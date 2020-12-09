Egypt has long supported the oil and gas industry and the government is among the more stable in the Middle East.

At its low, some commenters argued that TransGlobe Energy (TGA) was priced at the value of the small Canadian business to allow the investor to get the Egyptian business for free. Yet the Egyptian business was by far the largest part of the business. Previous articles showed the stock price at absurdly cheap levels. Now maybe the announcement of a new deal with the Egyptian government will allow this stock to be priced at something reasonable.

It is very clear that the chart above shows quite a reaction to the announcement. Yet the company has $17 million in 9 months cash flow and another $12 million of inventory waiting to be sold. Unlike the United States industry, it should be noted that production is sold periodically on an irregular basis which makes cash flow very lumpy.

Finances

Nonetheless, the market value of the company (which typically has a negative net debt position) is really not that far above the depressed cash flow and inventory value of the current fiscal year at the nine-month point. A far more typical value would be about market value of six times annual cash flow which would imply a long ways to go for proper valuation of the business.

The inventory above represents about 532,000 barrels of oil. Most of that inventory of oil was sold subsequent to the end of the third quarter. Note that the inventory of oil goes on the books at cost. It of course is then sold for a profit at considerably more than the oil cost to produce.

Nonetheless, working capital did decrease as the credit line that helped to monetize that inventory became a current liability. Still the company has maintained its strong financial position. Note that working capital will still pay all the long-term debt and there still would be working capital left over. Rarely are companies that financially strong.

Less Operating Competition

More importantly, this company operates mature fields that are no longer profitable for the "big boys." These leases were never in serious danger because the larger and better financed competitors already gave these leases up. Therefore, Mr. Market went way overboard on the pessimism. Despite the recent runup, this stock has a long way to go to be even conservatively valued.

The New Agreement

Egypt has a very long history of stability in the notoriously volatile Middle East. The government also wants to encourage more oil and natural gas exploration and development to bring in much-needed hard currency. This new contract is designed to increase profitability and lengthen the lease terms uniformly to decrease expenses, increase profitability, and encourage further profitable development of the secondary recovery operation.

The new agreement will merge the concessions to relieve some of the duplicate structured operations which should cut costs. Notice also that the new expiration (with some extensions) is now far enough out to consider some capital investments for larger recovery projects.

Netbacks needed to increase. The company has always been allowed a cost recovery. But what was needed was sufficient profitability during that cost recovery period to make this secondary recovery operation worthwhile.

The original agreement was made at a time of far higher oil prices. At the time of the original agreement, $90 for oil was reasonable and the profit structure was based upon that. Now $90 oil in any form looks like an unreachable goal. Therefore, adequate profitability needed to be calculated based upon a very different outlook.

This company was just "cashing checks" and living off the cash flow. Clearly, the Egyptian government came to understand why this was happening. The coronavirus demand destruction and the OPEC pricing war further altered the latest outlook for oil prices and probable project profitability. If the government was serious about increasing its income, then that government was going to have to operate in the new reality. It took a while. But it does seem clear that the new contract is far more realistic.

This probably will not be permanent because secondary recovery does tend to feature increasing amounts of water produced per barrel of oil. So the company and the country will have to agree at what point these projects need to be abandoned. On the other hand, expensive horizontal drilling with new completion techniques may also provide greater recovery than is currently anticipated.

But for now, the current cash flow in the current environment is not going to be repeated under the new contract. In fact, the new contract probably means this company is trading at one times expected cash flow before including any growth plans that are now feasible under the new contract.

The slide before this one showed that the company expected profitability to about double for a significant portion of the continuing business. That expectation has major effects on expected cash flow and stock price evaluation.

The company notes here significant possible incremental business based upon the new contract. This only applies to the merged secondary recovery business. The key here is that TransGlobe Energy has considerable cash flow and a negative net debt position. Therefore, adequate funding is very likely to exist to fund the prospects shown above while maintaining decent balance sheet strength. Financial leverage will not become an issue here.

Summary

This deal is designed to create adequate profitability for the company while increasing income for Egypt. If it was properly done, this should be a "win-win" situation for both parties. The idea of fairness is very complex and probably subject to a lot of opinions. Therefore, that part will probably be skipped.

Basically, this company is doing something that many operators in Egypt are not interested in. The competition for leases is generally less as a result. But the result is a very profitable opportunity going forward. Egypt has long supported its oil and natural gas industry because the industry earns foreign currency for the country. In that sense, those earnings help to balance the budget and provide for things that otherwise would not fit into the current budget. Therefore, keeping the oil and gas industry on a growth trajectory is a priority for the government.

Now, this agreement does not cover other leases that were bid for and are subject to exploration requirements. These other leases are not yet subject to secondary recovery. They do carry more risk in the form of exploration risk and as a result are more profitable. But again these leases, like the secondary recovery leases are ones that the major producers in Egypt are no longer interested in. But a smaller and leaner organization like TransGlobe Energy can make good money off these leases.

This company has a bright future in Egypt. Now, it is up to the market to recognize that future. The balance sheet is among the strongest of companies that I follow. Meanwhile, the market valuation is among the cheapest. Some patience may be required for this company to attain an expected market valuation.

Also, this investment is relatively safe because the company has a negative net debt position and the market value of the company is relatively low in relation to the relatively depressed cash flow for the fiscal year. The company did sell much of its inventory after quarter-end with the proceeds expected to be collected before year-end. In the meantime, management also received a check from the Egyptian government. Therefore, cash flow in the fourth quarter should be relatively generous.

But Egypt is a decent place to do business because the government is both helpful and reasonably stable. Now, all investors have to do is wait for Mr. Market to "wake up and smell the coffee."

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.