One of the more off-center types of hybrids, convertible bonds have multiple exciting attributes – a fixed income valuation floor paired with a convertible equity kicker.

Brief Thesis

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is BlackRock’s take on the untravelled world of convertible bonds. Launched only 5 years ago, the fund bundles an extensive set of convertible bonds from select publicly listed firms to satisfy demand in more unconventional turbo-charged fixed income products.

It imparts a broad selection of perks – competitive management fees, targeted smaller bond issuances (as low as $250M) and a level of pre-screening. The fund omits zero coupon, preferred or mandatory bonds and contains only cash-pay US dollar-denominated convertibles which are weighted by market value.

While this package retains all the qualities of a well-marketed, tradable exchange traded fund, I personally remain rather neutral on the product. And not specifically because the package itself is poorly designed, but rather because of the long-term prospects of re-emulating the massive hybrid security success stories we have seen in the past.

Future demand of such convertible bonds is unproven, in an economic environment where costs of capital, a marriage of credit risk and interest rates, are at relative lows.

Convertible bonds provide an unparalleled option for riskier companies to secure capital in a diversified and economical way – such securities were especially sought after by Tesla (TSLA) in earlier years of its development. However, the prominence of convertibles in a company’s capital structure appears decreasingly important.

I covered another interesting hybrid in a previous article which underlines characteristics of long call options, particularly relevant for convertible bonds, so if unfamiliar with these derivatives you can find out more about them here.

(Source: Market Chameleon)

Overview

iShares Convertible Bond ETF is an open-ended fund which is comparably new, having launched in 2015. It has $1.13B of assets under management, substantial for a basket of hybrid securities which are relatively uncommon. Expense ratios are competitive given the more exotic nature of the exchange traded fund yet spreads and liquidity are on the wider side, perchance underlying the more “buy and hold” nature of the product rather than one widely sought after by day-traders.

The holdings are numerous (258) but most likely demonstrate some similar traits – high growth, more risky securities looking to access capital markets at advantageous rates in exchange for long-term stakes in common equity.

Convertible bonds, which are the key underlying in iShares Convertible Bond ETF, are a special kind of hybrid security. Effectively, a mixture of a straight bond and a call option on common stock, these securities permit the bond holder to convert debt to equity during a conversion period at a conversion price. And by their hybrid nature, they offer multiple benefits – they afford the issuer the opportunity of paying a lower coupon with the possibility of avoiding repayment of the debt should the bond be converted. Because the convertibility of the bond is an advantage for debt holders, they will receive a lower interest rate than a plain bond, all other things equal.

If converted, the bond generates dilution effects in outstanding shares which is a noteworthy consideration for both fixed income and equity investors to appraise when investing in any given company. Whenever considering an equity investment, investors need to be privy of the amount of convertibles outstanding, conversion price and conversion period, as dilution will be material for common equity holders.

If the bond is not converted to equity during the conversion period, the bond issuer (the company) must pay back the debt or roll it over. In this instance, bond holders will underperform as the interest income received, discounted for the opportunity to convert the bond to equity, will be less than what they would have received for a plain vanilla offering.

For investors, convertible bonds offer some extremely remarkable traits – the value of the underlying straight bond will act as a floor, while the call option will provide the opportunity for unlimited (theoretical) gains if price action exceeds the conversion price. At this stage – beyond the conversion price – the bond will start trading with the same features as common stock, which can be tremendously lucrative.

Price Behavior of Convertible Bonds & Underlying Common Stock

(Source: Kalotay, A & L. Abreo. 1999. “Ratchet Bonds: Maximum Refunding Efficiency at Minimum Transaction Cost” Journal of Applied Corporate Finance 12 (1): 40-47)

The schematic above illustrates price action of a convertible bond in relation to movements in the underlying common equity.

A: With the share price significantly below the conversion price, the term “Busted Convertible” is used to describe the convertible security. At this phase, the convertible bond will behave similarly to a straight bond and is susceptible mostly to interest rate movements.

B: As the share price moves towards the conversion price, the value of the convertible bond will increase, but at a lesser rate than that of the common equity.

C: When above the conversion price, if the common equity suffers a reversal – the convertible bond will decrease in value but at a lesser rate than the common equity due to the intrinsic attributes of the fixed income security.

D: Well above the conversion price, the convertible security starts to behave almost exactly like common equity.

Price Returns Year to Date – iShares Convertible Bond ETF vs SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

(Source: Tradingview)

Price returns generated year to date by iShares Convertible Bond ETF have been superlative, propelled by the convertible bond mechanics described previously. The ETF being heavy in Tesla Inc. convertible bonds deep into their conversion price alludes to the underlying securities performing like equity – and in Tesla Inc.’s case, the common equity has delivered a massive 596% year to date (!) This clearly underscores the tangible advantages for holders of convertible bonds.

