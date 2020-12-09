We think Core Laboratories is richly valued at it current prices relative to the market and counsel waiting for a price ~20% below current levels.

We think there are some new markets for the company's core expertise and will discuss herein.

Core Laboratories turned in some better than expected numbers for Q3, and has rallied harder than the general market.

Introduction

I haven't written on Core Laboratories (CLB) in a good while. So long in fact, my last article on the company was in 2017, when I first began writing for Seeking Alpha. The company's business is a little wonky for the average reader, and that results in people getting fogged over when I get into the nitty-gritty. We will summarize it in the thesis for the company at present levels.

The stock has rallied strongly off some better than expected Q3 results and the general rise in optimism about energy prospects during the month of November.

The rally has actually carried the stock beyond any fundamentals, and if the story appeals to you, I would wait for a pullback to the low $20s before taking the plunge. CLB is a niche provider and not a generalist with global muscle, like Halliburton (HAL) or Schlumberger, (SLB). As such, its opportunities are more limited.

What attracts my interest now are some new business opportunities that key off their core competency of understanding reservoir dynamics better than anyone else.

The thesis for Core Labs

The company has two principle lines of business: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. Historically, the Reservoir Description business has fed off the long cycle mega project work so common up till a few years ago. Core is the undisputed leader in this field which consists of petrology and fluids analysis. This business, which contributed much of their sales volume and profits, has been moribund in recent times as operators review their portfolios for culling opportunities. No one is going to pay millions of dollars for reservoir description services that may just get filed away on a shelf as the property is sold at a discount in modern times. There is a bright spot emerging, though, that could fill in some of this gap, and we will discuss momentarily.

Production Enhancement is more about product sales that help the operator bring on their well efficiently. Oriented perforating is not a niche that Core controls, as many service companies are in this business. It does, however, play into their strength of understanding the reservoir, and I'll describe it a bit for your better understanding.

While the legacy mega projects of old are still absent thanks to low commodity prices and a shift in capital allocation by the big IOC companies that drove this market, there is a bright spot emerging. That being carbon capture and sequestration. Core is involved in a major project offshore Australia's Gippsland basin.

Larry Bruno, Core's CEO, comments:

"The CarbonNet project engaged in laboratory analysis of 300 feet of conventional core and sidewall cores from the offshore Gippsland Basin, in the Bass Strait, offshore southeast coast of Australia. The CarbonNet project is funded by the Victorian and Commonwealth governments of Australia. This CarbonNet project is advancing the science for establishing a commercial scale carbon capture network with storage in offshore subsurface geologic formations. The network would bring together multiple carbon dioxide capture projects, transporting CO2 via a shared pipeline and injecting it into deep, underground offshore storage sites. The carbon capture and storage project is being investigated as part of a suite of solutions with the potential to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. The cores are progressing through physical laboratory measurements, in an iterative analytical program. The data generated by Core Lab will provide insight into seal capacity, storage capacity, geomechanical properties and the pore system properties of the rocks. Core Lab is the recognized global leader in laboratory testing of fluid flow through natural porous media. Whether a project is focused on extracting fluids from a hydrocarbon reservoir or on injecting fluids into subsurface geologic formations, Core’s patented and proprietary technologies provide the laboratory based hard data points required to validate the economic viability of these projects. As Core’s clients shift more capital toward carbon capture and storage projects, Core is ready to service their needs."

Folks, this is exactly the sort of mega project that's been missing, and there should be more to come. All of the major IOCs and NOCs are looking for ways to inject Co2 into the ground - sequestration is the name for this, and it's a growth market.

Ok, let's talk about oriented perforating using Core's Hero Perfrac guns. At a high level, imagine you want to line up the perforating charges along the lines of maximum stability in the reservoir. This is a very desirable outcome for the oil company. Charges will penetrate deeper and the holes will be more uniform, more sand will get placed. So, understanding the bedding planes directionally is a big part of this deliverable. Core is really good at this discipline.

