs which give exposure to the S&P 500, SDS is one of the more straightforward leveraged ETPs. Put simply, it is an ETF that is giving you an inverse 2x leveraged return of the daily changes in the S&P 500. The fund currently charges a 0.91% expense ratio and it achieves its leveraged returns through a combination of futures and swaps positions which can be seen in its table of holdings.

The key thing to note when it comes to trading SDS is the fact that leveraged daily returns through time result in a decoupling of performance over periods longer than 1 day. What I mean by this is that if you were to compare the returns of SDS over time periods of longer than 1 day, you would see the outright return be something different than 2 times the return of the underlying.

For a case in point, let's take this year's performance in SDS compared to the actual performance of the S&P 500.

This year, the S&P 500 has returned 13.6%. SDS, however, has delivered a loss of 47.6%. If you do the math, this means that SDS has lost 3.5 times the return of the market over this timeframe. In other words, SDS has actually dramatized the downside more than you would expect given its 2x daily leverage target.

This phenomenon is called "leverage decay". In essence, leverage decay is what you get when you compound a daily return over a period of longer than 1 day. To dramatize the point, imagine the S&P 500 were to rise 50% in a single day and then fall by 33% in the next day. If this were to occur, S&P 500 investors would see their investment unchanged when observed over the period of two days since a 33% loss in day 2 would offset the 50% gain seen in the first day.

However, for traders who were short the S&P 500 at twice leverage, their investments would be completely wiped out during the first day since the 50% gain in the market translates into a 100% loss for the fund. This simple dramatization shows how a leveraged return can decouple through time. In actuality, the daily changes are much smaller, however, the cumulative effects of compounding result in differences in performance.

What is important to note for shareholders of SDS is that we simply don't know how returns will unfold and, therefore, we don't know if SDS will underperform or outperform versus the market through time. In other words, since we don't know the pattern of future returns, we, therefore, can't know how SDS will, ultimately, measure up against the S&P 500 over lengthy periods of time. In general, history shows that during bull markets, SDS will underperform over periods longer than 1 day (similar to the chart above) and during bear markets it will outperform - but, again, we cannot be certain that the past will guide the future here.

With that risk in mind, however, we do know that SDS is an inverse leveraged bet - if the market rises, SDS will fall. This said, let's look at the fundamentals for the S&P 500 to get an idea as to where it is likely headed.

The S&P 500

Over the past year, we've seen a sizable degree of volatility in the market. Starting with the epic run-up in the VIX earlier this year through the surge in election volatility, this year has seen quite a lot of movement in the overall market.

If you're unfamiliar with the VIX, it is basically considered to be the "fear gauge" for the S&P 500. The technical calculation essentially shows implied volatility on a basket of index options. The S&P 500 tends to see volatility expand on the downside movements which means that when the market falls, the VIX tends to rise.

While the VIX is a fairly well-known index, what is not so well-known is the predictive nature of the index. Put simply, history has shown that buying the market after the VIX spikes is a play that has successfully called the next year's market movements with some regularity.

In the above chart, I have calculated the average percent return seen in the S&P 500 in the year following a VIX spike of a certain magnitude. Simply said, there is a very clear relationship in that the higher the VIX pop, the greater the market is likely going to rally.

In November, we witnessed the VIX rise to a little more than 40. Historically speaking, when the VIX has rallied by this amount, the S&P 500 has seen an average movement of a 32% gain in the next year. Of note, we have never seen the VIX rise to this level without also seeing the S&P 500 gain over the next year.

I believe this data is highly supportive of further upside in the S&P 500 at this point. In essence, this relationship captures the classic risk and reward tradeoff - in general, investors stand to earn higher return by assuming greater degrees of risk, all else equal. Buying either when the VIX is very high or in the immediate wake of a VIX pop is a high risk environment - and history shows that this trade tends to pan out to the upside.

It is my belief that the best trade in SDS to avoid it at this point unless you are a very short-term trader. I believe the data clearly shows that the S&P 500 is likely going to rally over the next year which means that SDS is likely going to continue falling. For this reason, I would avoid the ETF.

Conclusion

SDS is a well-known inverse leveraged S&P 500 ETF which is subject to leverage decay - returns through time will not track its daily target. The VIX has recently popped which is historically associated with gains in the S&P 500. Given the likely rise in the S&P 500, the odds don't favor a trade in SDS at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.