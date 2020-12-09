Investors are only asked to pay 9x forward sales for this stock, which afford investors a large margin of safety.

Investors are dubious about how its usage-based revenue could perform next year, as the economy reopens.

Investment Thesis

Bandwidth (BAND) is a CPaaS (communications platform-as-a-service) infrastructure opportunity. I make the case that investors are unduly cautious that a large portion of Bandwidth's rapid revenue growth rates could simmer down as the economy reopens and it comes against its strong comps with this year's spike in usage.

However, I make the case that this narrative is already very much factored in as investors are only being asked to pay less than 9x forward sales, for what is a very sticky business.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Accelerating

Source: author's calculations

Bandwidth is growing at a very rapid pace. But what's even more attractive is that its growth rates are not slowing down.

Source: SA Premium Tools

Indeed, as you can see above, well into next year, Bandwidth's rapid growth rates are still expected to be strong, with Q1 2020 even expected to continue growing at 51% y/y.

Profit Margins Leave Much to be Desired

Bandwidth's consolidated non-GAAP gross profit margins have consistently hovered between 48% and 50%. This latest quarter saw its non-GAAP profit margins stay around the middle of this range, at 49%. This is not incredibly attractive as far as platform-as-a-service ('PaaS') go.

Furthermore, even if we just consider solely Bandwidth's non-GAAP CPaaS gross margin segment, this was only around 50% compared with 55% for Twilio (TWLO) in the same period.

On the other hand, it should be noted that Bandwidth's EBITDA margins finished Q3 2020 at 11%. Not only is this a remarkable improvement from the same period a year ago but the contrast between being slightly unprofitable towards being substantially profitable is also a testament to its strong operating leverage. The more Bandwidth grows its revenues, the strong its bottom-line performance.

Accordingly, we can see this reflected in its free cash flow, which went from negative $4 million in Q3 2019 to positive $9 million in Q3 of this year.

Why the Stock Has Taken a Beating of Late?

Data by YCharts

On the surface, the main rationale I could come up with why the stock has been on the back foot since the end of October would have to be due to the ''vaccine trade''.

Investors may be cautious that as the economy opens up, Bandwidth demand would slow down. I'm not entirely convinced that this is a reason to remain despondent over this company's medium-term prospects.

What I do believe may be a reason for caution could be that Bandwidth's CPaaS revenues make up 87% of its total revenue. What's more, given that this revenue stream is recognized on a usage-based plan, investors may be troubled that as usage normalizes, that these revenue growth rates may slow down.

To illustrate, Bandwidth's net retention rate in Q3 2020 was 131% compared with just 116% in the same period a year ago. Hence, you can see a huge spike in usage.

However, Bandwidth's 116% net retention rates last year were well and truly pre-COVID, so even back then, it had an attractive net retention rate.

Thus, I'm not entirely in agreement with this cautious interpretation investors are having that these revenue growth rates will fizzle out on the back of the vaccine, and even if that was true, I posit this is already priced into its valuation.

Valuation - Astonishingly, Not Expensive

Here are some assumptions for next year. If Bandwidth grows its revenues at roughly 35% y/y, which I believe is a reasonable assumption given the positive tailwinds to the company's back, together with the fact that this year its top line grew by 40% y/y, this would equate to Bandwidth finishing 2021 with around $450 million in revenues.

This would put its stock trading at 10x forward sales. In the present market, anything in the PaaS world growing at more than 30% is getting an immediate blanket 20x multiple, even if of late, I have seen the market getting slightly more discerning with regards to what's worth a premium and what should trade at a discount.

Nevertheless, from experience, PaaS companies expected to grow at 35% don't stay valued at 10x sales for long.

The obvious comparison here is Twilio, the crowd-favorite. Twilio is a consistent outperformer. Meanwhile, the army of analysts following Twilio is expecting about 35% y/y revenue growth rates next year, which is essentially what Bandwidth is expecting also. However, Twilio is being priced at 21x forward sales, whereas Bandwidth is still priced at less than 9x.

The Bottom Line

This up-and-coming CPaaS may not have all the jazz that Twilio has, but I can't see why the discount from Twilio is entirely justified.

Even if we contend that Twilio is by far and wide the leader in this space, I struggle to come to terms with why Bandwidth should be priced for less than half the multiple of Twilio. This investment opportunity could be well worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAND over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.