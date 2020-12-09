Beneficiary of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we expect 1H of FY21 to still have cases, which will help supermarkets as people stay at home.

They have deleveraged their balance sheet from $852 million in FY19 to current fiscal year-end $605 million - they are focused fully on reducing their debt.

Ingles (IMKTA) is trading at a bargain, and very few other supermarkets are trading at as low a forward-looking P/E as Ingles' 7.4x. The industry P/E is approximately 15x [comprising of companies and recognizable names such as Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Kroger (NYSE:KR), Supervalu (NYSE:SVU), Winn-Dixie, and Ralphs]. The company has deleveraged its B/S and is looking to be more prudent with CapEx. The supermarket has seen stellar earnings growth this fiscal year, but on a normal year, FY22, there should be steady growth. We project healthy earnings, and as people start to look beyond Covid-19, the stock price should rally.

Ingles reported their results for the fiscal year ending September, and they were above our expectations. Revenues saw a record 5-year increase to $1.2 bn for the quarter ended September, an 11.3% increase YoY [annualized revenues of $4.6 bn, or 9.6% higher than FY09/2019 of $4.2 bn]. The company had a record 5-year comparable EPS for the 4Q of $2.99 which was an earnings surprise again as seen in the two prior quarters [annualized EPS of $8.92, or 130% higher than FY09/2019 of $3.87 EPS]. These huge increases in earnings YoY were largely caused by Covid-19, which led consumers to buy more goods from supermarkets.

The earnings surprise of this September quarter led to a spike in the stock price in next day trading. Ingles' stock was up 11.7% at the market close:

September Quarterly Results

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 totaled $324.5 million, or 27.1% of sales compared to $260.3 million, or 24.2% of sales in fiscal year 2019.

As you can see in the chart below [showing 7-day moving average of Covid-19 cases], from the months of July-September, the US saw a high influx of cases which could have led to an increase in sales. This increase in volume of sales caused fixed-cost leverage which led to higher gross margins.

The 3Q ended June saw record earnings for Ingles because consumers were expecting a surge in Covid-19 cases which led to bulking up on groceries in the last two weeks before the quarter ended. Similarly, we expect a huge earnings surprise in the next quarter because of the big surge in the months of Oct-Dec. Staying indoors and the cold weather will be another catalyst to push people through Ingles' supermarket doors.

Low P/E for Medium-Term Outlook

We still believe Ingles is operating in an atypical Covid-19 environment, and that the company is a direct beneficiary of it. We think that Ingles will have a strong 1H in the next fiscal year 2021, as there is still a lot of uncertainty in regard to the virus, despite there being a vaccine. This unpredictability has led us to value Ingles on a steady-state FY09/2022e, which will provide a better outlook in terms of the company's valuation.

On FY21e and a more normal FY22e, we predict a P/E ratio of 5.8x and 7.4x, respectively. This still makes Ingles very undervalued in the medium term. P/E is still low in FY21e since things are going to look very good for the company in the 1H of FY09/2021. This is because of Covid-19 leading to higher-than-expected earnings, as touched on earlier. EPS and revenues CAGR for the last decade for this company has been 13% and 2.6%, respectively. We expect revenue growth to return to normal in the FY22, as the Covid-19 pandemic looks to clear by then.

Price Target & Valuation

We have given Ingles a valuation based on our EPS of $5.63 on FY09/2022e and a conservative P/E estimate of 11x. Multiplying the EPS of $5.63 with our P/E of 11x, we arrive at our price target of $61.93 which represents 48% upside. We think our $61.91 price target is very fair given the current operating environment. We would also like to point out that the stock's previous high was $54.62, and the stock has traded close to $50 thrice in the last 5 years.

However, in the medium term [2-3 years outlook], we think the stock has much more upside. Looking at Bloomberg data for Ingles' P/E average over the last 3 years, it appears the average P/E for the stock has been around 12.0x. To calculate average P/E, one should not include P/E multiple values below 8.0x which occurred after March 2020 [circled in red] when earnings per share flew off the roof and hit record highs as a result of the pandemic. As a result, the average P/E was 12.0x. Plus, according to estimates, P/E is approximately 11.1x, which is what we have chosen to calculate our price target.

Ingles Continues to Reduce its Debt

Cash on the B/S increased from $42.1 million at year-end September 2019, to $152.1 million in the 3Q ended June 2020. However, Ingles has reduced their cash balance down to $6.9 million in order to deleverage their balance sheet.

Total debt at the end of fiscal year 2020 was $605.5 million compared with $852.2 million at the end of fiscal year 2019. Interest expense totaled $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 compared with $11.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. The company continues to reduce debt and has refinanced debt at lower rates over the past twelve months. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, the company incurred $3.4 million of debt extinguishment costs associated with $250 million of early repayment of debt.

72% Real Estate Value and 0.9x Price-to-Book

Out of the 198 supermarkets, Ingles owns outright 162 supermarkets which either are free-standing stores or are the anchor tenant in an owned shopping center. This implies significant real estate value and makes this company attractive from an outsider's view given the hidden asset value. The company also owns 21 undeveloped sites suitable for a free-standing store or development by the company or a third party.

The stated book value per share is $37.71, which means the stock is trading at just 0.9 price-to-book. Please note that this $37.71 is a tangible book value per share value [the company has negligible goodwill/intangibles].

72% of Ingles total assets are backed by real-estate holdings

[PPE divided by total assets]. Real estate can be used as collateral for indebtedness and can be sold to reduce indebtedness.

While we don't have an exact marked-to-market real estate value [given company disclosures], but we would not be surprised if the present-day value may be as high as 2x the stated book value. This shows a more accurate picture of the worth of Ingles' real estate. In our opinion, the company has understated their book value figure because they have not taken into account land appreciation. We looked through their Annual Report footnotes and they have not disclosed any updated marked-to-market real estate value.

Hence, we have reason to believe that their land value would have likely appreciated significantly since its historical date of purchase. It is important to note that the majority of Ingles' land and owned properties are in very attractive and high appreciation real estate markets such as North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia. The company has been using the straight-line method of depreciation, with their buildings being depreciated over 30 years. While this seems reasonable, building real estate values have also likely appreciated significantly over time especially in Ingles' location.

Catalysts

Margins

Fixed cost leveraging on greater sales volume will lead to a benefit and expansion in margins.

Deleveraging the Balance Sheet

The company has been reducing their debt, which has been their major issue from a financial standpoint.

Recession-Resistant

The supermarket industry is recession-resistant, indicating that even if there are downturns in the economy people will still continue buying grocery and food items.

Traditional 'supermarket experience'

People will frequent the supermarket more because the experience of doing so is better than shopping online.

Risks

Two classes of shares

Ingles has two classes of shares; class A and class B. It is clear that owner Robert P. Ingle II, who owns 60% of the total shares outstanding, controls a majority vote. This can be a risk factor, but that doesn't mean the business is not a good investment. A ton of companies has two classes of shares, such as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A), which is one of the best performers all-time. All these stocks are still great investments.

Online making in-roads

Online, although has shown minimal growth in the supermarket industry, can always have a greater impact and take a share of the pie down the road.

Slowing Growth in Revenue & EPS, Margin Pressure

EPS and revenue growth are predominantly stable in this sort of industry. However, there stands to be the risk that these numbers fluctuate due to trends in the industry. If margins come down, then earnings will take a hit.

Conclusion

Ingles has had an out-of-the-park fiscal year, and one for the records. The pandemic has indeed been a catalyst increasing revenues and margins and leading to stellar earnings surprise. However, we have to look beyond this very atypical year, and to a more normal year. Looking beyond to FY22, our estimates show Ingles to still be very undervalued with a low P/E multiple of 7.4x which is very attractive relative to peers and industry. Debt is also rapidly decreasing, and the company has deleveraged the balance sheet by ~30% since FY19. The next 1H of FY21 should also have encouraging revenue and margins growth on the back of Covid-19. We expect this to boost the stock past its previous highs, and reach our price target of $61.93, for a 48% upside.

