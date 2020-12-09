It has a strong global network which will be able to feed the growing global population, and is well-capitalized to cope with future events.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP), one of the world's largest producers and distributors of fresh fruit and vegetables, is committed to sustainable operating procedures in its conduct of business. And despite the wariness of prospective investors in light of recent years, the stock may prove to be a sustainable investment at its current valuation.

According to a press release issued on 12/02/2020, Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that it has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The objective of this initiative is to drive the private sector to take action in respect of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which Fresh Del Monte Produce has pledged to do by 2030. This partnership is the latest step that the firm has taken in making its operations greener, as it previously had its largest banana growing operation certified as carbon neutral in 2015.

The need for climate action was underlined by Fresh Del Monte Produce's Chief Sustainability Officer Hans Sauter:

We continue to see an increase in the impact of climate change on our lives through unusually active hurricane seasons and deadly wildfires...This year, we joined the Science Based Targets initiative in order to create a more sustainable and equitable future, not just for our company but for the world. Climate action is our top priority and I’m honored to work for a company that is unafraid to make these commitments.

Shareholders may be forgiven for being cynical about the firm's commitment to climate stability when there are doubts about its commitment to shareholder-friendliness, however. Those doubts have their origin in the dividend record, as while the dividend streak has been relatively steady for much of the decade, the past two years have seen a couple of dividend cuts inflicted. However, there were valid reasons for these cuts.

The first cut, which saw no dividend payments being made in March and May of 2019 and a reduced dividend of $0.06 per share paid on 08/13/2019 (cut from the $0.15 per share that was paid on 11/13/2018) was due to a 9% drop in banana volume for Q4 2018 - that revenue from Europe had declined 10.8% and from the Middle East had declined 21.5% year on year obviously didn't help either. The second cut, which saw the dividend cut from the $0.10 per share paid on 03/03/2020 to $0.05 paid on 05/12/2020 came about due to sales declines in all segments inflicted by COVID-19.

There were other factors in 2018 that contributed to the first dividend cut that did not occur for the second: losses on the disposal of property and plants (e.g., low-yielding banana plants in Costa Rica and Guatemala); an $11.3 million trademark impairment loss due to lower sales volume and pricing of beverage products sold under the Del Monte brand name; and $42.3 million of losses relating to asset impairment and other issues. The effect this ended up having overall on 2018's net income figures is telling compared to other reported figures over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 4.1 billion 62.4 million 2016 4 billion 225.1 million 2017 4.08 billion 120.8 million 2018 4.49 billion -21.9 million 2019 4.48 billion 66.5 million

Figures collated from annual reports available at Fresh Del Monte Produce's investor relations page.

While COVID-19 has impacted demand for the products which Fresh Del Monte Produce offer, the impact has not been as severe on profit, and consequently, the dividend was cut but not scrapped entirely. In the immediate future, the dividend is unlikely to be cut further, given the 62.90% payout ratio.

2020 Quarter Revenue ($) Net Income ($) Q1 1.12 billion 13 million Q2 1.09 billion 17.9 million Q3 993.3 million 17.4 million Total 3.20 billion 48.3 million

Figures collated from quarterly reports available at Fresh Del Monte Produce's investor relations page.

As the pandemic eases, profitability should continue to increase and so the likelihood of further dividend cuts going forward should recede. As the global population continues to grow, Fresh Del Monte Produce is well-positioned to feed this population with its fifty global distribution centers and twenty-four global fresh cut operations.

Fresh Del Monte has a strong global network of distribution centers and fresh cut operations with which it can feed the growing global population. Image provided by Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Shareholders can take heart from the fact that the firm is well-capitalized to deal with further economic upsets, as its long-term debt of $689.5 million is offset with a net worth of $1.8 billion, and its total current liabilities of $562.9 million are offset by its total current assets of $1.05 billion, cash on hand worth $33.3 million and total accounts receivable of $439 million. Furthermore, with earnings per share growth over the next five years projected to be 24.00%, Fresh Del Monte Produce stands to benefit its shareholders more than the past two years would suggest. But, would prospective shareholders benefit from starting a position now?

At close of market on 12/07/2020, Fresh Del Monte Produce traded at $25.43 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 12/07/2020, Fresh Del Monte Produce traded at a share price of $25.43 with a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 based on trailing earnings per share of $0.48, and a forward P/E of 12.91 based on forward earnings per share of $1.97. While the trailing P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 43.33, the forward P/E is considerably lower than this metric. And the current dividend yield of 1.57% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.21%. It is at this point that we must establish what fair value for Fresh Del Monte Produce is and use these figures to determine that.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the trailing P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 3.57 (53.54/15 = 3.57) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $7.12 (25.43/3.57 = 7.12). Then, I will divide the trailing P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 1.24 (53.54/43.33 = 1.24) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $20.51 (25.43/1.24 = 20.51).

Next, I will divide the forward P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.86 (12.91/15 = 0.86) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $29.57 (25.43/0.86 = 29.57). Then, I will divide the forward P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.30 (12.91/43.33 = 0.30) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $84.77 (25.43/0.30 = 84.77).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.77 (1.21/1.57 = 0.77) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fifth estimate for fair value of $33.03 (25.43/0.77 = 33.03). Finally, I will average out these five estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $35.00 (7.12 + 20.51 + 29.57 + 84.77 + 33.03/5 = 35.00). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 27% at this time.

In summary, prospective shareholders should consider Fresh Del Monte Produce as an addition to their respective portfolios. It has a strong global network which will enable it to profit from its ability to feed the growing global population, has a strong balance sheet, is better placed to continue paying a steady dividend, and currently trades at a 27% discount to fair value. Recent doubts about its shareholder-friendliness seem groundless going forward, making this stock a buy at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.