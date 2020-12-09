Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Management Presents at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference (Transcript)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference December 9, 2020 9:20 AM ET

Frank Gibeau - CEO

Unidentified Analyst

Frank Gibeau, the CEO of Zynga.

Frank Gibeau

Thank you, Eric [ph]. It's great to be here and I am looking for your conversation.

Q - Unidentified Company Representative

…me as well Frank. I hope all is well on your end. Since taking over Zynga, I think the company has been through meaningful change. You’ve grown the top line, the probability has been improved, you’ve made a series of transactions. I wanted to maybe set the table with a big picture question first. As you look out over the next five years, where do you see Zynga going as a company? What do you see is the market opportunity you're going after and how do you think you're positioned to capture share against that opportunity?

Frank Gibeau

You're right. It has been a pretty exciting few years for us here. Starting back in 2016, we're doing about $700 million in top line in and this year we're guided to over $2.2 billion and from an operating margin standpoint, we've taken it from around 2% to over 23% and that growth period, we saw a lot of contributions from life services, from our big franchises and we've expanded those franchises through new product introductions as well as acquisitions like Peak, Rollic as well as Small Giant and Gram.

So in combination of inorganic, organic things as well as getting the company kind of fit for purpose, we really did execute a classic of turnaround in terms of prioritization and focus and have set a really nice impact on the market value company, when we started we are basically trading for the value of the building in cash. Now we're around $10 million in terms of market cap, but as we look forward over these next few years, we see a really good opportunity to double the value of the company and there's a few things that are going to be incrementally new for us in terms of growth strategies and we've talked a little bit about that we're actually really going after right now in addition to what has gotten us here and it starts with life services right.

At our company, we have a series of franchises that operate as a portfolio that are life service mobile games and they're very good predictable recurring revenue streams. Good growth out of those businesses and we've gone from three franchises back in 2016 that qualify this forever franchises which were $100 million a year that could last for five years and more and now with CSR, Words With Friends and Zynga Poker, now we're up to eight. If you take Toon Blast and Toy Blast, and Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons and you add you add those up, we have a really resilient strong portfolio of products that have done very well this year and as we look at what the growth possibilities are for those, we think that we can continue to grow them like we have going forward.

In addition to that, we've been investing in a new product pipeline as you know and that's really starting to work out for us. If you look at the release of Game from Slots last year, if you look at the recent release of Harry Potter, which is off to an extremely good start, they're really started to contribute in a meaningful way to the overall business and to bring in new users, there are new categories like match [ph] we've really grown our share there.

Our slots and casino businesses are doing very well this year and when you think about the future pipeline, we have games like FarmVille 3 just around the corner, Puzzle Combat, which is a new product from Small Giant in addition to the two Star Wars games coming, CityVille games. So we're really adding to our overall portfolio of products in the new product pipeline and that's going to add even more organic growth to what we're contemplating for the next several years.

Well, I think what's interesting for us now is there's a few new avenues for us to attack and the first is back in October when we closed our deal with Rollic, which is a hyper-casual and in fact with one of the fastest-growing hyper-casual developers in the world, hyper casual is a category of the business that has taken up a tremendous share of voice in the app stores. I think 12 the top 15 most installed games are hyper casual titles. They're instantly on games, they're typically add-driven products, but they don’t need a tutorial. You look at it, you know exactly what to do and you dive in and again it tend to generate very large audiences and so when we look at the opportunity with Rollic, we see some really key growth initiatives coming to bear there.

And first is I think we can really expand the number of developers that we're bringing in through our systems at Rollic. I think we can reach a much broader geography with the products as well as the coverage and marketing, but in addition to that we've done some very early data science on the players of Rollic games and we're seeing a pretty crossover to the existing Zynga portfolios, which points to an opportunity for us to bring players through hyper-casual games and then move them and make available to them options to be able to play some of our big core games, some of the big driver franchises. So I think it's actually going to be a pivotal component of how we acquire audiences going for and grow the business over the long-term.

