An analysis of past high-quality tech-focused SPAC conversions shows that we can expect 50% appreciation from here when a deal is announced.

Buying the warrants gives the owner the right to convert at $11.50.

Dragoneer warrants represent a good way to bet on a deal in the next 2 years in the SPAC and get significant leverage.

Thesis

SPAC warrants offer investors a way to invest at a specific strike with redeemable qualities, like any other warrant. Dragoneer is a world-class investor focused on best-in-class technology companies. They have a portfolio of public and private companies and are famous for their unorthodox ways of getting access to private companies like Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER).

The units are trading at a premium above $10/share since the SPAC IPOed a few months ago, but I believe the warrants offer great risk/reward currently. I believe Dragoneer's existing network and track record will allow it to find a high-quality target and execute on a deal in the next 2 years. We will dive into the management team and their approach to get confidence in this area.

Further, if a deal does consummate, I could easily see the warrants doubling in value. We apply a probability-weighted model to arrive at 50% upside when the deal is announced. The key variable is the duration of the warrants before a deal is announced, which affects the time value of the investment.

Considering these factors, I recommend a small position in the Dragoneer warrants, DGNR.W (DGNR). I am recommending a buy in the first SPAC Dragoneer launched which includes warrants. Their second opportunities fund does not include warrants.

Team and Approach

A big part of this investment thesis is based on the management team and their ability to source, execute, and support a great technology investment. There are so many SPACs in the market that this ability must be carefully vetted. We also have to pay attention to past track record to see the types of deals that Dragoneer could do.

Looking at their track record, it makes sense that the warrants and the stock trade at a premium to the intrinsic $10/share price.

"Dragoneer has a long track record of successfully identifying category and industry leaders. Some of Dragoneer's prior investments in the private markets include: Alibaba (IPO 2014), Amwins, Appfolio (IPO 2015), Atlassian (IPO 2015), Datadog (IPO 2019), Dollar Shave Club (acquired 2016), Doordash, Klarna, Nubank, PointClickCare, Slack (direct list 2019), Snowflake, Spotify (direct list 2018), Uber (IPO 2019), and UiPath. These investments and many more have helped us build a unique network of relationships and access to management teams, which we believe will be important in consummating a merger with a target."

I believe their deep knowledge of the private and public investment universe within technology, their background with Investment Group of Santa Barbara, and their disciplined investment approach within high growth software will allow them to find a target and price it effectively.

Looking now at the team, all the members have significant experience working together and bring a diverse set of professional backgrounds. Here is a quick review of that:

"Dragoneer's investment team includes 15 individuals, led by the following team members: Daniel Gillespie is a Partner at Dragoneer. Prior to joining Dragoneer in 2014, Mr. Gillespie worked at Bain Capital's private equity business and at McKinsey & Co. Mr. Gillespie received his BA degree in Applied Mathematics from Yale University. Christian Jensen is a Partner at Dragoneer. Prior to joining Dragoneer in 2016, Mr. Jensen worked at Accel Partners' growth business and at AEA Investors. Mr. Jensen received his BA degree in Political Science from Yale University and his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Eric Jones is a Partner at Dragoneer. Prior to joining Dragoneer in 2013, Mr. Jones worked in J.P. Morgan's mergers and acquisitions group. Mr. Jones received his BA degree in Economics and International Studies from Yale University. Jared Middleman is a Partner at Dragoneer. Prior to joining Dragoneer in 2015, Mr. Middleman worked in Bain Capital's technology, media, and telecom private equity business. Mr. Middleman received his BA degree in Economics from Yale University."

I believe vetting the team and their past track record is the most important part of diligence in an investment like this, where we do not know the target yet and the SPAC still has significant time to find a target.

Criteria

I also think it is important to analyze what Dragoneer is looking for in a target. The key elements include a large market size, the ability to analyze the company (which means real financials), growth as a driver of returns, and a sustainable advantage. I believe this philosophy combines the best of disciplined investing and growth investing today.

Dragoneer also lays out a series of core tenants that are important to its mission, which gives us some clues on the types of companies it may acquire. These include a global orientation, concentration in their best names (meaning they will co-invest in the target significantly), and an opportunistic use of capital as they see fit. I think this opportunistic approach will allow Dragoneer to differentiate in a field of growing SPACs and competition.

I am recommending the warrants on this target for additional upside. The warrants began trading on the 52nd day as the SPAC public company and are relatively illiquid, given the size of the SPAC and how new it is.

About 9.3m warrants were sold in a private placement and 29.3m are outstanding, which we have access to (20m) as the public float. Each unit contains one-third of a warrant, but I prefer the pure warrants which are trading freely right now as a way to maximize upside.

Risks

I believe management is highly incentivized to do a deal, which is the key risk with what I call naked warrant exposure. If a deal does not happen within the 2 year horizon, the warrants will expire worthless. Looking at other deals, namely high quality SPACs that eventually merge with targets, it is regular to see a jump from $10/share to $20/share, and much higher. Taking that as our upside case (equating to ~50% upside with a $11.50/strike and fees for the warrant at $2/share), and our downside case of $0, I get to a weighted average upside of ~25%. I believe a deal will happen in the next year, which would imply a similar IRR. I believe it is worth allocating a small (1-2% position) to capture this upside and potentially for the warrants to be worth much more (100%+). Sizing the position accordingly will help mitigate these risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.