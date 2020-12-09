Manufacturing Momentum Bucks Services Slowdown

Overall, the European economy is trending lower again with rising odds of a second recession, while the US economy shows more resilience for now.

In Europe, the services slowdown is outpacing the manufacturing upturn due to the severity of the decline in mobility.

Manufacturing data globally continues to show positive momentum, even in Europe. The service sector is slowing due to new COVID-19 restrictions and dwindling fiscal support.

Typically, when manufacturing and services diverge, the manufacturing trend overpowers the services trend due to the higher cyclical volatility.

The two-speed economy continues with manufacturing data rising and the service sector struggling.

The global industrial sector remains in recovery, with data through November pointing toward continued growth. In Europe, the service sector is showing rapidly-declining growth as COVID-19 restrictions and declining mobility trends put pressure on consumer-facing businesses. In the United States, growth in the service sector has flattened out but has not declined to the extent of Europe's data.

Historically, despite the shrinking relative size in the United States, the trends in the manufacturing sector drive the movements in nominal growth. This remains true in the United States, with economic momentum continuing through November, despite a lack of new fiscal support and increased COVID-19 restrictions.

In Europe, the service sector decline is outpacing the growth seen in the manufacturing sector, with negative growth in Q4 more likely.

In the United States, nominal GDP growth still has the momentum to the upside. When nominal GDP growth is expected to increase, long-duration bonds should remain an underweight exposure.

Many factors are keeping a lid on US Treasury rates, however, including the persistent long-term trends. When economic growth is trending higher, interest rates tend to rise. Over the last 10 years, there have been four major backups in long-term bond yields, rising an average of 128bps, coinciding with improvements in nominal GDP growth. A similar rise would push 30-year Treasury rates to roughly 2.25% from today's rate of 1.70%. A rise of this magnitude would only be made possible by a sustained increase in the rate of nominal GDP growth.

The higher interest rates generated by improving economic growth will start to exert downward pressure on the economy due to massively increased debt levels, particularly in the corporate sector. The long-term trend will continue to prevail under the current system.

Manufacturing Data

In the middle of July, we started to note rising inflationary pressure centered around the industrial sector. Despite the increase in these leading measures, the 10-year Treasury ended the month at 0.55%, nearly the lowest closing level year-to-date.

Several months later, as the upturn continued across industrial economic data, the 10-year Treasury rate moved as high as 0.98% before falling back to 0.90%. As economic data continues to improve, particularly in the manufacturing sector, Treasury bonds will remain under pressure.

The upturn in manufacturing emerged from a major shift in consumer spending habits.

The chart below shows the ratio of durable goods consumption to services consumption. A rising ratio indicates durable goods consumption is rising faster than services consumption.

Clearly, a long-term trend has been in place, favoring a growing service sector. The pandemic caused a surge in durable goods consumption from many vectors, including rapidly-rising home sales while services consumption remains impaired.

Ratio: Durable Goods Consumption / Services Consumption

Source: FRED

The sudden burst of durable goods consumption depleted the inventory of manufactured goods. The chart below shows the growth rate in the spread of new orders to inventory from the ISM manufacturing report.

When the growth rate is trending higher, new orders are outpacing inventories. When the growth rate is falling, inventories are rising faster than new orders, which implies production will decline or slowdown to temper the rise in inventory relative to new orders.

As the growth rate continues higher, new orders are outpacing inventories, which means production has momentum over the next couple of months.

ISM New Orders Less Inventory Spread: Growth Rate (%)

Source: YCharts

Increases in production require raw materials. The CRB commodity indexes are all showing sustained increases in price growth, further confirmation of the momentum behind the global industrial sector.

Industrial metal prices are also rising in excess of gold prices, which normalizes for changes in real interest rates and the US Dollar.

CRB Commodity Indexes: Growth Rate (%):

Source: CRB

Following the price growth of industrial commodities, the preliminary November PMI data from IHS Markit showed growth in the manufacturing sector in both the US and Europe.

The chart below shows the IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI for the US and the Eurozone. Readings above 50 indicate positive growth, while results below 50 imply contracting growth.

The manufacturing PMI in the US continues to rise above 50, suggesting the growth in the manufacturing sector is rising at a faster rate than over the summer.

The Eurozone manufacturing PMI is still reported to have positive growth in November, but the rate of growth softened compared to October.

Recession risk in the global manufacturing sector is extremely low with such strong upside momentum across various industrial indicators.

Manufacturing PMI: United States | Europe

Source: Trading Economics

Commentary on preliminary economic conditions in the United States for November was resoundingly strong.

The Eurozone outlook, pictured second, highlights the disparity between a hard-hit services sector but a growing manufacturing sector.

Germany, the heart of Europe's manufacturing economy, will act as a cushion to any further economic decline forced by the pandemic, according to the IHS Markit commentary, pictured third.

PMI Commentary: United States | Europe | Germany

Source: IHS Markit

Average weekly hours in the manufacturing sector continue to rise. The six-month annualized growth rate rose to 2.91% in the last employment situation update for October.

An increase in average weekly hours is a precursor to a pick-up in hiring activity, a development that would provide a more lasting foundation to the economic recovery, grounded in wage growth compared to a reliance on fiscal support.

US Manufacturing Average Weekly Hours: Growth Rate (%)

Source: YCharts

Inflation in the manufacturing sector is improving. The growth rate in core producer prices and core import prices supports rising inflationary pressure from the goods sector.

United States: Core PPI and Core Import Prices

Source: YCharts

The inflationary pressure is not broad based, however, and not empirically linked to monetary policy. The inflationary pressure is related to the surge in durable goods consumption, leading to a global industrial upturn.

Graphed below are the rate of services inflation (top chart) and durable goods inflation (bottom chart).

