Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Presents at BMO Growth & ESG Conference (Transcript)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) BMO Growth & ESG Conference Call December 9, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Campbell - President, North American Oils, ADM

Randy Stuewe - Chairman and CEO, Darling Ingredients Inc.

Bob Kent - President, REK Energy

Conference Call Participants

Ken Zaslow - BMO Capital Markets

Ken Zaslow

Good morning. My name is Ken Zaslow. I’m the Food & Agribusiness Analyst at BMO Capital Markets.

First and foremost, I want to thank our panelists for taking the time to share their insights with us today. Second, I’m excited to host the renewable diesel panel. As a substantial increase in renewable diesel demand and capacity like we will have a ripple effect across the entire food supply chain and agribusiness sector for years to come. Third, we’re fortunate to have three of the foremost experts with different perspectives on the future of renewable diesel and its implications.

Let me just provide a brief background of each of the panelists. We have Randy Stuewe, CEO and Chairman of Darling. Randy has been and continues to be a visionary within the renewable fuels industry. Specifically, Darling continues to enhance its position within renewable diesel through its integrated business model, and to become the largest, most efficient, low cost producer of renewable diesel with Super Diamond Green in 2021 and DGD 3 in 2024.

In addition, we’re fortunate to have Bob Kent to provide insight into the investment process and execution of renewable diesel. He’s the President of our REK Energy, a consulting firm that provides assistance and problem solving for downstream companies, as well as a board member for Sinclair Oil Corp.

To round out the group and provide perspective across the supply chain, we have Ken Campbell, President of North American Oils for ADM. With nearly 24 years of experience at ADM, Ken has deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of the supply chain and he has had various roles across the oils complex.

With that, I’m going to kick it off with an overview question for everybody. The first question, and we’ll just start with Ken and just because that’s how I see the screen. So, it’ll be just easier to just go in that order. How does the renewable diesel fit into the ESG trend? And how does your Company play into the ESG role within that?

And then, for Bob, obviously, you’re not in the Company, but what have you been hearing from your customers and your clients as it relates to ESG. So, first, let’s go with Ken, and then we’ll do Randy and then Bob. That’s the order I see you guys.

Ken Campbell

Yes. Ken, I think, for the ESG trend, it’s getting a lot of attention. And to me, it goes much more-broader than just renewable green diesel in the role. It plays in a lower, cleaner environment. I think, companies are gravitating toward this for a couple of things. I think, it’s the decarbonization, let’s improve the planet, be good corporate citizens. But, there is a lot of internal pressure from investors for companies to ramp up their focus and attention around ESG. And I think what it’s going to lead to is potentially higher multiples for the Company. There is an environmental impact. There is a social impact. A lot of our companies have programs in place. ADM just recently launched our Strive 35, where we’re really focused on greenhouse gas reductions, energy reductions, water reductions and also diverting landfill. So, it’s the right thing to do. I think, it’s going to lead to higher multiples in the future for companies that are on the forefront of it.

Ken Zaslow

Randy?

Randy Stuewe

Yes. No, first off, thanks Ken for having us, and love to share our view on it. Obviously, for Darling, we’ve been at it for 138 years. And we look at the world from an ESG perspective as building a better tomorrow and finding solutions that sustain. And really in the renewable diesel world, it’s just one of our portfolio items that we’re doing to make the world a better place. And if you think of the renewable diesel business, it’s the conversion for us of waste fats and greases into an 80%, 85% lower greenhouse gas reduction fuel. It’s a drop in solution today. It’s a beautiful thing. If you think of our core rendering business around the world, it’s the largest carbon avoidance system in the world. If you led an animal out in a pasture, it would decompose to methane. Methane is bad for the environment, ultimately causing global warming. So, we’ve married the two messages into building a better tomorrow for the people and the planet.

And then, at the end of the day, we’re also responsible for making better returns for our shareholders. And I think, they all align very nicely as we go forward. The ESG side for Darling, two years ago, I would say, we were 5% held by, what I would call, ESG impact-related or oriented funds. To date, I would tell you, we’re over 25% home and gaining momentum. And I agree with Ken, I think, long-term valuation, a sustainable solution that we’re providing, it’s going to lead to higher multiples and a better value for the company. It’s just part of the DNA of who we are going forward.

