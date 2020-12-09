Current valuations are hard to describe. The company is trading at a forward P/E multiple of 239x using a 2021 EPS estimate of $0.57, and 13x on a forward price/sales.

We are trying to understand the extreme market optimism for Freshpet (FRPT). For us, the company is a premium dog food manufacturer in a capital intensive industry, yet it trades as a big tech asset-light software company.

To put the numbers into context, Freshpet is a $5.5 billion company doing $300 million in sales on a trailing twelve-month basis, generating approximately $28 million in EBITDA and $5 million in net income.

A simple but probably erroneous way to look at the expected growth rate is by figuring out our payback period if we purchase $0.57 in earnings per share at recent prices. What we are looking to answer is the following question:

How long would it take us to earn our money back just using earnings and what is the assumed growth rate?

Using a calculator and $0.57 in EPS as our starting point, earnings would have to grow by a compounded growth rate of 50% for 13.5 straight years to get our money back.

We can also work backward to understand, or at least try to understand, what the market is expecting from the company. For example, If we believe 30x earnings is a reasonable multiple to pay, using the recent price of $135 we can then assume the market might be expecting future EPS of $4.50. That would still represent approximately 50% year-over-year growth for the next 5 years. Furthermore, assuming the current number of shares outstanding and a net income margin of 5% (which is still above the food processing industry average), sales would be reaching $3.8 billion or approximately 10x the current run rate.

The examples above are just ways to think about possible returns, growth rates, and “what if” scenarios albeit wrapped in many assumptions. That said, it helps us paint a picture of current valuation multiples. In that regard, we believe Freshpet is extremely overvalued. Investors should be cautious and avoid chasing the stock.

Quick Business Overview

Freshpet wants to capitalize on the increasing “pet humanization” trend by offering fresh and refrigerated premium pet food using real fresh meat and a combination of vitamin-rich vegetables without the use of preservatives, additives, or artificial ingredients. By offering a differentiated product, management wants to disrupt the $30 billion North American pet food industry.

The company manufactures its products in the U.S. in a pet food manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania. However, due to demand increasing, management is expanding capacity by investing $105 million in building a 90,000 square foot facility which they are calling “Freshpet Kitchens 2.0”, as well as investing $15 million in a facility titled “Kitchens South”, and are expecting to make a $300 million investment with the development of “Kitchens 3.0”. These investments are expected to provide the company with the backbone to support north of $1 billion in sales:

The company distributes its products through various retail channels including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural stores, as well as its own e-commerce and third-party websites. Due to the nature of its products, the company sells its products through company-owned branded refrigerators (Freshpet fridges). These fridges are usually 4 ft. wide by 7 ft. high. Freshpet is responsible for the maintenance and installation of the fridges, which management estimates a cash-on-cash payback period of approximately 15 months.

By the end of Q3, the company added 251 net new stores for a total of 22,371 compared to just 10,826 at the beginning of 2013:

Strong results

The optimism of the market might be related to the strong performance of the company, which hasn’t been affected by the pandemic from the demand side of the equation. Logic would dictate that a recession might cause people to look for ways to save money, which in turn could translate into pet owners looking for cheaper alternatives. That said, Freshpet has shown resiliency in the 9-month period with revenues increasing by 28%, 33%, and 29% in Q1, Q2, and Q3, respectively, compared to the prior-year periods. Another positive highlight was the completion of Kitchens 2.0 at the end of Q3, which was necessary to support current growth rates.

The company also reiterated its guidance, calling for an increase in net sales to exceed $320 million which would be an increase of approximately 30% from 2019; and adjusted EBITDA of $46 million, an expected increase of more than 57% from 2019.

Hard to value

We believe Freshpet’s current growth phase makes the company hard to value as management continues to spend heavily on growth CAPEX to expand operations and support growth. For example, with the completion of Kitchens 2.0, the company is now looking to start breaking ground on its next big project, Kitchen 3.0. The company has been raising equity to fund its growth projects, with the last being in February, raising $252 million in net proceeds. It wouldn’t be surprising if the company issues more equity to fund a portion of the $300 million Kitchen 3.0 project, as they ended Q3 with total available liquidity of $250 million, not counting any working capital needs. So, from a capital structure perspective, it's hard to estimate the mix between debt and equity.

There is also the issue of targeted margins. We understand that the company’s heavy investment in assets is currently impacting the income statement and suppressing margins; however, once the company reaches optimal scale, operating leverage would start to take care of the bottom line as Freshpet has a capital-intensive business model (net PP&E accounts for approximately 73% of total assets). The company highlighted its sales and adjusted EBITDA margin goals during its investor day conference:

"Our specific goals for 2025, 5 million more households. Again, we're very driven by the mission. The mission of changing the way people feed their pets. And to measure for that, you measure how many people are feeding their pets a Freshpet. That will deliver $1 billion in net sales and still growing at a great -- greater than 20%. And I hope you come away convinced that that is an achievable goal and a 25% -- approximately 25% adjusted EBITDA margin." – 2020 Investor Day Conference

We are not too convinced about management’s target EBITDA margins of 25%. Looking at industry averages, EBITDA margins in the food processing industry are approximately 16% based on 88 firms. At 25% margins, Freshpet would be 57% more efficient than the average firm in the industry. Is it possible? It could be, but we believe it is highly unlikely or sustainable. Such margins would attract competitors to improve efficiencies as well, which in turn would erode Freshpet’s low-cost advantage and level the playing field.

The Bottom Line

We went through our thought process about Freshpet’s valuation at the beginning of the article. We just can’t find a reasonable explanation for the company’s exuberant valuation.

Even if Freshpet achieves its goal of reaching $1 billion in sales and 25% EBITDA margins by 2025, we are looking at approximately $250 million in EBITDA against a current enterprise value of $5.5 billion, or an EV/EBITDA multiple of 22x.

We just can’t understand Freshpet’s market valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.