The second initiative that we're pretty excited about is expanding internationally. This has been something that's been a key initiative for us when we first started. We are very overweight in terms of US and Western Europe in terms of our sales. We've now seen our international sales triple in that period of time and in fact just over the last year, we've seen on our business in Asia has grown over 88% in terms of the introduction that we've done with Harry Potter, Puzzle Combat and starting to make basically culturalizing more of our more franchises and going direct into the marketplace there.

So as you know global footprint for mobile is vast. You're talking about 2.5 billion gamers and growing with some of the fastest growth happening in Asia and emerging markets and I think Zynga is getting into a good position there. So like new international expansion, we'll drive most of the growth over the next seven years, but the new initiatives related to building out potentially a new cross-platform play initiative for us is really something that we're investing in now. Some the biggest franchises in the world that are Fortnite or PUBG or the new launch of Genshin, our multiplatform allow players to play across play stations and mobile devices and PCs in a very integrated and seamless way with one accounts and the ability to against other platforms. That's something that's very much possible for us.

One of things that makes that very possible is Unity and Unreal, our technologies that have that capability and are available to us and we use those engines to build games. So in the old days that used to cost a lot of very custom engineering time. It's money to do that. Now are the capabilities coming from the core engines that are available to us. It's really much more of a design issue around how we have session lanes, how does it work with a controller and expanding the total addressable market by taking some of our key franchises to cross platform we think is going to be another organic growth driver.

Another one that we've really started to look at is advertising. So as you know, we've been a digital advertiser in gaming for a very long time with the additional to Rollic we're seeing very good growth and heading into the holidays, we're seeing really strong digital advertising growth in terms the business. When we look at those combined, we start to think about the overall ecosystem of digital advertising. We actually think there is an opportunity to vertically integrate more into the ecosystem by looking at the demand side, by looking at the exchanges and how we're matching advertisers to our games.

There is a lot of middlemen there that we pay margin to and that we don't have full control of our audience there and so when we look at the technologies required and the teams, it's something that we feel very confident that we can build out. So imagine that we can take what's currently basically at the ad inventory and games and turn it into a fully fledged ad network that when you pair it with Rollic, bringing in all of those users and expanding in the use, we think that that network play could be pretty powerful for the company overall. I think that really enhances number of impressions we can generate, CPMs, the amount of information that we have about our players and it's certainly a way of navigating some of the IDFA headwinds that we anticipate in the future and that we've talked a lot about. We consider those to be short-term but the combination of things like hyper-casual with a more vertically integrated ad network, it's something that could definitely give us an advantage to build a competitive advantage for us long-term.

And then finally we look at new platforms. We experiment with Snapchat, Alexa, we ship games on a lot of these new emerging platforms, we have some more announcements in the future. We like this, we want to be in position for the next platform transition whenever it might be and I think when you look at mobile overall as an ecosystem, it's undergoing a lot of change right now but it's also growing in a very interesting new ways and there's a lot of new ways to play games on new platforms and so we're expanding some resources and teams, time against looking at new nontraditional gaming platforms where we can have an experience with Words with Friends on your Alexa, you can play a game in Snap Chat while you're highly engaged your friends and we think that longer term, we've seen those types of opportunities emerge in Asia with [indiscernible] and WeChat, we think that will eventually come to the West and we've been building games against those ideas.

So long story short, we've grown a lot over the last four or five years, but when we think about the next, we think our best is yet to come and that's all organic growth that I just talked about. Those are all initiatives that are underway that we're executing against I'm starting to build out. That doesn't include the opportunities that remain available to us through inorganic or through acquisitions. There's still a tremendous talent base out there of gaming companies and franchises and teams and Zynga is really a destination for a lot of those team.

They can come to Zynga and we can grow faster together and that's where you see our track records with Gram and Small Giant, Peak and some of the other acquisitions we've done has really been a really big benefit for the company but also I think it points to us being able to be successful there for the long term.

Unidentified Company Representative

Well there was a lot in there and you touched from a lot of the key themes and trends I wanted to talk about today with you. Maybe starting with thinking through the live services portfolio and the pipeline of new games, how should we think about the interplay between live services and new titles as components of forward growth? How do you think growth is generated through a mix of newer franchises versus historical franchises and how should investors think about the franchise fleet going forward?

Frank Gibeau

I think when you look at the slate of live service games and new games coming, I talked earlier about -- we called it forever franchises is what you find in gaining is that players are spending very long periods of time in universes that they love, whether it Words with Friends, or Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons they stick with the games for many years and they have strong and deep social networks in those products.

So our job is really to build out these Forever Franchises and the more forever franchises that we have in the portfolio, the more growth and resiliency we have as a game company over the long-term. As I said earlier, we've gone from three to eight Forever Franchises over the last several years. We've entered new categories like Match 3. We've seen our expansion in racing and word games as well as Casino very well received.

What's great about Life Services is that recurring nature and it serves as the foundation of growth for our company. So year in and year out, we're looking at single-digit and double-digit growth from Life Services depending on the mix of products and the bold beats that we have and bold beats are basically content updates and because they're free to play games, it really doesn’t cost the player anything to play the game for a while and maybe they move on to something else. They can come back into the game with the same persistence, the same relationships and kind of come and go and it makes the games very flexible and they have the ability to grow in over time.

We're Just Friends is having its best year ever in its 12-year history. That's a very long time for a game franchise. If you look at Zynga Poker, it's doing extremely well after 14 years. CSR is seven years old. Some of the portfolios are a little younger, like Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons. So they still have a lot of growth in front of them in terms of sustainability but as you think of that overall health on the Life Services business, we think as you go into '21 and beyond, that will continue to be the growth driver for the business.

New is a way of adding new Forever franchises that portfolio mix and drive down the overall age of the portfolio if you will and it continue to lock in continued growth. So if you look at a release like Harry Potter that happened back in September, the game is a great license, it's got global appeal, it's come out in a great category like Match 3, it's growing very quickly, it's quality is extremely high. It then adds into the portfolio of products that we have and on a support level and on an investment level, we're looking across all of these products for where the best return on invested capital is from an advertising standpoint.

The generating audience is organically without any spending, but at the same time, you can you add UA dollars to drive certain initiatives. You want more new players, you want to bring back last players, you want to open a new market in Japan or an audience in Eastern Europe and so we're looking on a daily basis where the best returns are for those ad dollars and we tend to pull them across all the live games and then direct them where we see the best returns and so if you have a broad-based portfolio live we have, one that is diverse and resilient, if one category cools down for whatever reason or it gets really competitive, you can move those resources to another games and another part of the portfolio and drive growth there. So from my perspective, it gives us a lot of optionality in terms of how we want to grow and it gives us a lot of resiliency and predictability in terms of the overall portfolio.

With our new game pipeline, again our mission is to introduce one new forever franchises per year and by doing that, we see incredible scale and leverage inside the business both from our data science and product management, from our UA and from advertising businesses, that is really what keeps us continuing to grow. So as we look to what's happening Q4, if you look at Live and New, we're feeling very good about the guidance that we gave for Q4. The holidays is got a lot of positives in terms of how the business is going. So we feel good about that and as we look forward into '21, we did say that we were anticipating growth next year, double-digit growth next year. Some of that will be organic and that will come from the Life Services business and the product pipeline next year, in addition to having Rollic contribute the full year and also Peak, which we bought halfway through this year contribute on a full year basis.

So over the over the very long term, that's how you should think about Zynga is a life service portfolio that is predictable and recurring, a new game pipeline that's adding in an obviously some of the new initiatives that I talked about earlier being added.

Unidentified Company Representative

But maybe pivoting to another them you helped about the potential internationally, can you provide any color on the internationally, can you provide any color on your current international strategy and where you see the biggest opportunities over the next few years?

Frank Gibeau

Well, as I mentioned earlier, we're really overweight in English speaking countries because we had Words with Friends, which is an English based games and then you you had titles like some of our Casino Poker games, and things like that. So when we looked at the opportunity for us, 55% of the mobile business is International, right. And so and lot of it is in Asia and in emerging markets right now in terms of the really great growth.

