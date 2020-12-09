Understanding Risk And High Yield

One complaint we often hear about high yield investments is that they have a high yield for a reason and that makes them risky. Certainly, there is a reason why a security has a high yield. But just because the market dislikes or fears a certain investment, that doesn't mean it is automatically high risk. At HDO, we look for investments that pay a generous distribution that is well covered by the operations of the business but that the market disfavors.

A High Yield Example from the Past

As an example of what we look for, take Digital Realty (DLR). Today, DLR trades at a price of around $140, but back in May of 2013, many thought that $70 was too high a price. Then, Jonathon Jacobson of Highfields Capital Management LP published this article in Bloomberg calling on investors to short the stock. This caused the share price to plunge and the yield to rise (as can be seen in the graph below). Soon, the price was such that the yield which had been a moderate 4% or so had spiked up over 6%.

Data by YCharts

The price, which had seen a high of just over $72 in late April plunged to just under $50 by November, which a big drop right at the end of October. A deeper look into the operations of the company revealed, and future operating results proved, that the article had gotten many things wrong. Those who bought DLR shares at that time, like me, and ignored the siren song of that hedge fund's recommendation got a very attractive yield at a very good price.

In 2013, DLR paid a dividend of $0.78 a share each quarter. The next year that was raised to $0.83 a share. Buying shares while the market regarded it with disfavor was a good investment. Between July of 2013 and July of 2014, it was easy to purchase shares with a yield of over 5%, at times even over 6%. The average share price was about $54 and the average yield was 5.78%. Using Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA), where you buy a fixed dollar amount of shares at regular intervals, would likely improve those values. 100 shares bought then would give you an annual dividend payment of $78. Today, those shares have an annual dividend of $112.

So, you might say, that's great, but it is 2020, not 2013. And DLR trades around $140 these days, and while $1.12 is a great dividend when the share price is in the $50s or even just below $70 when the share price is $140 that doesn't produce a lot of income. So, what companies look to pay a generous well-covered dividend but that the market disfavors today?

A Current Pick at a Great Value and Yield

The HDO model portfolio has many picks that are trading at attractive prices and yields, but let's pick one specifically to illustrate the tactic of buying on a dip. Newtek Business Services (NEWT) is a company we have written about in the past. On September 16, it was trading at a price of approximately $20. On Monday, December 7, it was trading around $18.39.

Why is this important?

At $20 a share, one could buy 25 shares of NEWT. On December 7, that same $500 will get you 27 shares. Part of this price drop was caused by the stock going ex-dividend on September 18, and part was caused by NEWT announcing a smaller Q4 dividend than last year.

Data by YCharts

So, over the last 3 months, waiting for a dip would have yielded you a couple of extra shares and the extra dividend those shares would pay. Even today, while well up off its most recent highs, $500 will still get you 27 shares with some change left over.

NEWT has a variable dividend policy based around ANII (Adjusted Net Investment Income, the adjustments taking into account that Newtek gets a lot of income from selling SBA loans) being sufficient to pay the dividend. While the dividend for 2020 was $2.05, less than last year's $2.15, other than the dividend for Q4, each quarterly dividend was the same or higher than last year's. The reduced Q4 dividend was caused by the volume of SBA loans not having fully recovered from COVID and because the PPP program had run out of money. SBA loans are back to the level prior to COVID, and Congress is close to passing a new COVID relief bill that will contain additional PPP funding. Management has already said that additional PPP funds could result in a special dividend payment.

Another Current Example

Data by YCharts

AT&T (T) is another HDO pick that we have written about recently. It too is trading at an attractive price. We see above, that back in June, T was trading over $30 most of the month. It traded as low as $26.50, providing a great entry point. Even now as it again nears $30 a share, its 6.8% yield is very attractive. With $500 to spend, you could have bought 15 shares of T on June 10 (at $32.10 the closing price for the day) and had $18.50 leftover. But had you bought in late October at say $27 (near but not at the low), you could have purchased some 18 shares with $14 remaining. Even buying at $30 a share would have gotten you 16 shares. Again, while this dip only resulted in a small increase in income, over time that will add up.

Conclusion

Investors in the accumulation phase will have regular cash payments, from both dividends and additional deposits. Finding stocks that are trading at a good price and buying them will grow one's income over time. Even investors who are using most of their dividends to live on will from time to time have the cash to invest. They too can use that cash to add dividend-paying shares to their portfolio. Buying shares when the price dips below longer-term trends can add an additional boost to your income growth. Doing so can allow the investor to take advantage of an increase in the perceived risk while the actual risk (as measure by the dividend coverage) is little changed.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 in Dividend Stocks HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over 4,400 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant access to our model portfolio targeting +9% yield, our bond and preferred stock portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, DLR, NEWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.