2 Elite REITs With >40% Returns As The Recovery Begins

With very different markets, this duo increases diversification, while each is a great pick on its own.

Today we look at MAA, another residential REIT that has similar growth potential.

Despite the pandemic U.S. home prices hit a record high in 2020, with the median home price in the U.S. just above $320,000.

Yet this strong trend is not reflected in residential REIT stocks with the vast majority of these stocks still trading at very depressed prices, opening the door for great opportunities.

Historically, residential apartment REIT stocks have been among the most resilient REITs around. While not immune to downturns, they tend to maintain high levels of cash flow and experience quick recoveries. People need a place to live, and in the highly fragmented apartment sector, multi-family REITs have a significant cost of capital advantage.

In 2009, when apartment REITs sold off, it was a fantastic buying opportunity. Today, it's a buying opportunity again. We recently highlighted Equity Residential (EQR) as a strong buy. EQR is a blue-chip in the apartment space, with "A" credit ratings from all three rating agencies and a great history of outperforming the S&P 500. EQR has significantly pulled back since the pandemic and currently offers a rare 3.9% yield.

EQR is a position we are continuing to add to today.

Part of our Income Method, is to ensure that our income is coming from diverse sources. Even within a particular sub sector, you want to make sure that your income is coming from multiple companies. No matter how much you love a particular stock, it's important to ensure your eggs are not all in the same basket.

Today, we take a look at another apartment REIT that will benefit from the recovery of apartments in general, and is exposed to very different markets than EQR. Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), owns properties that are primarily in the sunbelt and yields 3.3%. EQR primarily owns properties on coastal cities. With very little overlap in markets, this makes MAA a great diversifier in the apartment sector.

This underlines the importance of geographic diversification and also highlights that multifamily real estate has remained very strong even as REIT prices have come down. When the underlying real estate is strong relative to the prices of REITs, history has taught us to buy the REIT.

More About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA's properties are primarily in areas like Georgia, Texas and Florida.

The only market where MAA overlaps with EQR is Washington, D.C. Most importantly, MAA has no exposure to the markets that have been the more troubled by COVID-19 – New York City and San Francisco. States in the sunbelt have had fewer COVID restrictions.

As a result, MAA saw a very modest impact from COVID-19 in Q3 with same-store net operating income down only 1.1%. This compares to EQR at -6.5% and Essex Property Trust (ESS) at -6.7%.

There's no doubt about it, urban areas that were previously the hottest areas in apartments have been the hardest hit. MAA's very low exposure to urban areas has emerged as a positive through COVID-19.

In terms of rent collection, MAA is one of the few REITs that is performing as if COVID-19 never happened:

They collected an incredible 99.1% of their rental income, well above the national average. These strong results have ensured that MAA's dividend is secure.

MAA's Dividend

MAA has grown their dividend for 10 consecutive years at a CAGR of 4.5%. They have never cut their dividend since IPO. MAA announced a 2.5% dividend increase this week.

One of the big advantages of apartment REITs is that the leases are relatively short term. One year is by far the most common lease term. This means that apartment owners are able to raise rent to match market conditions very quickly compared to commercial properties which have terms that are several years and any escalators are agreed to in advance and might not be large enough to keep up with the market.

This makes apartments a great investment in an inflationary environment. We can expect MAA's earnings and dividend to meet or exceed the inflation rate.

Of course, short lease terms cut both ways. It provides the tenant the opportunity to negotiate lower rent once a year. MAA, like other apartment REITs, saw some decline in Q3. However, despite those headwinds, AFFO increased year over year. Their dividend payout ratio remaining a comfortable 71%, only slightly higher than it was last year.

Investors can have a lot of confidence that MAA will be able to maintain their current dividend, and as the apartment market kicks back into growth mode, their dividend will be raised with AFFO growth.

Growth Opportunities

In their earnings call, MAA stated that the prices they are seeing for apartments in their markets remain at all time high prices. This is great for MAA in that they can sell assets at high prices, but it's a negative when looking to buy. So instead of buying, MAA intends to grow through new development.

MAA has six developments that will start leasing to tenants in 2021. MAA anticipates starting several more projects the end of this year an early next year to fill up the pipeline for apartments to be completed in 2022.

Balance Sheet

MAA has an investment grade balance sheet.

