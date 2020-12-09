About one year ago, I covered Sanofi (SNY) for the first time. However, in the article, I mainly analyzed Sanofi as competitor of Novo Nordisk (NVO) and therefore focused on the diabetes segment. In my conclusion, I wrote the following:

"And if somebody wants to invest in a diabetes company, Sanofi is certainly not a great pick as we can assume Sanofi won’t be a major player in the years to come (considering the current pipeline)."

About two weeks later, Sanofi announced that it would end its research efforts in the diabetes segment. This marked a big turning point for Sanofi, which had been one of the major players in the diabetes segment – number two behind Novo Nordisk for many years. But in the recent past, Sanofi lost market share and is now only fourth behind Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) and even Merck (MRK) has now a higher market share.

(Source: Pixabay)

In this article, I will analyze Sanofi once again and rather focus on the company as a whole and not just on the diabetes segment. We will start by looking at the last quarterly results and provide a short overview of the business. Following that, we will look at the growth potential and the company’s balance sheet. We end by looking at the dividend and try to calculate an intrinsic value for the stock.

Quarterly Results

In the last few years, it was not appropriate to call Sanofi a growth company. However, in the last quarter, Sanofi could report solid growth rates. Net sales for the third quarter of 2020 were €9,479 million, reflecting a decline of 0.2% on a reported basis, but with constant exchange rates revenue could increase 5.7% YoY. Sanofi could also report a business EPS of €1.83 – reflecting an increase of 8.8% at constant exchange rates. Earnings per share on IFRS basis increased 9.9% YoY.

(Source: Sanofi Q3/20 Infographic)

When looking at the different business units, Sanofi is reporting in three (or four) different global business units. Aside from the “Vaccine” and “Consumer Healthcare” business unit, Sanofi is also reporting sales for “Specialty Care” and “General Medicines”, but sometimes those two are combined to “Pharmaceuticals”. With quarterly sales of €3.6 billion for “General Medicines” and €2.75 billion in sales for “Specialty Care,” these are also the most important segments for Sanofi. While sales from General Medicines” declined 12.0% YoY – with diabetes as well as cardiovascular and established Rx products contributing to the decline – “Specialty Care” sales could increase 18.0% YoY (reported growth) and even 23.8% when using constant exchange rates. While all segments contributed to growth, it was especially Dupixent that drove sales with 61.1% reported year-over-year growth.

The “Consumer Healthcare” segment also declined 8.3%, but at constant exchange rates, revenue declined only 1.1%). The “Vaccines” segment on the other hand contributed to strong growth. Total sales were €2,077 million, reflecting an increase of 13.6% YoY when using constant exchange rates. Growth was especially driven by the strong influenza vaccines performance across all geographies (53.1% YoY growth in the third quarter).

(Source: Sanofi Press Release Q3/2020)

New Strategy and Growth

But we have to be cautious about the growth potential. Especially, the high growth rates of the vaccines segment are a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the growth rates are probably not sustainable. And since 2004, the company could not really grow. Sanofi’s management is quite aware that the company did not really deliver in the last few years and underperformed the market. Hence, management addressed the criticism of analysts regarding growth, pipeline, execution and focus during its last Capital Markets Day in December 2019. As a solution, management presented three key growth drivers – Dupixent, vaccines, as well as the pipeline.

The first driver of growth is certainly Dupixent. The goal is to maximize patient benefits with the ambition to achieve over €10 billion in peak sales across type 2 inflammatory diseases. In the third quarter, sales were €918 million, and in the first nine months of 2020, generated sales were €2,552 million and the growth rate in the third quarter was 68.6% (at CER). The biggest part of sales stemmed from the United States and growth was driven by continued strong demand in atopic dermatitis, rapid adoption in children aged 6 to 11 years (approved in May 2020) and continued uptake in asthma. Total prescriptions increased 80% YoY and new-to-brand prescriptions grew 25% despite fewer in-person physician visits which remain below the pre-COVID-19 level. Dupixent was also approved in China and more than 1,100 patients have already been treated and sales reached €2.5 million.

(Source: Sanofi Q3/20 Investor Presentation)

A second driver of growth might be the vaccines business unit. For the next few years, management is expecting the business to grow in the mid-to-high single digits through differentiated products, market expansion as well as additional launches. Sanofi is one of the leading vaccine companies, which should lead to competitive advantages resulting from scale effects (cost reduction). But – as we mentioned above – especially the last quarter was an outlier and sales were driven by COVID-19, which led also to a high demand for flu vaccines.

(Source: Sanofi Capital Markets Day Presentation 2019)

A third and final driver of growth – like for all pharmaceutical companies – is the pipeline. It is not enough to introduce new products. Pharmaceutical companies also have to deal with declining revenue from products that lost patent protection. After a patent expires, revenue often declines and therefore every pharmaceutical company has to be innovative just to offset the declining revenue from products that are replaced by better products (or biosimilars for example). The long-acting insulin Lantus would be an example. It lost patent protection in most countries in 2015 and is still responsible for a huge part of revenue (it generated €657 million in revenue in the last quarter). But revenue is declining in the high single digits year over year and it will continue to do so.

(Source: Sanofi Q3/20 Investor Presentation)

Another product worth mentioning might be Sarcisa, which was approved in March 2020 in the United States for the treatment of adults with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Third-quarter sales were €13 million (about €9 million in the United States). It is also launched in Austria, Japan, Switzerland, Canada and the United Kingdom, and until the end of 2020, five additional commercial launches are expected. In the coming years, analysts are expecting peak sales of $1 billion.