The rate of services inflation typically ran above the headline inflation rate, while durable goods inflation was persistently negative. The above-average rate of inflation in the services sector offset the deflation in the goods sector.

With the shift in consumption patterns, goods inflation is now rising while services inflation is falling.

Services inflation has declined from a rate of 3.0% before the pandemic to 1.7% in October.

Goods inflation surged from a rate of -1.0% to 3.4% in October.

United States CPI: Goods vs. Services

Source: FRED

The US dollar is another confirming signal that the global industrial economy has strong momentum. A rising US dollar is a sign of slowing economic growth, while a declining US dollar is an early sign of improving nominal growth.

Graphed below, the Federal Reserve's Trade Weighted Dollar Indexes are showing persistent weakness.

Movements in the US dollar aren't enough to declare a trend in growth, but coupling the movements in the US dollar with a basket of several other industrial indicators adds conviction to the outlook.

Fed Trade Weighted Dollar Index: Broad and Emerging Markets

Source: YCharts

Overall, the pandemic caused a major shift in consumption toward durable goods that can be consumed or used at home and away from consumer-facing services.

Moreover, fiscal stimulus in China has been aimed at heavy infrastructure, which aids the global manufacturing sector.

The upturn in global manufacturing is offsetting an impaired services sector in most regions of the world.

In Europe, the decline in the services economy has started to outpace the positive manufacturing data.

Services Data

The services economy is generally very stable. The lack of inventory and manufacturing reduces the volatility of the services economy. Furthermore, many services fall into the category of "nondiscretionary" goods, such as healthcare and food shopping.

In Europe, due to the acceleration in COVID-19 cases, stringent measures reduced mobility and services consumption.

In the United States, COVID-19 restrictions have been less strict and more targeted to specific areas of the country.

We can see the divergence in the services sector with the US services economy showing improving rates of growth while Europe's service sector is contracting, according to the IHS Markit PMI.

Services PMI: United States | Europe

Source: Trading Economics

Exante Data provides a nice snapshot of the mobility data from Google for retail and recreation locations.

The chart below shows the change in mobility or traffic relative to the pre-COVID baseline. Japan has been the least impacted country in the chart below.

The United Kingdom showed an extremely sharp decline, as well as Europe.

The traffic to retail and recreation in the United States is not increasing and has flatlined since the summer months.

Modest declines in service sector mobility are more than offset by an improving manufacturing economy.

Retail & Recreation Traffic: Mobility Data

Source: Exante Data

Major and abrupt restrictions that take mobility to retail and recreation down over 40% relative to the baseline is hard to overcome.

In the United States, mobility is increasing in some sectors, which is furthering the divide between services in the US and in Europe.

Around Thanksgiving, the TSA recorded the most airline passengers since the pandemic began, likely related to holiday traveling. A significant bump in travel will give the US service sector a boost on the margin relative to Europe.

United States Holiday Bump: TSA Traveler Data

Source: TSA

If the United States is able to last the winter months without a major decline in services consumption, then the manufacturing momentum will carry the economy, and economic momentum will remain positive.

Should services consumption take an abrupt and sudden decline either due to new restrictions or a continued shift in consumer behavior, then the US economy could start to post declining rates of nominal GDP growth.

Historically, worrying about major and abrupt declines in the services sector was never a risk. Volatility in the services sector has brought new challenges to monitoring cycles in growth and inflation.

Tug Of War

The tug of war between manufacturing and services continues to favor the manufacturing trend in the United States.

The ratio of stocks to gold (left) has been rising since April, a sign that the market is expecting an improving trend of real economic growth.

Similarly, the ratio of stocks to bonds (right) is also pointing toward an expectation of increasing nominal GDP growth.

Stocks To Gold | Stocks To Bonds:

Source: YCharts

Both trends are meaningfully below the 2018 pivot and consistent with the magnitude of the economic improvement.

The long-term trend remains intact, but as long as manufacturing momentum persists and outpaces the stagnation in services, I would expect these ratios to continue rising.

While periods of increasing nominal GDP growth typically come with rising bond yields, there are several factors keeping a lid on US Treasury rates, preventing a larger decline than may otherwise be warranted given the improvement in economic conditions.

First, the long-term trends will act as gravity on bond yields. In a 10-year or 30-year bond, decade-long trends are embedded in the interest rate, and 10-year trends are hard to alter.

Secondly, as Europe's economy starts to show weakening growth and the US continues to improve, the spread between US 10-year rates and German 10-year rates has widened.

The chart below compares the US 10-year Treasury rate after the cost of hedging the currency and the 10-year Germany bund.

When comparing global interest rates, accounting for the currency hedge is critical because we cannot compare interest rate risk alone to interest rate risk + currency risk.

US Hedged 10-Year Treasury Rates vs. 10-Year German Bund Rates

Source: Bloomberg

US 10-year rates offer ~50bps more than German 10-year rates without any currency risk.

It makes sense that the spread is widening if US growth is improving while European growth is worsening, but there's a valuation argument to be made for US bonds on a global basis.

Conclusion

Momentum in the global manufacturing sector remains strong and is unlikely to end in the next couple of months. Global growth will continue to improve in this case, pending major drops in the services sector like we are seeing in Europe.

We will continue to watch these developments closely but as long as the trend in US nominal growth is to the upside, maintaining an underweight exposure to long-duration bonds is the safe bet.

There will be a time to move back into a major overweight position in long-term bonds, but it's prudent to wait for confirmation that the momentum in the manufacturing sector is fading.

Stocks and commodities will benefit the most from a sustained improvement in nominal GDP growth, so the model portfolio at EPB Macro Research will continue shifting in that direction, always mindful of the historically excessive valuations in risk assets that bring increased volatility and drawdowns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.