And so we're getting into position for that by doing a few things. One, we're looking at our franchises on a country level basis, and creating custom campaigns for each market, and culturalizing the game so that they're fully in tune with what players are looking for in those marketplaces. A good example is our Harry Potter launch in Japan, we actually partnered with the network LINE to bring that game to market. And we had a lot of co-marketing and custom content that we created specifically for the Japanese market. And we really like the start that we've seen there.

The prior year, we actually went direct, a lot of times you'd go with a partner in some of these markets, we decided to go direct in a lot of the markets that we can. And we saw really good results in Korea, Japan for Empires & Puzzles, as well as Taiwan. And we're starting to think more broadly, when we're bringing products to market about how do we open up emerging markets as well, as I mentioned earlier, we've grown 88%, in Asia alone, and we've tripled our international sales over the last several years. And we continue to see that growth really work for us in the long-term.

The product pipeline that we have coming is very global in nature, the brands appeal to global audiences. And I think the way that we're starting to think about UA and the way that we look at creative development for our UA is it's becoming very customized for each of the regions and markets that we go into. So, it's going to be a long-term expansion for us until, we can get to 50:50 in terms of the percentage split, we're still about 60:40 in terms of Western Europe, U.S. to International, and I'm excited about the new users that are coming in. And I think that as you look at one part of our business is hyper-casual is a type of product that does very well in those markets.

As I mentioned earlier, hyper-casual games are the first games new players to mobile play. And that's especially true as you go internationally. And so that's going to be a great opportunity for us to start to build relationships with new players, especially international ones, and then bring them into and introduce them to some of the other great franchises at Zynga.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, maybe we could stick on that point with hyper-casual and Rollic obviously, that was your most recent acquisition, for those who don't know it well as a business. Can you talk a little bit about briefly, can you just frame what kind of business it is today? And how you see the opportunity emerging in combining Zynga with Rollic and what it might do for the platform you're trying to build over the long-term?

Frank Gibeau

Yes, I think when I joined Zynga back in 2016, hyper-casual is just starting to emerge as an idea in the marketplace. And it was starting to demonstrate a real strong impact on share voice. So within the app stores, you started to see these instantly on game starting to capture but people weren't sure if it was a fad or if it was a thing. Well, if you fast forward four or five years now, it's a fact.

It’s 12 of the top 15 downloaded games in the marketplace. And as you see digital advertising scale and mobile games, it's a great vehicle for that. And so when we were looking at entering the category, we really evaluated, was this something that we could build from scratch and then in our own or was there an opportunity to partner with a company that could give us a head start and bring DNA and knowledge into Zynga, that would give us that edge. And we found a great partner in Rollic, they're based in Istanbul, Turkey, where Peak and Gram originated, so we have a really nice, base of development in Istanbul. And that network of developers is really proven to be a great asset for us, because it's brought in a lot of new creative talent and a different perspective on creative.

And that's what we start to see with Rollic. And what Rollic does is they use an combination of external developers and internal developers to create a number of games that they put through a testing profile. And the number of games that they're looking at is vast, they have a development network of around 600 developers, they're looking at multiple games shipping per month. And this is after you go through an extensive prototype testing funnel, the games will eventually do hit the marketplace. It's really, it's a high velocity marketplace where you're launching games constantly.

The retention curves and engagement chord curves are a little bit shorter, but they're very inexpensive to build. And what you see with the player behavior is they'll play these games for a few weeks at a time, and then they'll move to the next one. So cross promotion and moving people through your network is an important element for how these businesses sustain and grow. And we really liked what Rollic was putting together in terms of that network. And what Zynga is doing is in by partnering with Rollic is we've been integrating the two organizations in terms of adding our advertising scale in terms of what we have available to us in terms of the deals that we already have in place, the infrastructure to scale out their advertising capabilities.

We've added a lot of data science and product management partnership with them so that we can do even more testing and bring in even more games into the funnel. And then we've also started, like I said earlier, looking at some of the early data science around how a player comes into a Rollic game like Go Knots and then how do they move through that game? And what do they look at next. And we started to run some experiments, we actually ran some experiments with the Harry Potter launch, where we saw there are pockets of very valuable players that came in through hyper-casual games into Harry Potter, people that demonstrated great retention behavior, monetization behavior were dedicated fans of the game and played a lot of levels.

And we didn't get them through an ad that we ran on Instagram or organically through placement on the store, they came in through a Rollic game. And that for us it was an innovation and something that was pretty intriguing to us. And so over the long-term, we're going to take Rollic which was the fastest growing hyper-game casual – hyper-casual game company this year. And we're really going to scale it and expand it and go after it in a big way. And I think it's going to benefit Zynga on multiple levels.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great, one other topic, you talked about it as part of the broad thematic first question, Frank was talk about cross platform, Zynga has grown up as a mobile first company. But now we're seeing more and more success in the industry of folks creating games that do move across platforms. As we look ahead, what do you see is the landscape that's available to Zynga to bring your games to PC and or console or create cross platform games looking out over the next couple of years?

Frank Gibeau

Well, I think when you kind of deconstruct the opportunity you start with, do you have intellectual properties, or game ideas that will appeal to those players, right, because the player behavior on a console versus a PC as a mobile devices are very different. I've spent my career working on all three. So you definitely understand that there's some key differences. But first, it starts with is the game interesting, isn't an idea that those players will engage with? The second piece is, do you have the right technology that allows you to do that, and I think when you look at Zynga, we have intellectual properties and brands, and production values that I think will appeal to those players.

And by building games in unity, and also unreal, it gives us the capability to publish and then run those games on those platforms in an integrated way, which is exciting. The third piece is we're Free to Play business. And we've always been that way, from our very inception on Facebook. And so it's a business model that, we have extremely deep knowledge on and experience with. And if you look at the largest games on some of these platforms, they're Free to Play products. So we step in with a lot of business model familiarity, we step in with tools that we understand and know. And we have brands that those fans really like and find appealing are interested in.

The final piece is just making sure that the actual game play and the session lengths fit with something that that players on those platforms want. And that's something that, we've been working on with some of the brands that we had NaturalMotion, and we're looking at how does that impact us over the long-term in terms of does a session like need to be six minutes, 15 minutes, 20 minutes? What's the core game play like? How do people retain? And those are the things that we're working through right now. And what we found is that we believe that there's a very strong market opportunity for us over the long-term.

And we have businesses and product lines that are in place right now. Now, it's probably not Words with Friends on the PS5. But if you look at some of the production values and games that we've built out at NaturalMotion and some of the higher end studios, that's for us is a place for us to attack.

Again and it's also proven by the marketplace. If you look at [indiscernible] in terms of how it's hit the marketplace, whether it's CALL OF DUTY and what they're doing, PUBG, Minecraft, Roblox, the list goes on some of the biggest game franchises in the world are Free to Play, cross play franchises, and while I think we’ll always be predominantly a mobile game company, the idea that we can grow our addressable market through some very sharp investments in some focused product development onto some of these other platforms, I think it's pretty exciting for us from a growth standpoint.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. That's good perspective. Maybe bringing the conversation back a little bit to some topics that have been more in the news as we've gone through 2020 and look out to 2021. Obviously, COVID-19 had an impact on the industry in terms of growth. Can you talk a little bit about what you saw during the past year in terms of industry trends against the COVID-19 backdrop, now that we're seeing potentially the second or third wave of cases, how that's impacting the industries get into Q4 in the beginning part of next year, and how should investors think about live services being able to grow off the base of revenue you saw in 2020?

Frank Gibeau

Yes, I think I'll start the question by pointing out a couple of kind of core structural differences for us as a mobile game developer. First and foremost, we were able to transition to the work from home model pretty effectively, and pretty quickly. There's a lot of angst in the early days. But are we starting to see the productivity measurements coming in, how many codes, lines of coders submitted bug rates, productivity on engineering and development, we saw that the opportunity that, hey, we can actually build these in a remote centralized way. And unlike, shooting a movie or building a console game, mobile game development actually is very capable here, we've launched new hit games like Harry Potter in this period of time, as well as continue to deliver on our live services.