Bob Kent

I would agree with Randy and Ken that there certainly is an ESG component. But, I think, probably maybe a more immediate stronger driver are the substantial subsidies and incentives offered by the federal government and states, particularly California. A few years ago, we saw refiners generally make agreements with producers of renewable diesel to -- for a third-party to produce a product and they would purchase it and they would use that to meet their low-carbon fuel standard requirements in California. What I’ve seen in the last year or two is a change to where the refiners themselves are making that investment. Some are converting existing assets within the refinery to produce renewable diesel and others are building brand new facilities. So, I think, it’s shifting from a I’ll contract with you to make it for me, but I’m going to make it myself, and that’s probably driven more by the ESG component. And also with -- we’re finding assets that may not be as valuable as they once were in finding a better use in the production of renewable diesel.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ken Zaslow

Bob, can we keep on expanding on that? What do you think the key drivers are to create this whole new capacity that we’re seeing? And is it sustainable? How do you think about that?

Bob Kent

Well, again, I see the immediate driver being the federal program, RINs, which is steady and constant and a good program. They also have a blender tax credit, which is $1 a gallon. That is firm through the end of ‘22. And then, come ‘23, there’s some question as to whether it be renewed, phased out, dropped, whatever. I think, most think it will be gradually phased out.

And then, you have the state program driven by California Low Carbon Fuel Standard. I think, the key there is that there’s enough capacity announced and coming on line that it probably will satisfy California’s requirements, unless they continue to reduce standard. But, I think, there’s other states that are probably going to join that, probably more on the West Coast, Colorado and then perhaps some on the East Coast as well. And there’s also potential for a national program. I think, when that happens, the lids off and it’s going to be a substantial increase in demand for these types of fuels that are low carbon intensity.

Ken Zaslow

Randy, what is your take on what do you think the progress among the government roles have been? And where do you see all these -- the West Coast, Colorado, New York, and what are the milestones that we’re looking for? And where do you see that going, given that you have a good handle on all that legislative issues as well?

Randy Stuewe

Yes. I think, I have a little different view than Bob on it. I would tell you that renewable diesel is a global business today. While the California maybe part of the narrative, it’s really not the narrative. It’s a North American -- it’s a European business with demand equal on multiple continents today and growing. The momentum underneath this is you have a drop-in solution today that can reduce greenhouse gases immediately.

Climate change, no matter what your perspective on it is, is absolutely real in the sense that population is growing industrialization is growing, and therefore, a solution’s needed. So, as we go forward, where California may have gotten the main narrative, you’ve got a little bit in Oregon and Washington, not enough to be meaningful. You’re going to have a national program in Canada that could move up to nearly as large as California today. You’re going to get a Northeast program that could be half to two-thirds the of size of California. And then, you step offshore, and the programs are even larger than that are being driven by the Scandinavian countries and also on the continent.

And what’s fun about this, as we go forward, we’re talking heavy industrial road transportation fuels today. And ultimately, in the narrative that’s being developed out there right now is we’ve embarked now on sustainable aviation fuel. And that’s in its infancy right now. I mean, I think, it’s fairly easy to say that you’re not going to put a battery pack on an airplane and plug it in. So, ultimately, as we go forward here, we’re just at the start of the global demand for this product as we go forward. How the industry evolves and who’s going to be the low-cost player when the assets in the right place, it will -- long term, that will play itself out. But, in the near term, it’s pretty obvious to us. Demand is there. It’s very transparent to us on out to 2030 and then we’ll see where we go from there.

Ken Zaslow

Are there any milestones that we should be playing out just to see -- you said -- you mentioned Oregon, you mentioned Canada, you mentioned Northeast, you mentioned Scandinavian countries. I didn’t write as quickly as how you said it. But are there milestones that we would be looking for or introductions in legislation that you would be able to track? What do you think?

Randy Stuewe

Yes. I mean, Ken, that’s -- really, if you call, that’s the challenge for the marketplace to either understand or digest renewable diesel. I mean, clearly, California has been very transparent about the step up or step down in demand there. Oregon’s out there, Washington is out there. Canada has a national program that is on the desk, if you will, in Ottawa today. And so, I think, that’s the next big stone to pull here, if you will, in the next 18 to 24 months. After that, you’re looking at the Northeast. If you take the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, that’s the second most industrial-heavy transportation area in the U.S. Those discussions are beginning. We’re at the table. We’re helping people craft. I think, it will look very similar to California, but I still think it’s a couple of years out. So, as far as direct milestones, announcements, no, you’ve just got to watch it develop over the coming time here.