Top 10 Holdings iShares Convertible Bond ETF

(Source: ETF.com)

A deeper look into the underlying holdings reveals more clearly points made above – almost 10% of the fund holding $1.13B in assets under management is comprised of Tesla convertible bonds (!) Other notable components include the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, Nio (NIO), Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) – the Chinese interactive e-commerce platform and MercadoLibre (MELI), the Argentinian online marketplace. The SARS-Cov-2 has played a role in changes to the underlying assets too – with notable showings by Southwest Airlines Company (LUV) and Carnival (CCL) which both recently resorted to debt markets to survive crippling operating expenses.

Structure

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF remains rather run-of-the-mill for such a basket of unique securities. The fund’s inception correlates markedly with the time during which Tesla Inc. was issuing large amounts of debt to firm-up its balance sheet. Expense ratios are competitive while assets under management remain substantial for this kind of security.

No options market exist which seems surprising given the underlying securities have embedded convertibility which could be assimilated to a long call option on the equity. The biggest standout aspect on the package is the meagre distribution yield (0.9%) – odd for a family of bonds which normally would pay reasonable semi-annual coupons.

(Source: Data computed by author derived from ETF.com)

Impact of Convertibles on Equity Markets

Convertible debt issuances have played successful roles in shoring-up balance sheets of several high growth organizations none of which is more famous and more polarizing than Tesla Inc.

For some time, the firm has used convertible bonds as a method of raising capital in a cost-effective manner. Particularly prized by hedge funds and large institutional investors – hybrid fixed income securities have created a striking phenomenon; an increase in short interest on common equity as investors have looked to hedge out common equity risk exposure. In fact, convertible bond arbitrage makes up a sizable chunk of Tesla Inc.'s equity held short.

This is an astonishing aspect of convertible bond issuances as it contributes to the demand to hold shares short and can distort reasons behind high short interest in common equity. Effectively, high short interest can gesture a lack of investor confidence in the firm’s long-term prospects, but it can equally be a simple hedge where investors look to isolate the fixed income particularities of a convertible bond from its common equity pedigree.

Yet this paradox, particularly relevant for Tesla Inc., may be something of the past – with the gargantuan rise in the stock price has come multiple new equity issuances often at all-time stock price highs, despite Elon Musk’s past claims of not requiring capital. This has now provided ample liquidity for the Fremont electric vehicle giant and a superlative chance to build a pathway to profitability as it continues to consolidate its global leadership in the electric vehicle market.

Undoubtedly, convertible bonds have been a huge strategic part of Tesla’s ability to add weight to the balance sheet. But new issuances with similar characteristics, especially with equity prices where they presently are, seem highly unlikely. This may materially impact future returns generated by iShares Convertible Bond ETF as it looks to renew its basket of securities – a decidedly salient point with the fund’s average duration at a little over one year (1.27).

Tesla equity & convertible bond prices – note that convertibles deep into the conversion price strike start to behave like common equity

(Source: IHSMarkit)

Another noteworthy convertible bond success story has been the bond market rally sparked by “Davey Day Trader” on Penn National Gaming’s (PENN) 2.75% May 2026 convertible notes. I invite you to read more about this in an excellent FT article here.

Key Takeaways

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF offers investors targeted exposure to the convertible bond market with a package touting superlative traits – reasonable size, relatively competitive expense ratios and a comparably large basket of securities.

Convertible bonds are hybrid securities which trade like a bond with an embedded long call option. They provide investors upside participation in explosive moves in common equity, like we have seen in Tesla Inc., while also supplying more conservative downside protection inherent in bonds.

Convertible bonds have several interesting traits – one of which is a hedge against rising interest rate environments where common stocks tend to outperform bonds.

The conversion option in a fixed income security is a bonus for the holder who, in exchange, accepts lower coupons on the product offered.

As the stock price moves towards the conversion strike, the value of the convertible will increase, but will underperform the returns generated by common equity.

Common equity above the conversion strike subsequently falling back towards the strike will underperform the convertible bond which will be propped up, at least partially, by the underlying disposition of the straight bond.

As companies seeking recourse to the convertible market firm up their balance sheets, a demand for debt – specifically of convertible nature – becomes less necessary. Case in point is Tesla Inc., which has raised huge amounts of capital by selling shares at all-time highs rather than meaningfully returning to the hybrid bond market.

Low durations on the basket of securities implies that the fund will require renewal – it may eventuate that identifying new securities with these characteristics remains complex, particularly given the current interest rate environment.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF has been an investment high-flyer. It provides an opportunity to buy a somewhat diversified set of hybrid fixed income securities boasting the possibility of common equity gains.

And the timing of the fund’s inception has been wholly perfect – pilling into the convertible debt market at a time when Tesla Inc. was looking to beef up its balance sheet in more uncertain times; whether this will be reproduced remains to be seen.

For this reason, my opinion on the product remains rather neutral – for sophisticated investors, direct access to the convertible bond market is possible and for those seeking an ETF, the historical circumstances behind the product matched with possibly muted future demand, may mean future returns do not match what has been an absolutely astounding run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: