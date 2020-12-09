Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Presents at Barclays Global TMT 2020 Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Barclays Global TMT 2020 Conference December 9, 2020 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Stoddart - President, New Payments Platforms

Warren Kneeshaw - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Ramsey Clark El-Assal - Barclays

Ramsey Clark El-Assal

Thanks everybody for joining us today. I'm here virtually with Mastercard's President of New Payments Platforms, Paul Stoddart and Warren Kneeshaw, Head of IR. Thank you for joining us, gentlemen. And maybe with that, we can we can hop right into some questions. So Paul, maybe you could give us the rundown on your background, your current role at Mastercard, good place to start.

Paul Stoddart

Sure, no problem. Hi, everyone. Pleasure to be with you again in these strange times. So I guess, I'm somewhat of a reformed banker, as I say, having spent the first part of my career both at RBS NatWest Group and Barclays, Barclaycard. So at RBS NatWest, in transaction banking and merchant acquiring with WorldPay and at Barclay Card, I co-headed their corporate finance team. So more issuing and merchant acquiring. And then moved more ore into the account-to-account and ACH side of payments with Vocalink, joined Mastercard through the acquisition of Vocalink and I now lead the business unit called New Payment Platforms, which encompasses Vocalink, and it really is the unit that's driving Mastercard's expansion from cards into the broader payments landscape, been doing that now for a couple of years.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ramsey Clark El-Assal

Okay. And that's a good segue to sort of addressing the -- over the past several years, you know Mastercard has obviously embraced this multi rail strategy. Maybe it's worthwhile to just kind of define the strategy itself and talk about why it's important for the future of the company?

Paul Stoddart

So I think we've all seen it. It's really in response to customers that for Mastercard, we want to be able to offer choice and flexibility and the propositions that we bring to customers, they increasingly expect it. And so that means we need to go beyond cards. Cards have served the business very well and will continue to for the foreseeable future. But the larger part of the payments landscape, the 80% if you like of the electronic payments, doesn't relate to a card. And so this is about moving Mastercard into a position where we can offer choice and flexibility across kind of any rail to customers.

So why is that important? Well, that broader set of flows, as I said is, is the 80% of the electronic payments where the card electronic payments flow is roughly 20%, bit less. We're talking over $200 trillion of flow across all sorts of use cases, obviously, including B2B, the P2M, P2P, all the acronyms as they say. We know the payments landscape is changing fast, often customer experiences from before, there's a lot of inefficiency still in payments, lot of paper. And so technology advancements also presents as an opportunity to really make an impact on that. I think the other thing I'd say is, as we've seen around the world, being locally relevant is really important these days. And in times of crisis that we see now with the pandemic, we've been right at the heart of supporting governments in their initiatives to support businesses and their citizens. So it makes us very nationally relevant and that's something we think is important for the future.

Ramsey Clark El-Assal

It makes a great deal of sense. So let's drill down into each layer of the go-to-market approach. I mean, I remember at a recent -- one of the more recent Analyst Days, kind of you guys outlining some different layers where you can play in the marketplace here. Let's start with the infrastructure layer. Can you maybe update us on what you're thinking around where MasterCard is headed and infrastructure and sort of, again, why it's important to play in that layer?

Paul Stoddart

Yes. So three layers we outlined and we play in all three. We don't always play in all three in every market. But in all the large markets, certainly, it is our is our objective to try and play in all three layers. And the three layers being the infrastructure, the application layer and the services layer. So on the infrastructure layer, we are now active in all five geographic regions. We have key markets like the US, the UK and Singapore, who are our customers today. And markets like Thailand as well have been customers now for a few years. And in terms of the implementations that have been underway, so the graph, if you like, for this year, both or all -- for Philippines, Peru and Saudi Arabia now, are all live with at least two banks. You got to remember that all the banks in the market eventually join the service and they typically join over a period of time when they've got work to do and so on. So there will be a scheduling of on-boarding that we that work to.

But we're expecting all of the banks in those markets to be on the platform next year. So they’re I would say the three advanced implementations that have been making great progress this year. The one that's at its earliest stages is the P27 Nordics implementation. This is a global first of many levels, where it will -- we’re delivering a single multi currency cross border real time payment solution across four countries. And the P27 commercial entity that is our customer in this journey represents the banks of those four markets, and these has commissioned that solution. So we're kind of early stages of implementation there. As you can imagine, it's when you're dealing with global first and very -- building new frontiers in some of the technology that we're doing here can take a little bit of time, but really pleased to see the progress there.

The big one, I guess is something that I'm sure people will have seen a couple of weeks ago. The announcement from Payments Canada. So Payments Canada has selected us as the clearing and settlement solution provider for their new real-time rail. They expect that to launch in 2022. So this is continuing on our run of successes with major markets around the world. It's the solution that we've already launched in a number of those other markets, data rich, provides a platform for innovation and that's how Payments Canada are thinking about it. They see this as transformative for their market and that platform for innovation would allow, and I know we'll come on to talk a little bit about that, the development of applications and services on top. As part of this, we will be responsible for onboarding all of the participant banks and financial institutions on to the new platform. So really, really exciting. That will obviously mean that our technology is at the heart of both the US and Canada's real time payment systems. And of course you may think, well, what can you do about connecting those and that's something that we're also starting to have some conversations around.