Ken Zaslow

Ken, I suspect that you’ve had some conversations with your -- with refiners and new entrants coming in. What are they saying? And, are they coming to you? How many conversations are you having with them? Has it accelerated over the last couple of months? What are you seeing from your -- because everybody is going to be needing some -- either soybean oil or some feedstock from you as well. What are you hearing for your customers?

Ken Campbell

Yes. They’re all chasing the same thing. Right? It’s about feedstock and feedstock supply security. And we’ve been embarking and having conversations with merchant refiners and petroleum companies for over a year and half now. During the pandemic, I was quite actually surprised in terms of still the high level of interest from a feedstock perspective, as we think about maneuvering through the pandemic and all the announcements that have been made. I think, part of it early on was, it was a bit of we’re going to build it and it will come mentality. And I think that when you are accustomed to pulling something out of the ground for 10, 15, 20 years, and then thinking about the supply of a feedstock where you’ve got weather problems to deal with, you’ve got growing patterns, you’ve got farmer decisions, there’s a lot of volatility, and the supply isn’t maybe as secure. So, we’ve been looking at it from an opportunistic standpoint. This is something we participated in. We have four biodiesel plants. We’re a feedstock supplier to some of our strategic customers in the biofuel place. So, it’s a market we’ll always participate in. I just think that for us, this renewable green diesel topic has really been for ADM, a catalyst to get even closer to our food customers, Ken.

And, we’ve got a dominant position in oils globally. We have a dominant position with our entire portfolio. And then, you think about our food customers and all the pantry of ingredients that we have with carb solutions and the platform we’ve built out with our nutrition business over the past six years, the real benefit to the enterprise is key account management, innovation and cross-selling the portfolio, which all ties to renewable green diesel being a catalyst for that.

Ken Zaslow

Great. Bob and anybody whoever wants to add on to this as well, what do you think the return characteristics of the new capacity is? And how does it differ for new entrants and refiners? And then, kind of just kind of adding to that is, what do you think the key determinants to interpret the likelihood of success is? If that -- if you can go through those questions, that would be great.

Bob Kent

Yes. I’m going to put it in two buckets. For people that are building a new grassroots standalone facility, with the blender tax credit, I think, they have a very high return using feedstock like soybean oil. I think, what that they’re contemplating down the road though is perhaps competition heating up for soybean oil, prices perhaps going a little bit higher, whether or not the BTC continues or not. And so, they’re also looking at diversifying their feedstock, moving into a lower carbon intensity feedstocks that frankly are lower-priced currently and also offer you a higher LCFS credit from California and other programs that are modeled on that. And to do that, there’s a little additional investment needed, a cleanup step. But, all-in-all, it’s a very high-return on project.

For a refiner, if they have the right hardware, which is typically a large hydrotreater or large hydrocracker, the conversion cost is surprisingly inexpensive and the time to do to it is surprisingly short, i.e., less than a year. So, it really comes down to what’s the alternative value of the refinery.

If the refinery is viewed as not profitable or breakeven, you’ll pay for your conversion costs in a matter of months. If your refinery is profitable, then you have to compensate for that as well. And I think that’s why you’re seeing at least a handful of refiners announce refinery closures and converting their refinery to renewable diesel production. It’s driven by economics I think and also the benefit of an ESG impact on your company stock price and multiple, as Ken mentioned.

Ken Zaslow

So, this is open-ended question for whoever wants to answer it. There is a planned 4 billion gallons of incremental renewable diesel capacity by end of 2023. Is there a view that more or less than 50% will be produced, 100% will produce? How much do you think this is going to be produced? And obviously, this is I expect some ranges of answers, rather than an exact percentage. But any sort of thoughts would be greatly appreciated.

Randy Stuewe

Yes. I’ll go first, Ken. A little different view than Bob has. Obviously, he’s a petroleum expert, and I respect that. The reality is the economics for a freestanding refiner converted facility, running soybean oil that’s out of position and then ahead of the California with having to run refined bleached soybean oil or RBD, and then having a carbon intensity score in the 50s versus the 20s. You’re somewhere between $1 and $1.50 a gallon disadvantage on day one. So, the economics aren’t real compelling to make that capital play. With the BTC today, yes, it can make sense. No BTC, it’s just out of position capacity going forward there. So that’s number one view.