Larry Bruno comments:

"Core Lab introduced its next generation best-in-class HERO PerFRAC energetic technology, which is now available in combination with the new patent pending Oriented GoGun. This new technology provides Core’s clients with a technological solution for achieving extreme limited entry perforating capability, and very importantly, precisely aligned perforations along with the operational advantages of minimize connections and shorten the completion string length. Casing erosion around perforations can occur as the frac fluid and proppant are pumped into the formation. This erosion can be inconsistent if the original preparation holes are not uniform. Larger holes, preferentially increase in size and take more frac fluid robbing stimulation from smaller perforating holes resulting in inconsistent breakdown of the formation. The consistent sized holes generated by the latest HERO PerFRAC charges mitigate this problem resulting in more uniform breakdown throughout the stimulated interval."

There you have a double-barrel thesis to buy into Core at prices slightly lower than where they are now.

Q3

Now, looking at the income statement, revenue was $105.4 million in the third quarter, down approximately 9% from $115.7 million in the prior quarter. The sequential decline in international activities was partially offset by a more active U.S. land market from which Core Lab grew its revenue over 21% compared to the second quarter.

Product sales for the quarter were $19.1 million, a decrease of 23% from $24.7 million last quarter. Product sales in NAM were up 32% sequentially, coming off the second quarter low. This improvement in the U.S. market was offset by a sequential decrease in international product sales of both perforating systems and laboratory instrumentation. This is more a function of the collapse of drilling globally in the second and third quarters than anything else.

Their operating income for the quarter on a GAAP basis was $11.3 million. Income tax expense ex-items and using an effective tax rate of 20% for the quarter was $1.8 million on a GAAP basis, the company recorded income tax expense of $3.7 million.

Core's long-term debt, which includes $75 million of senior notes maturing next year, was $266 million at quarter-end. These will be replaced with $60 million in new notes and cash used to pay off the senior notes mentioned above. For this quarter, cash of $15 million was used to reduce debt to $251 million or a decrease of $16.2 million.

Cash flow from operating activities was $20.7 million, and after paying for $2.2 million in CapEx, their free cash flow in Q3 was $18.5 million. In case you missed the earlier comment for 2020, the company anticipates that its CapEx will be $11 million to $12 million, or down approximately 50% compared to 2019. As they project cash flow for future periods, less contribution is expected from working capital.

Your takeaway

I think CLB presents a moderately attractive profile. They guided to single-digit increases for the fourth quarter from a pickup in regular oilfield activity across their business lines. We can't really assess just how big of an on-ramp the CCS thesis is for Core. The IEA notes the following projects underway in 2020. We already know Core is participating in one of them. Could there be others?

IEA

I think the company's logic is sound and more private industries and government actors will seek out their expertise when tackling how best to ensure the Co2 remains sequestered as it is pumped through channels in the earth. On a side note, I wonder if we will see fracking in support of CCS? You want to put away more Co2? Permeability is the answer. Fracking is all about enhancing permeability.

Similarly, I see a growth for their GoGuns technology. If I was drilling a well, I would pay extra to know the best science was behind the perforating architecture.

They are covering capex with cash flow at the current low drilling rates. This is expected to improve modestly in the coming quarter. I don't see the company facing a liquidity crisis anytime soon as they retire debt from cash flow and reschedule maturities opportunistically.

Where should the price of CLB be? On an EV/EBITDA basis, they are trading at a multiple of 17. For reference, the bigger service companies are little more down to earth with multiples of 13 for Halliburton and ~10 for Schlumberger. I would let Core come back a little into a range between Hally and Big Blue before taking the plunge.

The risk of course is they may continue higher, and you will miss a chance to get in. The company is trading about 10% higher than when this article first came out in the Daily Drilling Report. Let's agree after the debacle of the last couple of years, if we invest in an oilfield stock, we want it at our price. Or we will just wait for another oilfield calamity to bring it down to earth. They seem to come along with some regularity these days, and we are through being stuck on the downside.

It's your call now.

