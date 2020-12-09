Introduction

Despite this year's volatile investment environment, the stock price of Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF) showed better performance than the European stocks, increasing by 3.83% YTD compared to a decrease of 7.0% YTD for the Euro Stoxx 50 index (SX5E). Earlier this year, its U.S. business T-Mobile US (TMUS) finished the acquisition of Sprint. Recently, the company reported a strong third quarter financial performance with both revenues and EBITDA beating analysts' estimates.

Investment Thesis

The company remained resilient in 2020, despite the tough working environment and was able to deliver strong results which were not correctly priced by market participants. After incorporating its revenue growth trend and the increasing profitability margins, we were able to conclude that Deutsche Telekom is currently undervalued by investors with a potential increase of 25% and a fair price of EUR 19.06. This conclusion is reached based on the free cash flow valuation model with a 3.53% WACC and an exit EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.45x at FY2025.

Revenues better than expected with positive outlook

During the first three quarters of 2020, Deutsche Telekom generated EUR 73.4 billion of net revenues compared to EUR 59.2 billion during the same period of 2019. However, if we remove the impact of Sprint acquisition, the group would have recorded a 1.2% increase in revenues based on same group composition of 2019 and excluding the exchange rate effects.

The U.S. segment has had the major impact on the high increase in revenues, if we adjust for the acquisition of Sprint, revenue will keep showing a 1.9% increase compared to the same period of 2019.

Like most companies, COVID-19 had a negative impact on some of the company's operations mainly roaming, visitor and terminal equipment revenues in addition to some major delays and postponements of B2B orders. Revenues decreased by 1.9% y-o-y in the European operating segment. However, in organic terms, this segment remained stable and similar to 2019 levels, despite the deteriorated economic conditions resulting from the pandemic.

Following the full acquisition of Sprint, the company's revenues generated from the Unites States operating segment will reach approximately 60% of the group's consolidated revenues.

Improved Financial Margins

One good indicator to consider when valuing earnings growth potential is EBITDA and its margin. Over the recent quarters, EBITDA(AL) of the three major segments of the company improved significantly and showed better margins.

Given this strong increase in EBITDA amid synergies taking place in the U.S., cash flow generation capacity is expected to show higher growth rates in the coming periods.

Free cash flow model and EBITDA exit value

Our valuation model lies on the free cash flow model. Over the last four years, revenues increased at a yearly average rate of 4.56%, and the operating margin average was 11.84%. Accordingly, for our valuation period, we assumed that revenues will increase by 4.56% in FY2020 and the growth rate will decrease by 0.5% yearly until reaching 2.6% in FY2025. Regarding the operating margin, we assumed it will remain the same at 11.84%.

As for the tax rate, we assumed it is stable at 27%, similar to the effective tax rate during the first three quarters of 2020.

To calculate the reinvestment in the company and reach an estimated free cash flow, we assumed that capital expenditures will increase yearly by 7.65% which is the average growth in capex over the last three years. In addition, depreciation and change in non-cash working capital represented respectively 19.50% and -2.66% of revenues over the previous periods.

As such, we reached a yearly estimated free cash flow for Deutsche Telekom as depicted in the below table.

Terminal Value

From the above projected numbers, we estimated EBITDA of FY2025 at EUR 31,121 Million. The company's LTM EV/EBITDA is 7.83x and the telecom services industry's average is 7.06x, accordingly we used an exit EV/EBITDA of 7.45x which leads to an enterprise value of EUR 231,702 Million.

Discount rate

In order to discount the free cash flows and the exit value of Deutsche Telekom, we used an estimated weighted average cost of capital of 3.53%. First, we used a simplified before tax cost of debt of 4% calculated by dividing the 2019 interest expense by the latest two-year average debt.

For the cost of equity, we used the capital asset pricing model with the below assumptions and reached a rate of 4.75%:

Risk Free Rate: 0.71%

Beta:0.75

Market risk premium: 5.39%

The company's current market capitalization is EUR 71,950 Million and long-term debt is EUR 141,708 Million. As such, the weighted average cost of capital is estimated at 3.53%.

Valuation

By discounting all the projected free cash flows along with the terminal value of the company at a 3.53% discount rate, the company's current operating value is EUR 264,161 Million.

To be noted that we removed the impact of FY2020 since we assumed that it is already priced in the market having only one quarter remaining to be reported.

The market value of the minority interest is approximately EUR 42,686 using a P/B of 1.15 which is based on below assumptions.

Additionally, the company's most recent cash position stood at EUR 10,642 Million with a long-term debt of EUR 141,708 Million, leading to an estimated fair value per share of EUR 19.06.

Risks to consider

Record level debt

The main concern in the company's financial position lies in its high debt level, especially after the acquisition of Sprint which increased by approximately EUR 50 billion.

This record high debt level raises concerns regarding the future solvency of the company and its liquidity generation capacity to meet its high financial obligations.

Weaker USD

Since the majority of Deutsche Telekom's revenue is generated in the United States, fluctuations in the exchange rate will have a negative impact on the accuracy of the projection figures which might jeopardize the target price set.

Fierce competition

On both continents, Deutsche Telekom faces high competition. In the U.S., AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) have larger market share and easier access to capital than T-Mobile US despite the acquisition of Sprint. In Europe, competition with major service providers may lead to worsening subscriber numbers and lower profit margins.

Conclusion

Over recent years, Deutsche Telekom's strategy was targeting higher operational efficiency, improving services provided through digitalization, and developing its networks to meet new technological innovations. The company has reported strong and resilient results during 2020 despite the COVID-19 emergence throughout the year.

The company has an attractive asset base that should deliver higher revenues and free cash flows in the next few years, which translates into a higher stock price and increased shareholders returns, making current price levels a good entry point. However, the company's competition and debt levels should be monitored.