Number two view, this is a very complex process. We’ve been at it for 10 years. We know that a few in the world that have got it right. Really don’t want to tell you what we got right, what we got wrong, but I can tell you all paths are created equal and everybody is going to learn that eventually. And so, at the end of the day, just a slapping in what’s called pre-treat and partially treating, and that’s maybe 10% of it. So, very, very complicated from that standpoint.

Then, you get to the next level of what I think will be built. We spend very little time around Darling and Valero worried about conversions and what other people are going to do. Because ultimately, you spend your time saying, if I was to build one, what’s the optimal location to have it? We’ve built the two facilities on the coast now in St. Charles will be up here this fall up to 700 million gallons and then about a year and a half later, up at 1.1 billion to 1.2 billion. So, I can guarantee it, that’s 100% real. The Marathon plant up in Dickinson, Ken might have to tell us a little more about what’s going on up there, but I think they found out the process is a little more complex than originally thought. The rest of the capacity out there really hasn’t pushed dirt yet. And so, at the end of the day, if it comes on, it won’t be 2023, it maybe 2024, 2025, and then you’re dealing with the unknowns of the government programs, the carbon intensity issues of your margin structure.

So, we kind of look at it and say, all we can worry about is first-mover advantage, we’ve got the customer base, we’ve got the global demand, and we’ve got the integrated supply chain in waste fats and 10 years of knowledge to bring us to the forefront.

Ken Zaslow

That’s great. Let me just go back to Ken for a second. What do you think the Biden administration and Republican-controlled Senate and Democrat-controlled House, how does it all play out? How does that happen to the renewable diesel and how does that play -- what do you think the policy of the new government, assuming that President elect Biden does actually take office?

Ken Campbell

Yes. It’s going to be difficult to predict what that looks like. Right? The Senate’s got to play out. I think, it’s going to be really difficult for Congress to do anything meaningful. I don’t expect a lot of administration. I think, it’s fair to say that the Biden administration is going to be focused on climate change. That means a lot -- there’s a lot to that, which should support the RFS, which is clear on volumes as the law intended. And I think, lastly, we’re going to potentially see more of these wider states adopting a similar California program. So, I think, the Biden administration is going to be supportive for climate change and what it does for renewable green diesel and biofuels.

Ken Zaslow

Bob and Randy, anything to add to that?

Bob Kent

I’d like to go back to the capacity question. I think, there’s a number of refiners that have announced plants, HollyFrontier, CVR, Phillips 66 and Marathon in California. I think, those four are virtually 100% certain. I think, there’s a number of third-party plants that are frankly, struggling a little bit with getting their financing, but I believe at the end of the day, they will get it. So, I think half or two-thirds of that 4 billion gallons is likely to be built. I would agree with Randy. It may not be quite as quickly as people think, but I think it will happen eventually. I would also maybe just offer that I participated with refinery conversion and the payouts are less than a year. And the time to do the conversion is less than a year. And there is a learning curve on the operating side. And so, maybe your first run is not going to be quite what you expect, but people learn quickly and they adapt. So, I think, it’s a relatively straightforward conversion with a learning curve, but it works and it’s being done. So, I think it’s highly likely these refiners will do what they said they wanted to do, and the economics are outstanding, frankly.

Ken Zaslow

Okay, great. What do you think -- again, going to each one of you guys, and I’ll go in the order, go back -- go Ken, Randy, Bob again. What is the largest barrier to entry into the renewable diesel production? Ken, if you could start off? And then, we’ll go to Randy and then go to Bob.

Ken Campbell

Well, I’m not here to get into a debate about what the returns are, obviously. Randy and Bob can speak to that a lot more eloquently than I can. But, the limiting factors to me are large capital outlay, permitting issues and obviously, the easy one is the feedstock supply. And I think, ultimately, there’s a bit of posturing here too. I think, some of these companies are making these announcements just to kind of check the box on ESG. So, we’ll kind of have to wait and see what that looks like. But feedstock to me is going to be the limiting factor. Obviously, there’s a huge amount of focus and attention around low-carbon intensity feedstocks. I think, Darling has got a fantastic model. I think, the North American market were somewhat very efficient in terms of how we aggregate low CI feedstocks. I think, the question remains and the market needs to sort out is, what does it look like from a global perspective? Are there untapped opportunities for further aggregation in Southeast Asia or China or LatAm? And I think that potentially could satisfy some of the new demand. I think, soy will satisfy some of the new demand. I think, oil like canola oil, which is in the process of getting improved pathway, is also going to satisfy some of the demand.

