Natural Gas: The Sentiment Is Excessively Bearish

Next week, the weather conditions are expected to cool down substantially. The number of nationwide HDDs is currently projected to increase by 15.6% w-o-w.

We anticipate to see a draw of 86 bcf, which is 29 bcf larger than a year ago and 25 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 3,853 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending December 4.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending December 4), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) surged by 36% w-o-w (from 114 to 155). However, we estimate that total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 0.2% below last year's level and 3.7% below the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending December 11), the weather conditions are warming up in the contiguous United States but only slightly. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will edge down by 2.2% w-o-w (from 155 to 152). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 98 bcf/d and 100 bcf/d. However, total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should drop by 7.6% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will remain negative and will actually expand (from -3.7% to -13.4%).

Next week

Next week (ending December 18), the weather conditions are expected to cool down substantially. The number of nationwide HDDs is currently projected to increase by 15.6% w-o-w (from 152 to 175). However, total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should still decrease in annual terms (-10.7%). The deviation from the norm will remain negative but will moderate to -5.6% - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should trend higher until Dec. 14-Dec. 15, but should remain mostly below the norm (on average) - see the chart below. However, there is a disagreement between the models in terms of scale: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 94.9 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 95.1 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

The latest extended-range ECMWF model shows more HDDs in week 3, but fewer HDDs in week 4 and week 5. Consumption-wise, the model is neutral vs. previous update. Notice, however, that there is already a major bullish divergence between the latest extended-range model and the latest short-range model - particularly in the December 13 to December 22 period (see the chart below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

In absolute terms, projected short-range TDDs are below last year’s level (-11.9%) as well as below the norm (-15.4%). Actual TDDs are currently projected to reach a near-term low on Dec. 11 and should then rise sharply. Notice that TDDs are mostly projected to remain above last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

Over the next 30-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 122.9 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), which is 5.0 bcf/d higher than a year ago. However, over the next seven days, natural gas consumption (7-day average) is projected to decrease by 2.3% (from 101.5 bcf/d today to 99.2 bcf/d on December 16). Overall, total natural gas demand is projected to reach a near-term low on on Dec. 12 and is then projected to trend higher and remain mostly above last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Dry gas production is currently estimated at 91.2 bcf/d (-0.6 bcf/d from yesterday). Net supply (calculated as production + imports - exports) has risen above the 5-year average but has started to trend lower lately (see the chart below). Net supply is currently estimated at 81.3 bcf/d (-7.6 bcf/d y-o-y).

We currently expect net supply in the contiguous United States to average 82.16 bcf/d over the next three months (December-January-February), -4.93 bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 86 bcf (8 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 29 bcf larger than a year ago and 25 bcf larger than the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage surplus is currently projected to shrink by 256 bcf by January 8. The storage surplus relative to the 5-year average is projected to shrink by 163 bcf over the same period (from +265 bcf to +102 bcf).

Key Market Variables (change, y-o-y)

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers: We are offering a two-week free trial. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NG1:COM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.