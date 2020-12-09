Ford's (F) stock has been on the rise, and it could see a big boost in the coming weeks as it approaches what could be a sizable breakout, along with bullish options bets sending the stock higher by as much as 20%. The shares have been batter in 2020, as the company cut its dividend and the auto industry landscape was demolished due to the coronavirus.

The company has an exciting new line-up of trucks and SUVs, with the advent of the new all-electric Mustang and the Bronco lineup's relaunch. This, along with an improving economic backdrop, has prompted analysts to boost their earnings and revenue targets.

Of course, if you'd like to see how my method analysis has gone, you can take a look at this Google spreadsheet I created for viewing purposes.

Raising Estimates

Analysts now see earnings for the company rising to around $1.05 per share next year, which is better than previous estimates for just $0.45 in August. Meanwhile, the outlook for 2022 improves to $1.41 from $0.83. It leaves the stock trading at a minor premium to its historical average PE ratio of 6.5, currently at 6.6. Given the improving earnings outlook and strong earnings growth profile, it seems reasonable to think this stock could deserve to trade at a multiple closer to its 2018 highs of around 8.4.

Revenue is expected to see a huge jump next year to around $143.8 billion from this year's estimated $117.8 billion. Analysts have been boosting the sales estimates for next year to $134.5 billion in August. Meanwhile, the next 2022 sales number rose to $150.8 billion from estimates for $138.5 billion in August.

The company also is trading in line with its peers, such as General Motors (GM) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU). But Ford happens to offer the best earnings growth going into 2022, suggesting the stock should trade a premium multiple to those companies.

(Refinitiv)

Big Bulls Spread Bet

On Dec. 8, a massive option bet was placed that Ford continues to rise over the next year. On Dec. 9, the open interest levels for Jan. 21, 2022, were at the $10 strike price. The calls were bought for about $1.30 per contract. Additionally, the trader sold the 150,000 $10 calls for expiration on Jan. 21 calls $0.20 per contract. It means the trader needs the stock to rise to $11.10 or higher to earn a profit by the expiration date.

Overall, the trader laid out $19.5 million to buy the calls in premiums paid and took in $3 million in premiums received. It means the trader spent around $16.5 million in total to create the bull spread.

Technical Strength

The chart shows that the stock is nearing a large breakout. Should its price surpass $9.50, it has room to rise to around $10.50, a gain of about 12% from its price of $9.46 on Dec. 8. There's a technical gap in the chart that needs to be filled, formed at the beginning of February.

Ford's risks are likely to remain until the coronavirus has passed and the economy begins to recover. With unemployment at high levels, it leaves the stock vulnerable to any slowdown in the economy or fears a double-dip recession may arise. Should the stock fail to rise above resistance at $10.50 it could drop to around $9.00.

But as long as the outlook remains rosy, then Ford's stock could continue to surge.