Although a few products are responsible for a bigger part of revenue (Dupixent about 10%, Lantus about 8% and Aubagio about 6%), Sanofi is a rather diversified pharmaceutical company. This is good as one single product won’t lead to huge revenue declines after the patent expired. But it is rather problematic when talking about the growth potential of a business as one or two products probably won’t be enough to led to higher growth rates for Sanofi.

Additionally, management also announced that it will not only try to grow its top line but also improve profitability: the business operating margin should reach 32% by 2025. And similar to other companies, Sanofi can also grow by acquisitions. Last December, Sanofi announced the purchase of the biotech company Synthorx for $2.5 billion, and recently, the acquisition of US-based Principia Biopharma for $3.7 billion was announced.

I honestly have my doubts if Sanofi can suddenly grow at much higher rates than in the past. And as Sanofi is a rather diversified business with many different products contributing to the top line, it is not enough to have just one or two blockbuster products to move the needle.

Balance Sheet

And when talking about the possibility to grow by acquisitions, we also have to look at the company’s balance sheet. In order to grow by acquisitions, a company either needs cash to pay for the acquired company or it has to take on additional debt (of course, there are other ways, but these are among the most common). On June 30, 2020, Sanofi had €20,404 million in long-term debt and €3,329 million in short-term debt. While this might sound like a lot of debt, the D/E ratio is only 0.37 as Sanofi’s total shareholder equity is €63,486 million. When comparing the outstanding debt to the average operating income of the last few years (about €7 billion), it would take about 3.5 years to repay the outstanding debt by the generated operating income – a number that is also acceptable.

When looking at the asset side of the balance sheet, we see that Sanofi has €15,969 million in cash and cash equivalents, which could either be used to repay the outstanding debt or for further acquisitions. But when looking at €45.3 billion in goodwill on the company’s balance sheet, we also have to point out that past acquisitions might have not worked out as the company has planned (at least it generated a lot of goodwill).

Dividend

For Sanofi (and its investors), the dividend is also playing an important role. In February 2020, the board of directors proposed a dividend of €3.15 per share. This was the 26th consecutive annual increase for Sanofi. This is leading to a dividend yield of 3.8% at current share prices making the stock certainly interesting for dividend investors.

(Source: Sanofi Investor Relations)

When trying to look at the payout ratio, we have a reported EPS of €2.24 for 2019 (according to IFRS). According to this standard, Sanofi paid out much more than it generated in net income. Instead, we can look at the business EPS of €5.99 for 2019. This leads to a payout ratio of 53%, which is acceptable. We can also look at the generated cash compared to the paid-out dividend amounts. Free cash flow in 2019 was €6,026 million and Sanofi paid out about €4.3 billion in dividends leading to a payout ratio of 71%, which is rather high, but still acceptable. However, without growth picking up in the years to come, we should not expect high dividend increases as this seems hardly possible with such a high payout ratio.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

So far, we analyzed the business from different perspectives. In order to determine if Sanofi is a good investment, we have to calculate an intrinsic value for the stock. We can start by looking at simple valuation metrics like the price-earnings ratio to get a feeling how Sanofi is valued at this point. The IFRS earnings per share was €8.95 in the last four quarters, which leads to a price-earnings ratio of 9.3, which is actually the lowest P/E ratio in the last decade for Sanofi and implying that the stock is rather cheap.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

In the past, the earnings per share according to IFRS fluctuated quite heavily and therefore Sanofi rather focused on its business EPS. During the last four quarters, the business EPS was €6.00, which is resulting in a P/E ratio of 14 and also has to be considered as rather cheap (especially compared to the overall market).

A second - and probably better – way to calculate an intrinsic value is a discount cash flow analysis. As basis for our calculation, we can use the free cash flow of 2019, which was €6,026 million. The average free cash flow of the last 10 years was about €6,080 million and therefore quite similar. And in order to be fairly valued right now, Sanofi has to grow its free cash flow at least 4% annually. This might not seem like a lot, but in the in the last fifteen years, Sanofi could not really report high growth rates and especially had trouble to grow the top line. In my opinion, it only makes sense to look at the numbers since fiscal 2005 as the company as we know it was formed during 2004 and previous numbers might be misleading.

CAGR Since 2005 Last 10 years Last 5 years Revenue 2.02% 2.11% 1.36%

Aside from top line growth, Sanofi can also grow its bottom line by improving its margins, and as mentioned above, management is trying to increase its business operating margin from 29% right now to about 32% in 2025. This would lead to about 2.5% additional growth annually until 2025. Sanofi could also add about 1-2% additional growth to the bottom line by share buybacks. In my opinion, 6% growth for the next five years and 4% growth for the years after 2025 seem realistic and lead to an intrinsic value of $87 (assuming a 10% discount rate) and making Sanofi only slightly undervalued at this point.

As we mentioned above, Sanofi can also grow by acquisitions. But Sanofi also used acquisitions in the past, and during the last 15 years, this led not really to high growth rates and to bet on higher growth rates from acquisitions in the years to come seems like a gamble.

Conclusion

Sanofi seems to be fairly valued at this point. However, I don’t know if Sanofi is a good investment at this point as I am not really convinced that Sanofi can return on the path of growth. There are positive signs right now, but the high growth rates from the vaccines business unit, for example, are clearly a side-effect from COVID-19 and nothing we can count on for years to come. Considering the overvalued market, Sanofi might be a solid pick and there are thousands of stocks which are a worse investment. But I also think we can find better picks than Sanofi – and once again, the Danish diabetes giant Novo Nordisk comes to mind. The stock also seems to be fairly valued at this point. But compared to Sanofi, I see the potential that Novo Nordisk might surprise investors with much higher growth rates than we currently expect and therefore outperforming the overall market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.