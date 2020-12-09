My Income Portfolio - The Risk-Return Paradox

For generations, investors have believed that risk and return are inseparable, convinced that the higher the returns, the greater the risks.

Finance is a matter to be handled carefully, like eggs, but if you become passionate about it and devote yourself to learning everything you can, it becomes easier. As Warren Buffett says, “… follow your passion; you want to be really excited to get out of bed every morning. (…) The people who are most successful are those who are doing what they love.”

For years, I have been devouring articles and books on finance, almost always in English except for the few translated into Italian. If someone had told me that finance would be my passion twenty years ago, I would have laughed. Sometimes the books and articles I encounter are too technical and difficult for me, but in most cases, I can read them without too much trouble. I continue to find finance a fascinating topic, especially when it comes to behavioral finance.

Achieving “High Returns from Low Risk”

I recently finished reading an agile but very compelling book, High Returns from Low Risk, written by Dutch author, Pim Van Vliet, and published by John Wiley and Sons Ltd., Chichester (UK), 2017. It is a book that is, in some ways, disconcerting in its simplicity. The author’s thesis is that financial markets are victims of a paradox that denies the correlation — considered necessary and inevitable by generations of investors — between risk and return. By analyzing a set of historical data dating back to 1929, Van Vliet shows that in the span of over eighty years, investing in stocks characterized by low risk (represented by the standard deviation, which is a measure of volatility) has yielded surprisingly higher returns than those generated by their high-risk peers.

In addition to presenting the results of his research, Van Vliet suggests a set of selection criteria for building a portfolio based on low-risk securities (he calls them “tortoises”). Be they stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or actively managed funds, Van Vliet asserts that these tortoises can achieve excellent investment results, beating in the long term the riskiest securities (which he calls “hares”).

The best summary I have found online for the stock selection strategy based on the criteria suggested by Pim Van Vliet is as follows, from the site Validea.com:

“Van Vliet’s strategy starts by selecting the 1000 largest stocks based on market cap. It then reduces that group further by eliminating the 500 most volatile stocks using their standard deviations. The remaining stocks are sorted based on their net payout yield (…), and their intermediate term momentum (using 12-month momentum excluding the most recent month). The end result is a group of low volatility stocks that are focused on returning capital to shareholders and have been performing well relative to the market.”

In practice, each low volatility stock (be they shares, ETFs, or actively managed funds) is scored on two selection criteria: yield and momentum. The sum of the scores obtained makes it possible to create a ranking of the most efficient stocks, that is, those with the least volatility, the highest yield, and the best momentum. Above all, this ranking makes it possible to identify those low-risk stocks that — according to the paradox described in Van Vliet’s book — make it possible to beat the returns of high-risk stocks in the long term.

Of course, if someone embraces the “investment paradox” for the closed-end funds (CEFs) world, Van Vliet’s selection criteria would be applied upstream, that is, to the entire panorama of existing CEFs, before making the choice of which to include in a portfolio. Doing this would certainly be a long job and take a significant amount of time, but I'm sure it would be worth it.

Obviously Van Vliet’s book explains his arguments in a much more exhaustive and detailed way, with plenty of data, statistics, documents and citations, but for my purpose in this article the above is sufficient.

Addressing the DSL Distribution Cut

Before going into the details of my investigation into the paradox described in Van Vliet’s book, I want to briefly mention the distribution cut made by DSL starting in January 2021. In my June 2020 article, “My Cupolone Income Portfolio and The Butterfly Effect,” I wrote “DSL and GGM are the most worrisome funds in my portfolio. I’m concerned that at their current prices we’ll face a distribution cut, resulting in actual 12.50% and 13.02% distributions, respectively.” The feared cut didn’t happen in the following months, but on December 1st, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a dividend reduction of 26.7%, from $0.15 to $0.11 per share. This new distribution is obtained with an approximately 25% total leverage ratio. In addition, DSL also announced a special year-end distribution of $0.012 per share, payable along with the regular dividend.

With Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund's (NYSE:ETO) reduction announced in May, this is the second distribution cut in my Cupolone Income Portfolio. Nevertheless, I decided to absorb the news and maintain my position in DSL even though the share price dropped 5.99% to $16.17 the day the distribution cut was announced. Today, price is not far from my entry point, excluding any loss associated with the change in the Euro-Dollar exchange rate. At my load price of $16.238, DSL has a yield of 8.13%. I do not have the tools to thoroughly investigate the quality and sustainability of this distribution — there will certainly be someone better than me to do it here on Seeking Alpha — nor is it my habit to predict the future. I just hope that $0.11 per share will be a sustainable distribution from now on.

Testing Van Vliet’s Strategy

The following 14 CEFs comprise my income portfolio today:

DoubleLine Income Solutions

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income (EVT)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation (GGM)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income (HTD)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI)

John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT)

PIMCO Income Opportunity (PKO)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income (RNP)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)

In this article, I decided to apply Van Vliet’s selection criteria to my Cupolone Income Portfolio (from the “Big Dome” in my hometown, Florence), testing it in the simplest way possible — or at least in a way that suits my possibilities — to develop an efficiency ranking of all my CEFs. To do this, since I could not discard the seven most volatile of them, first I decided to start by giving all my funds a score based on their volatility. I then scored each fund using Van Vliet’s two selection criteria. Keep in mind that these criteria don’t take in account the discount/premium feature, typical of CEFs.

The following sections describe how each fund scored according to its 3Y standard deviation, 2020 average yield, and 1Y price return. (Note: All data is as of December 4, 2020.)

3Y Standard Deviation

To begin, I examined the 3Y standard deviation — that is the measure of their volatility — for all of my funds. Each fund is assigned a score in descending order, from 14 points for the lowest volatility to 1 point for the highest volatility

(Source: Morningstar, Author)

2020 Average Yield

Next, I examined the 2020 average yield for each fund. I used the data under the menu “Dividends” on Seeking Alpha, as shown in this example for the DSL fund.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As before, I assigned each fund a score in descending order from 14 points for the highest average yield to 1 point for the lowest average yield.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, Author)

1Y Price Return

Finally, I examined the 1Y price return for each fund. I used the data under the menu “Momentum” on Seeking Alpha, as shown in this example for the DSL fund.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

As before, I assigned each fund a score in descending order from 14 points for the best price return to 1 point for the worst. Needless to say, all of the price returns have been negative for 2020.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, Author)

Ranking My Cupolone Income Portfolio

The following table summarizes the results obtained, with the sum of the three scores for each of the funds in my portfolio.

(Source: Morningstar, Seeking Alpha, Author)

The following table shows the final ranking of the funds in my Cupolone Income Portfolio based on the above mentioned criteria: first of all their volatility, then how much they are focused on returning capital to shareholders, and finally whether they have been performing well (or “less worse”) relative to the market in last 12 months.

(Source: Author)

As you can see, GGM has the highest score, followed by all four PIMCO funds (despite the very low 1Y price return of PDI). The assumption in a year like 2020, which has been dominated by the coronavirus emergency, is that the securities with the least volatility have suffered less than the others from the decrease in price. Their resilience, combined with the yield offered, places these funds in the highest rank as the least risky securities of the group, according to the selection criteria adopted. The sustainability of their distributions is, of course, another thing, but basically no stock can guarantee a constant and unchanged dividend over time (as DSL’s distribution cut demonstrated some days ago).

In my analysis of the funds in my income portfolio, I hope that I have correctly interpreted and applied (given the tools at my disposal) the selection criteria suggested in Van Vliet’s book. In practice, the method I adopted appears to indicate that GGM, PKO, PTY, PCN, and PDI are the most efficient funds in my portfolio. Their lower volatility, higher yield, and better price return should allow them to guarantee more satisfying results over time.

Summing Up All the Data

The results of my analysis of the funds in my Cupolone Income Portfolio seem to validate many of the certainties on which I based my choices a year ago when I started building it. My analysis also offers an example of the potential for stock picking based on the “the stock market paradox.” Please consider my experiment just a first step in further exploration of this paradox. I thank Van Vliet for his book, High Returns from Low Risk, which brought this topic to my attention.

Basically, it is all — as he says — in spotting “tortoises and hares,” trading little and being patient.