So, it’s really going to be -- the market channels are going to change. Trade flows are going to change. It’s going to be definitely beneficial to ag services and oilseeds inside of ADM.

Randy Stuewe

Yes, Ken. And I would echo I think what Ken Campbell said is really spot on to -- it will be an interesting time as we develop here. I mean, ultimately, and the decision here is the supply chain and supply chain management. I mean, if we look at the development of renewable diesel, I mean, we started on it in 2009. We started on it as a method to fulfill the renewable fuel standard with a product that I would say our customers waned. And when we say our customers, it’s not the 72 diesel, Mercedes diesel, it’s the big oil company because of the fungibility, the transportability, the pipeline readiness of renewable diesel. And so, our first five years were geared at supporting the road fuel business through the pipeline and then on comes the low carbon fuel standard.

So, when you look at 1 of these facilities, the greenfield side, and we will -- we have engineered, we’ve built two, we’re getting ready to build the third. So, we pretty much have a good feel for cost. We’re between $3.25 and $3.50 a gallon, if you’ve got shared infrastructure. So, it’s a big capital outlay. But ultimately, as I looked at it, and Ken Campbell, I go back to the [indiscernible] days and the solid oil business is going to get wonderful here. You should enjoy that finally again.

So, at the end of the day, feedstock is going to be diverted. And this may mean people may have connected the dots, maybe they haven’t. But generation 1 biodiesel, from my perspective, I wouldn’t want to be in that business. And we are very little from the standpoint that ultimately, if you say 30% to 40% of the biodiesel in North America today is made from waste fats and greases, those margins today are near zero, if they’re not negative today.

And so, very quickly, if you look at a renewable lease today with the $1 a gallon, we’re about 2.25. And ultimately, feedstock into that business today is about $0.40 a pound. So, we’ve seen a nice rise. We’ve kept the margins. But yes, biodiesel possesses somewhere between, if you say, out of the 2.4 billion gallons, 700 million gallons, 7.5 pounds, 8 pounds a gallon. There’s 6 billion pounds of feedstock that will be available in renewable for renewable diesel if we get into a competition somewhere down the line. It will always take longer than you think it will, and people are more resilient and they have longer staying power than what a spreadsheet says. But, that’s ultimately where the feedstock comes available.

And then, as Ken says, ultimately, we saw a lot of used cooking oil available from China here in the last year. Well, what’s interesting, that was when palm oil got cheaper than soybean oil, which we all know it really wasn’t used cooking oil. But, at the end of the day, the aggregation of feedstocks from South America, Australia and Southeast Asia, and the 0.5 million tons we sit on in Europe today, become available to the right located renewable diesel producer in North America.

Bob Kent

Yes. I would say, the barriers to entry for the third-party independents is probably financing. And I think, people doing the financing probably have concerns over feedstock security, particularly if they’re dependent solely on the high-quality soybean oil. I think, refiner, it’s probably more of a feeling of is this a trend, is this a fad that may go way someday, or is it a long-term trend that’s just beginning? And I think they’re coming to the realization, it’s the latter. And I think that the concern should be what’s the alternative value of the refinery I have. And again, I think feedstocks are always a concern.

I think, you have to recall that the hydrocarbon business is several orders of magnitude larger than the plant and plant oil and animal oil currently produced. So for -- at some point, we’re going to run into a feedstock issue. And I think the question may be how does the plant and animal oil industry respond to that? Well, there’d be kind of an ethanol type revolution with corn where productivity increases and yields increase. And I think there’s probably a good chance that will happen, driven by the demand. But I think it’s financing to third parties, a concern as to whether the trends are real or not for refiners. They tend to be a little bit old fashioned. And I think for everybody, it’s feedstock.

Ken Zaslow

In terms of the feedstock, Ken, can you help us understand what will -- how will ADM respond to this? Will there be -- will you start building more capacity? Will you be sourcing it well? How do you -- from that front of supply chain -- I mean, your critical link to the whole renewable diesel, what are your plans? How do you handle the shortage? I know, you’ll enjoy higher prices, but that’s not your final answer, I’m assuming.

