I wouldn't bet against talented executives like Barry Diller and Joey Levin, but the company is trying to play a tough hand.

Over 25 years of existence, ANGI Homeservices has struggled to generate a profit due to lack of scale.

A few fund managers have written favorably about ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) in recent months. Recent letters from Spree Capital and ShawSpring Partners make a case for owning the stock. The arguments mostly revolve around increasing numbers of service providers on the platform, surging demand from consumers, and the size of the total addressable market.

Looking at ANGI, I really wanted to like this company. But one question nagged at me - why, after 25 years, is this company barely profitable?

I think that becomes obvious when you dig into the business model. ANGI simply never achieved the necessary scale. And while the bulls see a huge opportunity, I see a huge competitive threat that is likely to impede that goal.

Why Isn't Everyone On ANGI?

The Spree Capital letter notes the large amount of white space in home services, which is a $400 billion market as of 2019.

... despite the ubiquitous usage of smartphones and the role of the internet in our daily lives, only 20% of home services market transactions occur online. The remaining 80% of home service jobs are sourced offline through referrals and manually tracking down, scheduling, negotiating, and paying service professionals.

Given that we're in 2020, though, this really begs the question: why hasn't anyone done it yet? How is it that home services haven't been consolidated by a few big tech companies like dating, search, and virtually everything else?

One reason is that most people don't require these services day-to-day. Homeowners hire contractors and tradesmen on an as-needed basis, which for most people isn't going to be too often. HomeAdvisor's 2020 State of Home Spending Report noted that the average homeowner completed 8.1 projects a year pre-Covid, with just 2.2 of those being home improvement. The remainder consisted of cleaning and landscaping.

HomeAdvisor and Angie's List are a nice-to-have, but the problem isn't as salient. Home services are highly localized, and there are only a handful in any given area. I can Google search "plumber near me" and it won't take long to round up a list of plumbing services in the area.

The Profitability Problem

When Tinder first hit the scene in 2012, marketing was mainly by word-of-mouth. The app removed much of the friction around online dating; the utility was so self-evident that Match Group (MTCH) didn't need to do much advertising, which has enabled the company to keep overhead costs low.

Angie's List never possessed that advantage. For most of its existence, the company has spent heavily on advertising in an effort to achieve scale. Last year the company's selling and marketing expense topped $733 million - over half the company's total revenue.

Angie's List (the corporate predecessor to ANGI), founded in 1995, didn't turn a GAAP profit until 2016.

source: Macrotrends

As we can see, Angie's List narrowed the operating loss over time. But compared to other tech companies, Angie's move toward profitability cleared lagged.

Seeing an opportunity to achieve the necessary scale, IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) bought an 84% controlling stake in Angie's List and merged it with its HomeAdvisor service in 2017. The stock surged to a five-year high on investor enthusiasm for the deal.

The "synergies" have proved elusive. Last year the combined company only eked out a 3% operating margin.

From 2018 to 2019, ANGI's meager profits cratered after the company spent more on paid Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) advertising in lieu of organic traffic. Selling and marketing expense rose 35% from $541 million to $733 million, while revenue increased just 17% to $1.3 billion.

source: ANGI Homeservices 2019 Annual Report

IAC chairman and controlling shareholder Barry Diller dismissed the subsequent selloff in a Fox interview, saying that "markets overreact."

At the same time, IAC CEO Joey Levin characterized poor execution on Google as "an avoidable mistake" in the second quarter earnings call that year. But was it really that avoidable?

The Competition Problem

In my article "Google Is Killing Booking And Review Sites," I review why companies such as Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Yelp (YELP) are under siege from the search engine giant.

In the old days, crowdsourced review sites and travel portals generated traffic from Google for free. Over the last few years, Google not only decided that these companies should pay to play, but also determined that it should take that business for itself. Today Google offers Google Flights, Google Reviews, and other similar features.

Angie's List and HomeAdvisor are similarly under pressure from Google. A search for "plumbers near me," for example, demonstrates very well why ANGI is struggling to consolidate the home services market.

Source: Google screenshot

As we can see, Google places its own listings right at the very top. After that, a layer of paid ads precedes the organic results.

Other companies aside from Google are getting in on the home services action. Facebook (FB) is obviously a huge venue for local advertising and reviews through its Marketplace feature. Private competitor Thumbtack, valued at $1.6 billion in 2019, raked in $150 million in its last funding round led by Sequoia Capital.

The Future of Home Services

In the above interview, Diller went on to enthuse that ANGI's prospects were "beyond great." The mogul would like to see home services be as frictionless as ordering an Uber, although he seemed to imply that the technology wasn't there yet.

To that end, ANGI seems to be shifting away from a lead generation model to a fixed-price model. The company is optimistic about the growth of this new business line, where management estimates that it will do $150 in revenue this year. As ANGI CEO Brandon Ridenour said on the last earnings call:

... once they’ve used the payments feature, we have their credit card on file, the process then to buy a fixed price service is incredibly low friction.

ANGI has enjoyed strong growth during the pandemic as homeowners finally get around to completing projects around the house. At the same time, growth has been capped by supply-side factors; the site simply doesn't have enough professionals to meet demand.

Perhaps IAC will finally succeed in consolidating the home services market under the ANGI banner. I certainly wouldn't bet against talented executives such as Diller and Levin, who have long track records of creating value for shareholders. It's because of them that I maintain a fairly neutral outlook on the stock rather than a bearish view.

That said, I think they're playing with a tough hand. Maybe they can pull a rabbit out of this hat, but that's not a bet I want to make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTCH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.