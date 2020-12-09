Atara has a great set of data in its lead indication, and there's a lot of chance it will get approved.

I covered Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) in May last year and I felt bullish overall about the company’s autologous T-Cell program, Tab-cel (tabelecleucel). If approved next year, it may become the first of its kind allogenic T-cell therapy in the market. They will be declaring phase 3 data from two trials, MATCH and ALLELE, soon, which should be a major catalyst (these trials are now combined, see below). These trials are looking at rituximab-refractory EBV+PTLD in two situations, following HCT and following SOT. Let me explain those terms here quickly.

Rituximab - This is of course the well-known monoclonal antibody approved against many autoimmune diseases and cancers. It attaches to a cell surface protein called CD20 which is overexpressed in a number of these diseases. It then attracts killer immune cells called NK or Natural Killer cells to the B cell to which it is attached, and helps the NK cell kill the malignant B cell. Rituximab refractory means a disease that is resistant to rituximab.

EBV + PTLD - Epstein Barr Virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative diseases. The EBV virus is one of the most common in humans, and it causes a host of diseases where excessive lymphocytes are produced in the body. Thus, these are known as EBV+PTLD. These diseases include Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Nasopharyngeal carcinoma, another disease targeted by Atara, is not a lymphoproliferative disease but is also caused by EBV.

HCT - This is hematopoietic cell transplant, i.e., transplant of stem cells harvested from a patient’s own bone marrow or from a donor’s bone marrow. These stem cells are able to produce new blood cells, which is a curative process after intense chemotherapy or other diseases which deplete blood cells.

SOT - Solid organ transplant is the transplant of kidney, liver, heart, lungs and pancreas.

Now, we will be in a position to understand the description of the target disease, as follows:

"Posttransplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) is a potentially fatal complication after (solid organ) transplantation, which is highly associated with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). The EBV-specific cytotoxic T cell response that is essential in controlling the virus in healthy individuals is suppressed in transplant recipients using immunosuppressive drugs. A primary EBV infection in EBV-seronegative patients receiving an EBV-seropositive donor organ or a reactivation in those who are already latently infected pretransplantation can lead to uninhibited growth of EBV-infected B cells and subsequently to PTLD."

The disease itself is not a huge market; some analysts are seeing only $140mn peak sales projection. However, this is just proof of concept, and there will be many label expansions once the first post is past.

And the next programs:

About these programs, the company presented data in its latest earnings call:

"Data demonstrating tab-cel was well tolerated and showed encouraging clinical activity in patients with EBV+ acquired and primary immunodeficiency lymphoproliferative diseases were featured in an e-poster at the European Society of Medical Oncology 2020 Virtual Congress held in September of this year. Specifically, in patients where previous treatment had failed, the objective response rate was 33.3% in AID-LPD, and 37.5% in PID-LPD groups. We also saw several patients with complete responses to tab-cel. Tab-cel was generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile consistent with previously coverage clinical studies."

This doesn’t take into account MS and its other assets from which solid early data is being announced.

The Tab-cel therapy

Tab-cel is an off-the-shelf or allogenic T-cell immunotherapy which “allows for rapid delivery of a T-cell immunotherapy product that has been manufactured in advance and stored in inventory, with each manufactured lot of cells providing therapy for numerous potential patients.”

The technology is licensed from Memorial Sloan-Kettering. The pipeline for Tab-cel as well as for all other assets are as follows, along with next milestones:

Here are some claims from the company’s marketing material about its Tab-cell therapy:

Trial update

In my previous article, I discussed the two phase 2 trials conducted by ATRA, one each in HSC and SOT, and the excellent results they produced.

In HSC

"One- and three-year Overall Survival (OS) for tab-cel treated patients with EBV+ PTLD following HCT who failed rituximab (n=35) was 68% and 55%, respectively. Median OS was not reached after 23.3 months of follow-up in this patient group. The expected median survival for patients with EBV + PTLD following HCT who have failed rituximab first-line therapy is 16 to 56 days."

And in SOT

"In patients with EBV+ PTLD following SOT who failed rituximab, the one- and three-year OS after treatment with tab-cel (n=14) was 64% and 43%, respectively. Median survival in this patient group was 21.3 months, which compares favorably to the expected 12- to 13-month median survival in patients with EBV+ PTLD following SOT who fail to achieve a complete response to first-line therapy with single-agent rituximab."

If you read the data carefully, you can see they were outstanding. In HSC, especially, where median overall survival is a mere 16 to 56 days, median OS was not even reached after 23.5 months of follow up. In SOT, median OS is higher, at 12-13 months, but even that was nearly doubled with Tab-cel therapy.

The two phase 3 trials are MATCH and ALLELE. From clinicaltrials.gov, the descriptions are like this:

While from the company website, the ALLELE trial has a slightly different description:

Here’s the relevant extract that explains the situation:

"As previously disclosed, the Company has combined the two ongoing tab-cel Phase 3 clinical studies (MATCH and ALLELE) into a single study (ALLELE) that now consists of a hematopoietic cell transplants (HCT) cohort for EBV+ PTLD patients who have failed rituximab and a single solid organ transplant (SOT) cohort for EBV+ PTLD patients who have failed rituximab with both chemotherapy and non-chemotherapy prior treatment experience. As part of the amended ALLELE protocol, Atara plans to conduct an interim analysis prior to initiating the BLA submission. To ensure the integrity of the ongoing, open-label tab-cel® studies, Atara does not expect to disclose interim top-line EBV+ PTLD results until after acceptance of the FDA BLA filing."

The above press release also confirms that instead of pursuing the European approval first, Atara will submit a BLA in the US first, in H2 2020; that means, this major catalyst will occur sometime in the next 20 days. The company has received a breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA, so this will be a rolling BLA even without phase 3 data available. The BLA will be completed by Q3 2021, so expect approval by Q1 2022 under BTD. The company is also “on track to submit an EU marketing authorization application for patients with EBV positive PTLD in the second half of 2021.”

Interim analysis is, however, available. This was conducted in Q3 2020. Data showed that Tab-cel achieved 50% ORR in analysis of all patients with 6 months of follow up. There were no new safety signals. Note that ORR is the primary endpoint of the modified ALLELE study.

Financials

ATRA has a market cap of $2bn and is trading at $26, at its 52-week high. The company raised cash thrice is the last 18 months, and currently has a cash balance of $327mn, and with a burn of $72mn in Q3, they say they have enough cash till 2022.

Here’s a look at insider transactions:

There is still no change from our article last year - insiders do not like to buy their own company’s stock. Instead, they are selling.

Bottomline

ATRA has seen a robust increase in stock price over the last one month, almost doubling in that period. As such, it is a little difficult to recommend this otherwise great company at this time. Insiders never buying this stock is also a concern for me. Despite all that excellent science, the market potential for the lead indication is actually very small. However, if prices go down, this could be a solid investment for the future.