And it's not just us, it's really the overall mobile gaming industry. In addition to that, what's true about mobile before and after Enduring, is that we're playing on a ubiquitous device, it doesn't matter if you're at home, or if you're on the bus, or if you're out and about, if you return to school, or go back to your job, your games are there with you, unlike some games that are more home based, you can bring your mobile products with you. And for some markets that have returned to more levels of normalcy, whether it's a Taiwan or an Australia, we see that same normal mobile growth happening in the return normal, as well as countries that are still unfortunately dealing with such a tragic pandemic.

So we see a lot of structural benefits for our business in that respect. In addition, Free to Play mobile games are pretty resilient in economically dislocated times. It's a great way to connect with people and socialize as well as play games, without having to spend a lot of money, you don't need to really drop 70 bucks to go buy a new console game, you can watch some ads, maybe keep playing.

So from a player's standpoint, I think what you see is they like connecting with people in their games, and they find it from a price value standpoint, a good way to escape, and entertain themselves when times are a little bit tough. So I've seen those structural issues be really true for us, as well as the industry and mobile, as we move through these different this month, or that country is a good one or a bad one.

With the vaccines on the horizon in ’21, we see this as a period of time where you'll have moments of growth, like you saw with all the people that were getting in work, work from home position, finding mobile entertainment to be a good place to be, and then it shifts a little bit as some people return. So I think it'll be noisy, in terms of what the data is telling us for a little while here until we can kind of get the widespread adoption of the vaccine, and a lot of people can go back to work and school in person.

But I think longer-term, that's going to be okay, because before the pandemic mobile gaming was growing very aggressively. And it's going to continue to grow after that, because those structural elements are still there. It's still a great way to entertain yourself, it's still ubiquitous platform. It's a growing platform. And with the live services model, it's a very predictable, and it's a good way to develop games.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great, I probably want to turn to one of the biggest debates I've been having with investors in the most recent past, both into and out of your last said earnings results. And it's a broader industry question, Apple is making a privacy change to its Identifier was supposed to go into effect with iOS 14, called the IDFA. Now looks like it's going to go into effect in Q1 that that was the latest, we've heard. How you think about the potential headwinds to advertising revenue, as well as marketing ROI for yourself as a platform, given some of the changes that might be playing out in the advertising landscape. And obviously, in the near-term, that would be an IDFA type question?

Frank Gibeau

Yes, I think it's definitely a topic of much discussion internally and externally, but I think I would characterize it as follows. First, when we look at what's underlying, what's happening here is that player privacy is changing right, in terms of the rights and, how it’s approached by platforms and companies, you saw that starting to happen with GDPR. From the European Union, you saw it with California introducing some rules as well. And now, this is yet another example that's starting to happen. But what I'm confident in is that, we respect our players privacy, it's something that we care about as individuals. And obviously, it's important to our players.

And so we're going to make the adjustments to our tool sets and our processes to fully account for that. And I'm confident that you've seen the results in our adjustments for GDPR for the California rules. And now with IDFA coming, it just means we have to figure out a way of matching an investment to a return by understanding player behavior better. And what that's, you can handle that when you're operating at scale, when you're handling it with data science capabilities like we have and the product management and life services approach that we have.

So you move from different types of models, you move from direct attribution models to models that are looking at inference or predicted behaviors based on game events, not necessarily the things that they triggered along the way in terms of their advertising journey from the moment they saw the ad to touch to the App Store. So there's, we've run some experiments, and we've looked at some new techniques. And the way that for example, what I was talking about earlier with hyper-casual, or hyper-casual games, in some ways are a new ad vehicle for bringing people into your network into your games.

And the cost to install on hyper-casual games is around $0.06. And so you think about opening that up for us. So the combination of our experience with this have GDPR, and other rules hyper-casual assets like Rollic being a major player in this, our advertising network and our data science has really given us a lot of information about how player behavior works, and what potential returns look like for given types of events.

And so from our perspective, yes, we think that there's probably going to be some puts and takes in terms of IDFA overall, in the short-term next year, but over the long-term I think it's something that we're in a very good position to adjust for, and I'm very confident that our organic growth will continue to be there. As it relates to something like UA, for example, we're not shifting the budgets next year, it's not like there's an IDFA tax that we're going to be spending, by some percentage, we're going to continue to look at the ROI, we're not changing our payback criteria.

And it's really challenging the teams to be more innovative about organic installations, how to continue to drive engagement and retention, looking at conversion percentages and monetization. So there's what's beautiful about mobile live services is it's very quick and nimble, there's a lot of levers that you can pull as things change in the ecosystem. And so I'm trying to give you a little bit of insight and how we're thinking about it. And so when we talked about how 2021, it was going to unfold, we talked about it being a growth year for Zynga of double-digits combination of organic growth and Rollic and Peak coming in, that incorporates IDFA risk, if you will.

I mean that that's [indiscernible] coming and putting in place, the countermeasures and new ideas that we have in terms of, hey, we lost this, but we can look at this as replacement. We feel pretty good about it. But I think with regards to how it's actually going to play out, there's a lot of supply and demand here in terms of the dynamics, the marketplace is going to respond to well, if the ads are slightly less effective, are they more expensive or less expensive, right. And so you'll see shifts there, I also think that you're going to start to see a lot more frankly, more networks develop out there.

There's going to be gaming companies and platform companies are going to want to take over more control over the ecosystem. And understanding how players are brought in and move through services and systems and held on to not in a negative way. But just by vertically integrating an ad stack, for example, is one way of doing that as well, that I mentioned earlier.

So I think you're going to see a lot more viability in a balkanization to a degree of these networks, where typically it's been one or two stops for most people as the attribution changes, I think it's going to shake things up in a way that there's going to be more viable networks developed, which is a real opportunity for us, and it gives advertisers more choice in terms of places that they can go and potentially an even more direct relationship with the companies that they're eventually putting their inventory with. And we like that idea as well.

Unidentified Company Representative

Great. Now, that's super clear. Thanks for that, Frank, because that's an area where investors continue to ask a lot of questions. Maybe turning to beginning the process of wrapping up in the last few minutes here. You talked a lot about growth, organic versus inorganic, you talked about the investments you want to make, can you just help investors understand how you're prioritizing uses of cash, right, you have internal investments, you have M&A, your potential for shareholder returns? What's your view on the current capital structure, just set the table so people know what your highest priorities are in terms of investing against an array of opportunities?

Frank Gibeau

Yes, our highest priorities is organic growth. So we're looking at our capital allocation and how we think about the business and cash flow. It really starts with how can we continue to increase the value of the company for shareholders? And in that first question that we had, as we started our conversation, I talked about live new, hyper-casual, Cross-Platform International, building out the advertising network opportunity. Those are clearly the places that we're looking to right now, most of that is included in the run rates that we see now.

But you could see increases as it relates to how we start to grow those and scale those if we see real heat behind them. The second place that we look for capital allocation is can we bring more talented teams and franchises in Zynga and can we really continue to deliver on that promise that we will grow faster together by taking the publishing platform that Zynga has with data science, product management and partner relations, advertising combined with a team that has an excellent creative culture.

And maybe it's a franchise that's emerging or is that scale like Peak or Gram or Small Giant, those opportunities are still out there, there's a lot of really great companies that I think are really starting to build some interesting businesses that could grow faster at Zynga, we're not in any hurry to do it, everything that I laid out earlier is an organic growth plan.

But if we do see opportunities to step into that, that is something that we will do. And that is the way that we'll look at the capital from that perspective. And we'll use our traditional programs of looking at returns and as you can see from Small Giant, Gram and Peak so far, we were seeing pretty good returns on use of that capital. So in general, we think about it in those two avenues right now. And as you think about the next several years, there's this theme of consolidation in the industry where there's a lot of activity, and there certainly is, but I think the beauty of Zynga is we don't need to acquire to grow.