Their debt metrics have improved year over year and MAA is conservatively leveraged. Every single covenant metric improved in Q3 over the prior quarter and over the prior year.

MAA already has been able to take advantage of their quality balance sheet to issue new 10-year unsecured notes with a coupon of only 1.7%. This is well below MAA's current average interest rate of 3.7%.

With interest rates likely to stay low for the next few years, MAA will have an opportunity to refinance their unsecured bonds that are yielding 3.75%-4.2% with new bonds with rate that are 50% lower.

This refinancing will provide an additional tailwind that will reduce MAA's interest expense and grow AFFO. The huge benefit of having access to cheap borrowing is perhaps one of the most underappreciated tailwinds. MAA's cash flow is going to improve not only through new investments, but also simply through refinancing already existing debt at much cheaper rates.

Coastal Cities Vs. Sunbelt

Downtown urban areas have long been the premium property for apartments. EQR's average rental rate in New York City is over $3,800 while MAA's most expensive market is Atlanta with an average rent of $1463.

With the impact of COVID-19, the tables have turned a little bit. NYC apartments being forced to reduce rent in order to maintain occupancy. With downtown NYC areas closed, it has been very difficult for potential tenants to conduct physical viewings resulting in more apartments remaining empty. We have seen the same happen in other major cities including London and Paris.

This provides us with a dual opportunity:

MAA is down year to date, despite their properties holding their own in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. These are solid properties that are continuing to perform and we can expect MAA to shrug off the disruption quickly and return to normal. The Sunbelt is an area with a quickly growing population, with vacant development property that's relatively inexpensive and MAA is a REIT that is well positioned to take advantage of that. On the other hand, the growth prospects for the large coastal markets that EQR invests in are very promising. These are cities with economies that exceed the size of many countries. They have significant infrastructure and have been highly influential on the US and the world for hundreds of years. That's not something that will change.

COVID-19 created a lot of challenges we have never seen before, but with several vaccines ready to be deployed with government stamps of approval, the recovery will be underway sooner than most expect. Historically, the recovery and following growth in primary markets has been substantial.

Upside Potential

With short lease terms, apartments are sensitive to inflationary pressures. Despite COVID-19, MAA has been able to increase rent year over year, and that trend is likely to speed up as the Federal Reserve intends to allow inflation to be above average before tightening monetary policy. For apartments, this is going to result in accelerated growth in the next few years.

Back in 2019, MAA's price climbed nearly 38% as a result of low interest rates coupled with growth, fueling their share price.

As the country recovers from COVID-19, we expect MAA will be able to maintain or even exceed that pace. Very cheap borrowing costs, combined with growing demand will drive profits and the share price.

EQR also offers +40% upside just to recover to their pre COVID-19 levels. The large cities may take time to get back into full operation, but once they do, the sky-high rents are going to return. EQR also will be able to lower their borrowing cost as we go forward, giving a boost to their income. Remember that the markets are always forward looking. EQR is set to recover as the outlook improves.

Investors have the opportunity to get into quality apartment REITs that have both growing dividends, as well as +40% upside for their share prices. This is without factoring in any new development opportunities.

Conclusion

Consider the experience of MAA and EQR through the Great Financial Crisis. MAA had a bit of an earlier bounce, but EQR caught back up. Both provided much stronger returns than the S&P 500 index (SPY). Along with much higher dividends.

MAA has performed well through COVID-19 and we expect that performance to remain strong. MAA has a lot of development opportunities in markets where demand remains high. Low interest rates will help propel MAA to new heights.

EQR has exposure to two markets that are underperforming. NYC and San Francisco. Their other markets are already on the road to recovery. With EQR, you have a blue chip REIT that is deeply underpriced due to a knee-jerk reaction. EQR's A-rated balance sheet provides a cost of capital advantage, and we expect these super-premium markets are going to make a full recovery and then some. Over the long term, betting against the NYC real estate market is a big mistake.

Both MAA and EQR are dividend growth stocks with yields of 3.3% and 3.9%, respectively. As residential REITs, their real estate portfolio provides a natural hedge against inflation. There's very little overlap in their markets, making the "perfect pair" to carry in your portfolio. They provide exposure to the stability of the Sunbelt markets and the growth potential of the coastal markets.

Buy these two REITs when will blood remains on the street. With high income and +40% near-term upside potential, these two could be the biggest winners in your dividend portfolio.

