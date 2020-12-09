These FinTech companies will disrupt and improve financial services across a wide-range of industries, including banking, insurance, investing, fund-raising, and more.

The Global X FinTech ETF invests in financial and technology companies that are transforming financial businesses through the use of digital and mobile solutions.

The Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) is designed to track the Indxx Global FinTech Thematic Index and does so by investing in companies that are disrupting existing financial services and banking business models. The technologies being used to disrupt these sectors range from digital and mobile solutions to the adoption of emerging cryptocurrencies. These technologies are being adopted because they are cheaper, quicker, and more convenient than existing services.

The FINX ETF has a 0.68% expense ratio and currently has ~$900 million in AUM. Not surprisingly, FINX is primarily invested in IT companies (see graphic below). It is a global fund with 57.3% of net assets being in the United States:

Source: Global X

Driven by technologies like advanced APIs, AI, blockchain and distributed computing, ResearchandMarkets.com expects the global FinTech market to grow at a CAGR of ~20% over the coming years and ultimately be a $300+ billion industry by 2025. The global pandemic has turbocharged FinTech companies because they reduce the need for person-to-person transactions.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 companies in the FINX ETF are shown below:

Source: Global X

The #1 holding with a 9.1% weighting is Square (SQ) - creator of the popular CashApp. According to CEO Jack Dorsey on the Q3 conference call, CashApp has been a resounding success story:

Since launching it less than a year ago, more than 2.5 million customers have bought stocks using Cash App and billions of dollars have been traded by the end of the third quarter.

As I reported in my recent Seeking Alpha article on the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) - Bitcoin Penetrates Further Into The 'Mainstream' - It Should Penetrate Your Portfolio Too - CashApp is not only a convenient way for investors to convert dollars to Bitcoin, but note that Square itself recently announced it had bought 4,709 bitcoins for an aggregate price of $50 million. That works out to an estimated $10,618/BTC. According to CoinDesk, BTC is currently trading at $19,226.

Not to be outdone, weeks later, payment processor PayPal (PYPL) - FINX's #5 holding with a 5.8% weighting - announced it too would allow users to buy, hold, and sell Bitcoin directly in their PayPal accounts. PayPal was granted the first conditional BitLicense ever issued by the New York State Department of Financial Services. The day of the announcement, PYPL jumped 3.7% in pre-market trade, and Bitcoin popped 4.6%.

As you can tell, Bitcoin - and cryptocurrencies in general - are a primary catalyst for the FinTech sector. And while Square and PayPal obviously have enterprise value outside of Bitcoin, the stocks of these two companies have generally appreciated as the price of BTC has appreciated:

Data by YCharts

The #2 holding in the FINX ETF with a 6.4% weighting is Netherlands-based Ayden (OTCPK:ADYEY). According to Seeking Alpha contributor Curious Capital, Ayden is "a payments company attempting to untangle the Hydra that is the payments industry." See Ayden: Get On The Train Before It Leaves.

StoneCo (STNE) is the #3 holding at 6.2%. The company recently announced Q3 earnings that were a beat on both the top and bottom lines as net margins expanded by a whopping 8% sequentially. STNE is a leading provider of FinTech solutions that empowers merchants to conduct commerce more seamlessly across multiple channels. The stock is up 90%+ this year, and Seeking Alpha contributor Nikolaos Sismanis says The More It Rallies, The More I Buy.

These companies give investors a good idea of the investment theme and catalysts behind the FINX ETF. Interestingly enough, out of the 30 or so companies held in the fund, I didn't see one investment that was a direct play on BTC - perhaps something like the GBTC Trust or even a company like MicroStrategy (MSTR) - that now holds an estimated 40,824 coins purchased for an aggregate price of $475 million.

Performance

FINX is up 44% over the past year and, as of the end of Q3, delivered an annualized return of 22.5% over the past three years. The fund competes with ETFs like the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), and the Tortoise Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (TPAY). The graphic below compares the performance of these ETFs over the past year:

Data by YCharts

Note: Due to what appears to be a bug in YCharts, the TPAY ETF was incorrectly labelled as "Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure" in the above graphic.

As can be seen, all three FinTech ETFs easily outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year, with the ARKF fund being the outstanding performer. The ARKF ETF also holds Square as its #1 holding, but note it also has two large Chinese companies in its top-10: Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF). That may be the differentiator:

Data by YCharts

Tencent has been an outperformer, but note that BABA has had a significant correction over the past month - likely due to the IPO of Ant Financial being put on hold due to FinTech regulatory constraints by Chinese authorities.

Risks

With at least a few of the companies in the FINX portfolio directly benefiting from the recent rise in the price of Bitcoin, it is logical to assume that a significant correction in the price of Bitcoin could negatively impact the performance of FINX.

Meantime, note that Stablecoin adoption continues to proliferate. While not offering the same investment thesis as Bitcoin, Stablecoins, backed by existing central bank currencies will, in general, likely to be a strong tailwind for the digital and mobile payment technologies that are used by many of the companies held in FINX and will help accommodate the overall growth of the FinTech sector.

Regulatory risks continue to be somewhat of a wildcard with the potential for significant headline risks - both to the upside and downside. Note the current U.S. Acting Comptroller of the Currency and the top crypto regulator, Brian Brooks, recently said in a CNBC interview that investors should expect "clarity" on the Bitcoin regulations in the coming weeks. However, it is clear the global regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies in general is still very much in flux.

Lastly, note the FINX ETF is not immune to current (high) market valuations:

Price-to-earnings 56.42x 50.41x Price-to-book value 6.00x 5.44x

Source: Global X

Summary & Conclusion

Fintech is a fast moving, innovative, and disruptive sector. The adoption of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin has added an additional growth catalyst on top of what were already strong growth trends in mobile and digital payment systems - all of which have been turbo-charged by the global pandemic. While FINX has been delivering excellent investor returns and is a strong fund, it would appear the ARKF ETF is the industry leader in FinTech investing. That being the case, I see no reason why an investor wouldn't choose ARKF over FINX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GBTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.