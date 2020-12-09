Surface Oncology (SURF) is an early clinical stage biopharma and I don’t do early stage. But it has a cool ticker - SURF - so I thought what the heck, let me give it a shot.

SURF’s lead indication a few years ago was SRF231, an anti-CD47 targeting antibody that went into Phase 1 trial in 2018 but was shut down due to competition and toxicities, not necessarily in that order. Its current pipeline looks like this:

Source

Novartis (NYSE:NVS), its collaboration partner, is a 5% shareholder in the company. Novartis has a worldwide license to develop and commercialise SURF’s CD73 targeted molecule, now called NZV930. CD73 plays a key role in producing extracellular adenosine, which modulates our immune response, i.e., it is an immunosuppressant. NZV930 reduces adenosine in the tumor microenvironment, allowing T cells and other immune cells to kill tumor cells.

In preclinical studies, NZV930 was shown to inhibit CD73, and combined with a PD-1 inhibitor, it has evinced strong anti-tumor activity. A Phase 1 trial was begun in June 2018. Despite being only a Phase 1/b study, it is a large study with 344 target enrollment and will be completed in 2022. Its primary outcomes are safety-related.

The deal with Novartis is small:

Upon entering into the Collaboration Agreement in January 2016, Novartis made an upfront payment to the Company of $70,000. The Company is also eligible to receive payments upon the achievement of specified development and sales milestones as well as tiered royalties on annual net sales by Novartis ranging from high single-digit to mid-teens percentages, upon successful commercialization of NZV930. Under the Collaboration Agreement, as a result of the option purchase period for the single remaining Option under the Collaboration Agreement expiring in January 2020, the Company is now entitled to potential milestones of $525,000, as well as tiered royalties on annual net sales by Novartis ranging from high single-digit to mid-teens percentages upon the successful commercialization of NZV930 (formerly SRF373).

However, Novartis also bought into the company:

Source

I am not sure if the 766,666 shares figure is correct. $11.49mn sounds more like it. Plus the preferred shares should together make Novartis a 5% holder of SURF.

It should be noted that the deal was amended thrice, with Novartis reducing its right to purchase exclusive option rights from four targets to none, or rather, not exercising its options, which thus ended in January 2020. This could, I believe, be construed as Novartis losing interest in the SURF pipeline. It could also mean something else.

SURF’s second asset is the fully-owned anti CD39 drug candidate SRF617. It inhibits CD39, which also reduces extracellular adenosine, but also maintains “extracellular levels of immunostimulatory ATP” to promote anti-tumor activity.

According to the company:

The first-in-human dose escalation study will initially enroll patients with advanced solid tumors, then focus on three combination arms, either with gemcitabine and abraxane; with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 antibody; or with AB928, an A2A/A2B small molecule inhibitor (in clinical collaboration with Arcus Biosciences). Further planned cohorts will focus on several tumors of high unmet need, including pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer and tumors that have demonstrated resistance to anti-PD-1 therapy. A biopsy expansion cohort has been designed to provide data on changes in tumor tissue CD39 enzymatic activity related to SRF617 treatment.

There is some data available about SRF617. This was a poster presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, June 2020. This was preclinical data that showed the following:

Source - cited poster

Latest updates are here:

Summary results from nine patients treated across three dose levels show increased target occupancy on B cells in a dose-dependent manner, and within the 200mg cohort. Prolonged stable disease (>5 months) has been seen in one patient with non-small cell lung cancer who had progressed on prior anti-PD-1 treatment. Detailed initial results from the trial to be presented at a medical conference in 1H of 2021.

SRF388 is another self-owned fully human antibody which inhibits the activity of the immunosuppressive cytokine IL-27. This is the first IL-27 antibody to enter the clinic. The company says it has identified particular tumor types as well as a biomarker for IL-27. IL-27 is involved in resolving T cell mediated inflammation. “Recent data points to IL-27 as a master regulator of the expression of co-inhibitory receptors expressed on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells.” Elevated IL-27 in certain cancers are associated with poor prognosis.

The company says that these initial indications may be late-stage renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and an update from the Phase 1 dose-escalation study may be provided by end of 2020.

The latest news from the molecule is from November:

Prolonged stable disease (>6 months) has been noted in one patient with kidney cancer, who had progressed on prior anti-PD-1 treatment. SRF388 recently received FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Financials

The company has a market cap of $362mn and, at nearly $9 today, it is trading near its 52-week highs. They have a cash balance of $102mn which, given current expenses, gives them a little less than two years. Of course, that will change as trials progress.

Insider transactions look like this:

Source

Everyone has been selling, there are no buys.

Bottom line

SURF is a really early stage company with one asset that didn’t do well and was dropped, and another that was taken up by Novartis but seems to not be going anywhere. Current lead assets are in Phase 1, but early data shows some progress and positive results. They have moderately decent cash positions; nothing too exciting. They did have some buyout offers, it appears, and are apparently looking for better offers. If that happens, there may be good movement in the stock. Either way, this is one for the watchlist.