Ramsey Clark El-Assal

And new brought up applications, which is the next layer. So maybe talk about kind of I guess, what you mean by applications and maybe some examples of some that you launched.

Paul Stoddart

Yeah, so I think again, just to reiterate the three lines, infrastructure, applications and services. And infrastructure is important because it's a standalone commercial opportunity that makes sense, particularly in the way that we're delivering it. We're delivering it with a global innovation model. So we have real strong economies of scale by operating a global product team, global support team. We see that banks and customers are increasingly consolidating their relationships with single providers. So we want to ensure that we're a partner of choice. And we know that that makes sense because we're seeing once we’ve secured these opportunities or any of the three layers, that we tend to win in the other layers as well.

I talked about the national relevance before. I just wanted to make a couple of points on the value of the infrastructure as I lead into the applications space. And increasingly, being playing the infrastructure role gives us visibility of the data. And the importance of that has manifested itself through many different aspects as we look to both the applications and services layers. Not only visibility of the data but also we look at the increasing utility of the data that's flowing across the infrastructure. So traditionally, single market ACHs would have had just payment data flowing or very, very limited data that fits in the payment traveling with it. But now we make available a broad range of what we call non-payment messages that run with the payment transaction. So the utility of the infrastructure that we're putting into the market has increased materially, and is particularly valuable for open banking trends that we're seeing now in multiple markets. Obviously, standardization of message formats becomes increasingly important and allows us and the participant banks to drive economies of scale.

So why is all of that important for applications? Well, it's important because standardizing the message flow that runs across the application layer is kind of efficiency and value add, number one. So being able to carry a lot more data through the application layer allows us to, A, drive more transactions to the infrastructure and B, develop the services proposition off the back of that, which is using data analytics and AI to protect the system, identify fraud and money laundering and so forth. So the applications become extremely important in driving volume to the infrastructure, in leveraging the data that rise across the rails that meet particular customer needs. So if it's a P2M, or a P2P, or a bill pay, then the application layer is serving those direct customer needs.

Some examples of the applications, Bill Payments. We've launched Bill Payments in the US with Bill Pay Exchange. US consumers pay 15 billion bills annually, roughly 50% of those are electronic. I should say only 50% of those are electronic. The BPX service, we can now reach a third of all bills being paid and a quarter of all active bill pay consumers. Betaling service is the prime billing solution in the Danish markets, it’s also present in Norway, that's part of the Nets’ Corporate Services acquisition that we announced earlier in the year. We're expecting that to close in Q1 of next year. And of course, direct debit, which is the largest bill payment solution in Europe out of the UK. It gives you a sense of what we're doing in the bill payments space. And all of these solutions are driving transactions to the infrastructure.

And all of these solutions are providing valuable data that's flowing across the rails that allows us to build additional services on top like, which are the billers that have still got the most paper, you know what the average value of bill payments in the utility sector, are billers as businesses still having their bills paid on a regular basis. And that's really important in something like we've seen in the last six to 12 months with the pandemic. And we've been helping governments understand our businesses being paid still, our people still paying their bills and so on.

Couple of other examples of applications, person to merchant applications in the UK with our pay by account solution, also in Thailand and India. And what that does is give us an added play in the everyday spend category. And we have Barclays and HSBC on board in the UK, Worldpay on board from a merchant perspective. The last application that I do think is worth mentioning is, is in the B2B space with Track BPS. And Track BPS is one of our B2B initiatives. So it fits very much in the B2B application space. It got a supply directory, it does card and ACH account to account. It has sort of payment optimization module and we see that as a strong driver of growth for us going forward.

Ramsey Clark El-Assal

That's really interesting. So there is kind of a synergy that accrues to being active across these different layers. It's not simply that you can opt to play here or there. If you're in all three, then there's a bit of a virtuous cycle that emerges in terms of driving volume and/or data and/or all the component parts, it’s actually quite interesting. And so you touched on services already. Maybe you can kind of delve into that piece of it a little bit more, and you touched on some important kind of data that makes these volume into the other layers. But maybe you could just elaborate a little bit more on the progress you've made on the services side…

Paul Stoddart

Sure. And you're absolutely spot on. The synergies between the layers are exactly why we're interested in playing in the layers. We've designed the layers to be able to work independently of each other as well. And so we don't have to be in the infrastructure to deliver applications and services. We don't have to be in the infrastructure to deliver services by themselves. And so being able for those components to be independent of each other means that we can operate them in any market, because we’re never going to be all three in all markets. So we need that agility to be able to respond to market demands and find the right entry point.

Now services has been a huge valuable business area for MasterCard for the last few years and it continues to be. And so I guess what I wanted to do is leverage that immense value proposition inside Mastercard and apply it to the account to account, the new payment platform space. So if you look at how those propositions break down, the advisors group is really there and how we're using it in NPP is to help banks and help governments think through what is the modernization of the national payment system really mean for them and what does real time payments mean? What does open banking mean? How can they optimize cross border, et cetera.

