Letter To Equity Bears: Do Not Underestimate The Force Of Liquidity

It is not a good time to try to short equities but to diversify your holdings.

Any bear retracement in the near to medium term could be seen as a good opportunity to buy the dip.

We do expect the trend in mega-cap growth stocks to resume in the coming months, sending US equities to new all-time highs.

In the past cycle, the Fed has become very sensitive to a sudden tightening in financial conditions, especially when equities start to fall aggressively.

The Fed reaction function

One crucial thing that we have learned over the past 12 years is that the Fed has become very sensitive to a sudden tightening in financial conditions, especially when equities start to fall aggressively. There is no clear evidence of a specific threshold where US policymakers will start to intervene, but our 'implied' threshold is somewhere around 20 percent; as soon as equities experience a drawdown greater than 20% within a few weeks, we would expect a radical change in the stance of monetary policy.

One good example was during the selloff in the end of 2018; the 225bps rate hike combined with the 700bn USD of Quantitative Tightening (QT) in addition to the rise in uncertainty (trade war, Brexit…) led to a significant retracement in US equities in the last quarter of 2018. The SP500 fell by 20% from peak to trough, which 'forced' Powell to reverse the Fed's policy from a 'long way from neutral' in October 2018 to 'appropriate stance' in January 2019.

Despite the Fed's pivot, many well-known investors were saying that the rebound in stock prices in the first quarter of 2019 was just a 'bear rally' and that US equities should retrace lower in the coming months. Figure 1 (right frame) shows that 2019 ended up being one of the best years for equities in the past 3 decades, with the SP500 up nearly 30%. Why did investors underestimate the force of monetary policy after 10 years of in-sample data?

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

2020: The divergence between the economy and financial markets

In April, we wrote an article entitled The equity recovery can last for a while where we mentioned that risky assets (i.e. equities) could diverge quite significantly from fundamentals amid the massive Fed intervention and the strength of the FANG stocks in the COVID-19 environment. Figure 2 (left frame) shows the strong co-movement between the total assets from the major 5 central banks and the FANG+ index; we can notice that the titanic rise in central banks assets has 'perfectly' matched the strong rebound in the mega-cap growth stocks in the past 8 months.

Figure 2 (right frame) also shows the spectacular co-movement between the SP500 P/E and the Fed balance sheet assets, especially since March. It is fair to say that the sharp recovery in the P/E ratio this year was mostly attributed to the massive liquidity injections from US policymakers, with the Fed asset up over 3tr USD to 7.2tr USD.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, Bloomberg

Another 5 trillion USD in global liquidity until the end of 2022

As most of the developed economies have been under national lockdowns, they will rely on significant governments' assistance to support the high cost of running restrictive economies. As a result, the assets of major central banks will continue to rise dramatically in the coming months; assets of the top 5 central banks (Fed, ECB, BoJ, PBoC and BoE) are expected to grow by another USD 5tr in the coming two years up to USD 33tr in total (figure 3).

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

With trillions of USD expected to be injected into the market in the coming months, why are some investors still talking about a potential market crash this winter due to a deterioration in fundamentals?

Despite all the uncertainty associated to a range of macro events (i.e. Brexit, lockdowns, political risk…), we do expect US equities to test new highs in the coming year and we think that any 10-percent bear retracement in the future could be seen as a good opportunity to buy the dip.

Build yourself an 'anti-fragile' portfolio

To conclude, we do not think it is an appropriate time to short equities, and we are confident that investors should focus more time on how to hedge themselves in case we switch to a new regime, whether it is a 'deflationary bust regime' (low probability) where cash outperforms or an 'inflationary shock' (high probability) where real assets such as gold or real estate outperform.

Therefore, it is important that investors already start to think about diversifying their holdings for the long run as we are convinced that the classic 60/40 allocation will perform poorly if reflation comes back in the medium. Figure 4 shows that investors would have generated similar returns (and drawdowns) if they were holding a 5 to 10 percent in gold instead of their bond allocation in the past 50 years.

Figure 4. Portfolios' performance and max drawdowns since January 1973

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC. EURUSD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.