Ken Campbell

Well, listen, Ken, this is nothing new for us. This is not a new process. We always are reviewing our footprint. We’re always partnering with research and development, thinking about how we can make our plants more efficient, how we can optimize them, increase the quality of our products, think about yield enhancement. So, we’ve been doing this for a number of years. Right? And I think now, as this ESG agenda, renewable diesel plants start coming on line, it’s really an opportunity for us to, one, take action with our refineries. Right? There’s quite a bit of crude oil or crude to gum oil that gets exported out of the U.S. market. I don’t -- I’m not implying that, that goes to zero but I think that over time, that’s going to whittle away and probably be consumed domestically.

I think, the other thing that the industry is going to address is unlocking capacity at refining assets, which then what in essence, you’re doing, you’re monetizing that crude, soybean oil or crude to gum soybean oil. So you’ve got the toggle to almost a finished refined product where you can satisfy your food customers’ demand or potentially satisfy the demand of renewable green diesel. So, I think it starts with the refinery unlocks.

I think, the other part of this is, is looking at how we can incrementally move the needle on carbon intensity scoring from our elongated value proposition, going back to the farmer, where we can influence farming practices, sustainable farming practices, where actually we become the bridge between the farmer and our customers. So, there’s a lot of ongoing activity inside of ADM, which is going to be a net benefit for us.

Ken Zaslow

Do you think, there’s a possibility to have more canola oil? I know coil is not a U.S. product, but is there a possibility that we could bring some production to the U.S.? Is there other possibilities, or is that slim to nil? How do you kind of play that? And how much of that adds to the supply of feedstocks?

Ken Campbell

Well, I think, just from an economic standpoint, crush -- soy crush is built on the backs of protein demand, right? Oil is typically the byproduct. Higher bearing oilseeds like canola, the economic driver from a margin perspective is the oil itself. So, again, canola oil is in the approval process for a pathway. I am confident that over time that we’re going to get that approval. And then, from there, we’re going to have to see how the market reacts with existing trade flows and diverting those streams into the U.S. market.

Ken Zaslow

Randy, I’d be remiss if I didn’t talk about your competitive advantage on getting feedstocks. And I want to make sure that gets out there. What is your competitive advantage? How do you view that? And, how does that relate to the carbon intensity scores?

Randy Stuewe

Yes. Couple of comments here. Number one, I just want to echo something Ken said -- Ken Campbell. I mean, at the end of the day, I mean, we’re just not going to crush more beans to make more oil for renewable diesel because you got to get rid of the other 48 pounds. So, ultimately, you’re going to -- if the capacity is built, the lines will cross, there’ll be some type of food versus fuel argument somewhere down the road. Unless some of these heavier royalties of canola can come in.

For the waste fats and greases, I mean, clearly, the Darling system is built around 200-plus factories around the world, bringing waste to a factory, converting it into proteins and fats. And so, clearly, the advantage there is, number one, we’re the largest in North America; and number two, we’re largest in the world. And it gives us the ability to not only aggregate and bring, as we said, cargoes, from offshore into New Orleans or into the Houston ship channel as we go forward, but it also allows us to partner with our farmers and our producers around the world and create better value for them and help the U.S. and North America and Europe production systems even become more and more efficient.

I mean, what’s interesting is, when you look at the fats and oil prices, three months ago, we were $0.12 a pound lower. Three months ago, the margins in Diamond Green Diesel were $2.25 a gallon. Today, we’re $0.12 higher and the margins are still $2.25 a gallon. So, there is an inelastic demand for this product today. I think, a different way of saying it is, we’re selling a compliance product around the world and those margins continue to be very strong as we go forward. And our supply chain is extremely resilient. What’s interesting, when people start talking about saying that I’m going to build -- Phillips 66 in California, well, I’m going to rely on waste fats and oils, and I’m going to bring used cooking oil. Well, California is probably the lowest production site of waste fats and oils and the most expensive place to get them there. And ultimately, you’re originating. You have to have your own tank cars, your trucking fleet. These are products that are just not -- you can’t call -- I can’t call Ken Campbell up and buy a 100 car unit train of soybean oil, but you have to aggregate 1 or 2 cars of animal fat at a time. So, it’s a whole different business when it comes to scale here than what most people understand today.

Ken Zaslow

And Bob, are there any potential technologies introduced to relieve some of the supply pressure for any of the inputs for the next five years? And your customers, clients and what you’re hearing, do they think they’ll be able to source some of the other feedstocks besides soybean oil? And what is the method to still be able to do that? There’s a little bit of discussion on that.