In a market that's already made a decision about moving to real time payments then it's about how could they develop their business case to support investment in a range of new products and services that will leverage the real time payments infrastructure. And then once it's live, how do I onboard it, how do I onboard my customers to it? How do I help -- as I was talking about before, how do I help the participants in the ecosystem build out that healthy application layer that I want to see it as the infrastructure provider but in any infrastructure provider would want to see, are such that we get the transaction and transaction volumes flowing in the way that we’d like?

Obviously, there's a big reporting and analytics need around that. Real time information is often talked about across various industry sectors. And so looking at the performance and the participation of those in that payments network at any one point in time, looking at the exposure, the liquidity, looking at the resilience, looking at the responsiveness, all of that data is valuable to various different parties in the ecosystem. And then of course, I touched on it earlier, protecting the network is absolutely critical. Because these new payment networks are generally the target of a fraudster or a bad actor, as they say.

And so what we want to do is make sure that the participants of the network trust the network, that the security of the network is where we want it to be. And identifying abnormal behavior, for example, of money moving between bank accounts and using AI machine learning allows us to inform either the central bank, or the regulator or very least the bank, whose accounts might be being exploited as to some anomalies in the movement of funds between accounts. And that solution has demonstrated in a very, very short space of time its value to participants in the UK. We're in the process of implementing it now in the US, and it's increasingly becoming a standard part of our infrastructure implementations around the world. And that ultimately is about increasing trust within the network. So lots of rich service propositions that can be developed largely off of the data that's carried across the application and infrastructure layers.

Ramsey Clark El-Assal

You've made a number of key acquisitions over the last 12 or 14 months like the Transfast or Finicity, which closed recently. Can you give us an update on sort of how those are progressing and how they fit into the broader multi rail strategy for Mastercard?

Paul Stoddart

Of course. So let's take them in. Finicity, we were obviously delighted to see that the DOJ approved that couple of weeks ago, that allows us to quickly move into sort of integration implementation mode. Finicity supports our open banking initiative and that has been run out of Europe for the first sort of 18 to 24 months, where the European landscape was probably a little bit further ahead in terms of standardizing how open banking would come to market and [Technical Difficulty] in the market. And so Finicity is a great asset add to our open banking initiative. And we will quickly bring a lot of the leverage of the products and services that Finicity has developed to Europe and to other parts of the world.

Transfast cross border transaction. We are midway through the integration of Transfast. It is an extensive business across multiple markets and supports our cross border services business unit, which sits in the application layer across the layers I was talking to you about before. So really pleased with the traction we've seen in those markets. There are businesses that got hit by COVID and there are businesses that did well out of COVID. And initially, we weren't sure with some of these businesses. Where they're going to be impacted? But I'm delighted to say that the acquisitions have really demonstrated how they offer increasingly performance through resilient times, which has been great. So great progress there.

Centurion is taking longer, we're targeting Q1 next year, that should be comfortable [Multiple Speakers]. Centurion, and it’s business the next corporate services business. And we have obviously had to navigate the landscape of competition reviews and so forth as it relates to that business. I'm pleased that we've been able to do that. It's taken longer than the planned and we're now forecasting that we’ll complete that in Q1. And Centurion plays a role in the infrastructure and in the application layer. So as you can see, the acquisitions fit quite nicely across the layers. So we're really pleased. So some things always takes a little longer than others but we're actually really pleased with the progress across the three.

Ramsey Clark El-Assal

Okay. We just have a couple minutes left. But I wanted to go back to the application layer with you. Just basically asked about cross border, which seems to be a compelling use case for the multi rail strategy. Maybe you could sort of give us your views on utility on what you’re building to cross border and some solutions, et cetera?

Paul Stoddart

So I've touched on it with the Transfast acquisition there. And so you know cross border has increasingly demonstrated to us that, A, it's a pain point for our customers. So as they are thinking about solutions that they bring to their customers, whether that's consumer or business, their cross border still has a number of frustrations and pain points and inefficiencies that we think Mastercard can really bring improvements to. And we've seen that very quickly within that business line. So we're now bringing banks on board to our cross border services proposition from all of the regions, which given that we started with the bulk of it in one region, it's been great to see the progress during the course of the year. You may have seen announcements around bank clients in China and in North America, as well as in the Middle East. And we are delighted to bring those new bank clients on board.

And of course, there is a -- likely talked about the synergies across the layers. There are synergies in bringing [corridors] on board. And so as you bring banks on board as vendors into your network, now, they also become receivers. And so the network grows as we add banks and partners into our wider cross border services network. So I'm really excited about cross border. Because again, talking about resilience during challenging times, we've seen tremendous growth through our cross border services network this year, which makes me excited about what we'll see next year of course.

Ramsey Clark El-Assal

That's terrific. Unfortunately, that's all the time we have left. But thanks so much for joining us today. I appreciate it gentlemen. Have a great day and I’ll be in touch.

Paul Stoddart

Thanks.

Warren Kneeshaw

Thanks, everyone.

Ramsey Clark El-Assal

Thank you.