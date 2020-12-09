IJH looks to track the investment results of an index composed of mid-cap U.S. equities.

Nothing can stop America when you get right down to it. Never bet against America - Warren Buffett

The iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) looks to offer investors an affordable method to get exposure to U.S. mid-cap equities. Historically, mid-caps have outperformed the broader market in inflationary and rising interest rate situations. This is precisely the type of scenario we can expect going forward. However, it is important to note that during periods of economic slowdown, as is the case currently, mid-caps tend to underperform the broader market, and investors perceive additional leverage risk, which comes with this type of equity asset class.

A pick-up in the U.S. economy going forward could provide IJH with some room for price appreciation. Valuations for this ETF are relatively cheap when compared with its peers. The comparison of IJH with other similar ETFs (shown later on in this article) shows that its valuation on a P/E, P/B & P/S basis is significantly lower than the group average.

The fund's AUM is ~$51.15bn, and it has a trailing dividend yield of 1.46%. With an expense ratio of just 0.05%, it's relatively cheaper than peers (only Vanguard is less expensive at 0.04%). Year-to-date, the fund is up around 6.48%.

Constituent Holdings

IJH is a well-diversified ETF with >10% exposure to industrials, technology, financials, consumers, and healthcare sectors. Its significant exposure to technology and consumer stocks has helped cushion the blow in performance caused by laggards such as the industrial and financial sectors.

Given the current slowdown, the portfolio is well hedged to the downside, thanks to its sizable investments in recession-proof sectors.

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is important to note how each of IJH's investment contributes less than 1.0% in weightage in the portfolio. This significantly reduces single stock exposure risk. IJH is well-diversified as its Top 10 holdings together constitute only 7.17% of the index's total weight.

Below we look at the estimated revenue and EPS growth in 2020 for its top 10 holdings.

2020E Rev Growth 2020E EPS Growth Monolithic Power Systems 33.07% 27.36% Generac Holdings 11.34% 23.89% SolarEdge Technologies 2.35% (10.73%) Enphase Energy 22.53% 32.77% Trimble (5.01%) 6.67% FactSet Research Systems 5.58% 1.20% Cognex 8.80% 32.48% Fair Isaac 3.63% 10.58% Masimo Corp. 20.33% 8.38% Charles River Laboratories 10.22% 16.64% Top 10 Average 11.28% 14.92%

We can see that, on average, the top 10 holdings are expected to see an 11.28% YoY growth in revenue and 14.92% YoY growth in EPS for 2020. We can see how industrial technology firms, such as Cognex (CGNX) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), are expected to outperform their peers significantly.

Comparison With Other Similar ETFs

IJH is relatively cheaper in terms of valuation when compared with its peers. We can see from the table below that its valuation is significantly below the peer-set average for all three multiples.

P/E P/B P/S iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) 16.57 1.88 1.24 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) 27.28 9.16 3.94 ProShares Ultra MidCap400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MVV) 18.88 2.19 1.56 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) 30.21 6.78 4.86 Vanguard Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) 18.59 2.58 1.75 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) 46.17 1.96 7.51 Peer Set Average 26.28 4.09 3.48

Source: Morningstar

IJH IWF MVV VUG VO IJR Issuer iShares iShares ProShares Vanguard Vanguard iShares Inception 05/22/2000 05/22/2000 06/19/2006 01/26/2004 01/26/2004 05/22/2000 Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.19% 0.95% 0.04% 0.04% 0.06% AUM $51.15bn $62.63bn $144.01mm $67.79bn $38.99bn $51.66bn Holdings 404 450 421 259 349 608 Assets in Top 10 7.17% 44.37% -- 45.56% 7.54% 5.63% 5 Year Price Performance 48.74% 128.18% 72.46% 122.95% 60.60% 47.20% TTM Dividend Yield 1.46% 0.72% 0.44% 0.70% 1.52% 1.38% 3 Yr. Dividend CAGR 8.24% 5.14% 27.47% 3.95% 11.53% 13.08%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see from the table above, IJH is one of the higher-yielding ETFs with a very reasonable expense ratio of 0.05%, better than most peers. Another critical thing to notice is that IJH has a lesser concentration risk than its peers. Its top 10 holdings constitute only 7.17% of the total portfolio vs. over 40% for IWF and VUG.

What are the risks to be considered?

Inherent Volatility: The mid-cap space comes with its fair share of price volatility, and in times of economic slowdown, this sector gets adversely hit as people rush out of high-risk investments and move to safe havens such as gold.

Sector & Geographical Risk: Since the ETF invests only in the U.S. mid-cap space, it is prone to sector & geographical risk. A prolonged slowdown in the U.S. economy could make things too tricky for mid-caps, given their increased likelihood of debt default.

Conclusion

IJH's most significant exposure is to the U.S. regulated and stabilized equities, which have historically witnessed high and stable profit yields. Even though it might not have returned the highest in price appreciation vs. peers, it still has a higher dividend yield than the majority of them.

Given its diversified exposure to mid-cap stocks, even if a few of them witness exponential growth, the ETF's overall gain could be tremendous. Since mid-caps are usually less followed than their large-cap alternatives, it is easier to find discrepancies between stock price and fair value.

If the current zero interest rate environment starts to change, and we see a pick-up in inflation and policy rates, mid-caps would make a great bet. IJH could lead this rally given its reasonable dividend yield and portfolio exposure to quality mid-cap firms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.