Bob Kent

Yes. I’m going to agree with Ken and Randy on that topic. What the refiners will do is they’ll put in a good cleanup facility. So, they’re capable of running a multitude of feedstocks and maybe some of the lower carbon intensity, lower cost feedstocks. Collecting it, that’s going to be an issue for them. And I don’t see them doing that themselves. I see them relying on third parties to do that. That’s not a case [ph] a refiner has. I mean, we’re used to dealing with a ship that brings 500,000 barrels of crude oil to your dock, or a pipeline that delivers 100,000 barrels a day every day. Bringing feedstocks and by rail is unusual for a refinery. It’s not the economy -- it’s not the scale we’re used to. Soybean is seen as -- yes, that’s a problem, bringing things in by rail, we make it worth. And I think Randy’s point too, if you go further down the chain and are looking at fats and byproducts, it becomes even a greater competition and more difficult. That’s why I think they worry a little bit on feedstock. Where is it going to come from? Will the volumes be there? How far backward do we have to integrate to ensure that we’ll have our supply? And I think those are yet to be answered.

Ken Campbell

Ken, I’d just like to maybe add to it. I think, the market always tends to underestimate the ability of technology advancements. And if you think about C technology, genome editing, CRISPR technology, I firmly believe that the bean of the future could look a little bit different than the bean that we’re processing today in terms of oil content. That’s first and foremost. I think that there’s another untapped opportunity and really in question is, how scalable are cover crops? And what does that look like to address the demand in renewable green diesel? And I also think about current vegetable oil refining today and the waste products like soapstock and acid oil, which could be interesting from a pathway approval process to satisfy the demand too. So, lot to think about, but I think that over time, there are going to be things that look a little bit differently in the future than they do currently today.

Ken Zaslow

Do you also think -- just staying on that path of oil -- veggie oil, do you think that palm oil is a potential solution? Do you think rapeseed oil as is a -- and I know we talked about canola, but what about those two options? And how does that play out? And is ADM either thinking about maybe expanding capacity in soft seeds outside of the U.S. and shipping in? Can you just talk about those kind of dynamics? I think it’s an interesting potential.

Ken Campbell

Well, I think, it’s an opportunity for ADM to flex on our capacity that we have that exists already in North America and Europe today, whether we crush more soybeans, or more canola or rape. So, we’ve already kind of got that toggle.

To your other question about palm oil, obviously, palm oil doesn’t meet the 20% greenhouse gas reduction. So, it’s got a bit of a black eye. I think, the big question is, what does the food customer do? Do they lean towards more palm? It’s abundant in supply. You got some issues with some bad actors in that part of the world when it comes to sustainability and labor laws. But, I think, going back to the customers’ preference, it really comes down to the application of the veg oil and the functionality and the taste profile. So we’ll have to see if there’s a major shift there.

Palm oil is interesting to me as a replacement in feed rations. You still have to satisfy that demand. But, if I’m the poultry producer or the hog producer, while my rendered fats are actually going out into the marketplace to satisfy renewable green diesel, but a good portion of them are going back to the feed mill. And at some point, the market is going to pull those away from the feed mill. So, what do feed rations of the future look like?

Ken Zaslow

And then, just a quick question on biodiesel, and then we’ll wrap up with one more question if that is -- biodiesel, do you think will lose a material amount of capacity there in order to supply the renewable diesel industry, or do you think that they will become resilient and the dollar biodiesel tax credit will keep them kind of in survival mode? I will ask anybody who wants to join in on that. That’s a pretty open-ended question. I think you all probably have an opinion.

Bob Kent

I can jump in. I agree with Randy’s comment. I think, as the renewable diesel plants get built and the competition for feedstocks heats up, I think the biodiesel people may be at disadvantage. The quality of their product isn’t seen as high as renewable diesel. And I just think when you’re competing, you probably have some disadvantages compared to the renewable diesel people. So, I think, maybe in a number of years that might be a more difficult business.

Randy Stuewe

Yes. And I think -- Ken, this is Randy again. It gets to be an academic intellectual discussion, but ultimately, gen 1 technology moves away. It doesn’t mean that renewable diesel doesn’t fulfill the renewable fuel standard. And so, while we’re all talking low carbon fuels, it doesn’t mean that soybean oil base with a higher carbon intensity doesn’t support the renewable fuel standard demand that was being satisfied by waste fats and greases and basic biodiesel. Ultimately, you have to look at the whole margin structure around that business today, as I said, biodiesel, plus or minus a little bit positive or negative, depending on your location and your supply chain. But renewable diesel, in the mid to low $2 a gallon a day went $1 a gallon. Biodiesel has that $1 a gallon a day, and it still can’t be profitable. So, it’s really fascinating as we go forward.