We've got an incredible set of assets and teams and talent in the company right now. And we've got multiple avenues of growth in front of us. So if we can use acquisitions to accelerate, we will, but we don't need it to fill in a lack of growth that's for sure.

Unidentified Company Representative

Maybe just following-up on that last point, because there certainly is a theme of consolidation playing out broadly in the industry. And you've played a role in that consolidation team as a company, maybe just to end in the last few minutes. What did you see in the acquisition to Peak and Rollic that those were areas you wanted to acquire that would be number one. And then when you think about either the synergies that those deals are going to produce or the potential for incremental bookings growth, maybe frame for investors, how you think about those acquisitions contributing to the overall platform? And what any big learnings you've had from the acquisitions and the M&A you've done over the years?

Frank Gibeau

Yes, if you think about how the company's unfolded over these last several years, the first part of the turnaround was just getting our cost structure and our operating model in shape around some of the key franchises we had at the time, which was Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Slots, CSR. At the same time, we started to build out our product pipeline, but that that was going to take some time. And at the same in the same discussion, we thought, well hey acquisition, there's a lot of great talented teams out there, maybe we can use our balance sheet. We sold the building, if you recall in San Francisco and turn that asset into capital that we could use on bringing in franchises in town that that kind of led the Gram and Small Giant.

And so we think out loud about hey, when we look at a game, is that a game we love? I mean, do we love the game as much as the people who created it. So we were playing early builds of Dragons and Empires & Puzzles that are starting to come out in the marketplace, we built a lot of relationships with them. So it really simply comes down to is it a great game, and is it the talent hot, is it is a good team, right? And you can have enough of those.

And so when you find them, you really want to go after it. And so then you look at all the financial elements and the paybacks and stuff. But ultimately, it starts with that, I'm never a big believer in the financial engineering of acquisitions, that has to come from the fact that you're building, you're getting a great set of talented folks with great leadership, that have a hot product that you can grow faster together.

And then in addition to that, we usually got a pipeline of new products coming that that aren't announced yet. So in the cases of Small Giant, Gram and Peak, they're already they're working on next generation games already that we're working together on and that starts to become part of the organic growth future of the teams. And always for us, it always starts with, is it a great game, is it the great team? And then do you have a cultural affinity with each other?

Do you get along? You view the world in an interesting way, in the same way in some ways? Do you complement each other? Do you challenge each other? Do you make each other better? And a lot of that comes from the relationship building you have by just being part of the industry as well as part of the deal flow. But if you look at each one of the deals that we did, they weren't quick deals, these were long gestations in terms of the relationships that we're building with the founders at each of those three companies.

And we build up a certain level of trust and relationship and understand each other. And then ultimately, it does a part of the aspect of is what kind of deal do you construct? What's the earnout look like? How do we win together? Are they compensated in the same way the Zynga folks are, and we really work hard to make sure that there's that alignment, you wouldn't have alignment for the whole time of a deal potentially. But for the most part, you got to get those things right, in order to first to see some of the great results that we've seen.

M&A is not always an easy track record. There's as many examples of misses as hits. And I think that's something I've learned over the course of my career in Interactive is you got to really spend the time on the relationship, the alignment, and making sure that ultimately, you're getting a team that has incredible talent and a hot game that you can grow and so we have a very high standard and bar for the teams and companies that we approach and that we ultimately do a deal with.

And we're going to continue to hold that discipline. And the best part of that is we don't need acquisitions to grow. It's an accelerant. And that's the best place to be because you can walk away if it gets too expensive. You can walk away if you see something you don't like, and that lowers obviously some of the risk factor.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Well, Frank, we covered a lot of ground today. I really want to thank you for being part of the UBS TMT conference again this year, you guys have been a pretty steadfast annual presence over the last couple of years and I really appreciate it from myself and the team and we wish you and your family a good safe set of holidays coming up in the next couple of weeks and we're really looking forward to seeing what Zynga produces in 2021.

Frank Gibeau

Great, thank you so much for the time today Eric and have a great holiday.

Unidentified Analyst

Take care, Frank. Speak soon.

Frank Gibeau

Bye.