Also, as you move forward then, if you start replacing classic biodiesel with renewable diesel in the transition, then ultimately, you’re going to generate instead of 1.5 RINs per gallon, 1.7. So then your margin structure then starts to change. No one here at Darling or Valero will tell you that we believe these margins will last forever. This is a beautiful thing right now, a first-mover advantage. Ultimately, they’ll move back to some type of commoditization of that product as people build out capacity, if it builds out and margins compressed a little bit. But at least in the next two to three years, it looks pretty darn good.

Ken Campbell

Ken, just a couple of comments. I think, of course, feedstock will potentially get diverted to renewable green diesel. I think, the longevity of generation 1 biodiesel really hinges on first part of ‘22 and clarity around the blenders credit. And I think that’s what the industry needs is just some level of certainty, whether there’s a phase down period post 2022 or no more DTC. I also think with our position, we’ve got four vertically integrated tenants. So, our cost position is a little bit more favorable versus a standalone independent. But, I think the longevity of generation 1 biofuels really depends on how Midwestern states and the Northeast react to similar LCF programs. Because depending on how the renewable green diesel is set up, if they’ve got the downstream distribution and that market channel, I have to be thinking about how can I blend and extend and capture additional margin with my renewable green diesel and blending biodiesel with it, because today, it makes economic sense.

Ken Zaslow

My final question is, obviously, the renewable diesel industry capacity expansion will likely create structural benefit. What businesses outside of renewable diesel? Randy, I know you alluded to the yellow grease and the fats and maybe the oilseeds. But, let me just take it one by one. Let’s start with Ken. Let me -- what do you think the benefit will be, and how much will be felt? And how do you think about that? Starting with -- I’ll start with Ken.

Ken Campbell

Yes. I think, obviously, it’s really about the oil story. And we’ve talked about this oil story for the last six, seven, eight years. And really -- the oil story to me really started kicking in 2019. In Q4, you had one major come on line in the United States. So, 2019 was our breakout year in terms of North American refined oils. There’s a lot of good innovation that was happening with our food customers. I think, the structural setup that we have to think about lower carbon intensity scores of our vegetable oils, the sustainability component, making smart, prudent investments with our refinery assets, debottlenecking while it makes sense, I think that these are things that we’ll be able to continue to address and capture.

Ken Zaslow

And, Bob, what’s your take on it?

Bob Kent

I’m 100% with Ken. I think, it’s going to drive innovations in the production of plant oils, and like you said, maybe some genetic modifications to increase yield.

Ken Zaslow

And Randy, I just want to finalize with you, and what you’re thinking is on which businesses will benefit, particularly within your organization?

Bob Kent

Clearly, our portfolio of animal-based oils are going to finally get the respect they deserve since McDonald’s got away from frying their French fries and our wonderful product. So, we feel really long-term bullish about low carbon intensity fuels. I think ultimately, you’re going to see some fun stuff develop with technology over time. When we talk about separating naphtha in the plastics now, green plastics, we’re looking at and also into the aviation fuel. So, I think, the whole system is going to drive a lot more innovation as we go forward. And ultimately, the petroleum industry has gone through a really difficult time here with the collapse of COVID. But, if you’re long-term bullish back to $60, $65 a barrel, that once again changes the dynamics out there. It even makes the renewable diesel business look pretty darn strong for the freestanding independents like ourselves.

Ken Zaslow

I actually lied. I’m going to ask one more question, just a number question. Sorry. On a scale of 1 to 10, how much do you think renewable diesel will change the future on the scale of 1 to 10? I just need a number. Go ahead, Ken. Let’s start there, and we’ll end there. Yes.

Ken Campbell

7.

Ken Zaslow

Bob?

Bob Kent

I think to the refining industry, maybe a 3. I think, to the plant and animal oil production, probably 8 or a 9.

Ken Zaslow

And Randy?

Randy Stuewe

From a guy that took a company over $0.65 a share, it’s a 10.

Ken Zaslow

That’s what I figured. Thank you, guys. It’s been, honestly, a pleasure. Thanks, everybody.