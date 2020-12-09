AT&T Inc.'s (T) Management Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Brokers Conference (Transcript)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference December 9, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Scott Mair - President of Technology & Operations

Kannan Venkateshwar - Barclays

Kannan Venkateshwar

All right. Okay. Good morning everyone and welcome to today's session with AT&T. My name is Kannan Venkateshwar and I cover the North American cable, telecom and media sectors at Barclays. I am very happy this morning to have with us President, Technology & Operations at AT&T, Scott Mair, with us.

Scott, welcome and thanks for joining us this morning.

Well, thank you. And thank you for inviting me.

Q -Kannan Venkateshwar

So COVID has obviously resulted in unusual data use patterns, to say the least. And it looks like, initially the network had to adjust to more peak data use away from the city centers and more two-way voice traffic, for example. Could you give us some sense of, for the network architecture shifts that you had to make initially to cope with this which may also have added some longer term growth optionality for you? So maybe, that's a good place to start?

Sure. And Kannan, if you don't mind, I am going to talk about our Safe Harbor statement, just because some of my comments today are going to be forward-looking and probably subject to risk and uncertainties and so results could differ materially. So if people want more information, they can find out on our website or in our SEC filings. And also, I will just mention that with Auction 107 just starting yesterday, I am not going to be covering that topic today. So with that, I will just jump in.

Yes. It's been an interesting year for sure, right. You think about what happened back in March, where in a matter of a month, we shifted from working in our offices across the country to working from our homes. And so I have been really, really proud of how well our network has performed and the work that our team has done. I mean when we are in the mode we are in right now with the pandemic, connectivity is absolutely essential and it's more now than ever, right. It is always important.

But for first responders back in the spring, taking care of emergency hospital and testing sites and we have got millions and millions and millions of kids working from home or not working, but going to school from home and all of us are working from home. So the network has actually held up well. And if you think about it, I think it's really, from our standpoint, a function of all the investment we have been putting in over the last number of years here. The last four or five years, we have been building a ton of capacity and that capacity has really served us really well right now. And so it is a function, as you as you think about it.

That traffic shifted from urban areas to suburban and actually rural. We saw rural jump up pretty significantly. And so the ability to handle that with the capacity we had is working well Backbone traffic, we saw rise 20%, the Internet highway, if you will. And it stayed there over 400 petabytes a day in our network. And so, web conferencing, like we are doing right now, that has jumped up but that stabilized. The one that caught me offguard a little bit is the voice traffic actually jumped up really significantly. And as people are home, they are picking up the phones and they are calling. And so we were able to care for that.

We had to put in some extra voice capacity very quickly in the first couple of weeks. But after that, it's been really good. And one of the things that I was probably most concerned about, as we had some really large commitments for our build. We hit our 5G build midyear as we had planned. We achieved the FirstNet build as we had committed and as part of our FirstNet contract in 80% of the square miles. And so that's been a very, very nice surprise for us.

We thought we might have some more challenges on the supply chain and such and that turned out not to be the case. And so the build, to your point, in terms of long term, as we continue to build the capacity that will keep up with and evolving to 5G, it's going to serve us well. And we will stay ahead of the curve because it's usually the surge that catches you but once you are there, then it kind of has a tendency to flatten out, which is exactly what we have seen.

Kannan Venkateshwar

All right. And is there any new areas or footprints, maybe suburban or rural that you initially had to expand to in order to cope with the initial surge in demand? And something that potentially becomes a permanent benefit for you guys going forward?

So because of the work that we have been doing for the FirstNet build and 5G, we have been touching all of those areas, including rural and modernizing and putting our spectrum to work so that the vast amount of spectrum that we put in service actually is the capacity that we have been consuming here. And so there is not any additional work we needed to do because we were ahead of the curve driven by, we are to touch the tower anyway, so let's put our spectrum up. And that's given us the capacity that I just referenced.

So the build will continue and we will always continue to invest in the network very, very happily. Between that and fiber, we will continue that focus going forward. So nothing in terms of new areas. It's just making sure that we had the capacity there. And if we didn't have the capacity there, like I mentioned in the voice backed of the network, we cared for that very quickly with the way that we can add capacity nowadays.

Kannan Venkateshwar

I guess one of the hot areas more recently or discussion points amongst investors is Open RAN. And there are a lot of deployments in Japan and Europe and Latin America. And the technology does seem to be easier to deploy in scale, if you are building a greenfield and some of these operators are doing it globally including the U.S. But could you help us understand if this can be an OpEx or CapEx saving opportunity for an incumbent like yourselves? And what that main constraints are to move in this direction?

Scott Mair

Yes. So the answer is yes. We believe that O-RAN is going to be a good benefit for us. And we actually plan to implement Open RAN in our network. I mean we think it's really a good technology that will become available. But it's just not going to happen overnight, Kannan. It's going to take some time for maturity.

And just a little bit of background on O-RAN. That the organization and the O-RAN ALLIANCE started back in early 2018 with only five operators and AT&T was one of those. That organization now has over 230 different organizations, companies, equipment manufacturers, universities, consulting companies as part of it. And it's starting to take on a lot of speed and a lot of importance.

And so if you think about what O-RAN does and why it's important, if you 2G, 3G, 4G, those were linear improvements in terms of the wireless network or speed and capacity and some incremental functionality. But with 5G, the new capabilities that come with 5G for massive connectivity on IoT, also energy efficiency on IoT. The key one is slicing capability, network slicing, how do you use the capabilities of the ability to manipulate resources within the 5G environment to architect new solutions.

And so that's what's really different. And O-RAN is going to take the RAN network, if you will, the radio access network, 3GPP standards-based and break it apart into components. And so it's not going to be monolithic like today's networks. It will be component parts that then interwork with each other through standardized interfaces. And when you do that, you unlock the capability that's in those components and invite in innovation.

Today, a lot of those are proprietary stacks, if you will, proprietary systems. And so by opening it up and then getting at the individual components, it allows innovators to come in and do what they do best, which is find solutions and create solutions to problems that we have. So that's really what O-RAN is. And as a result of that, we are going to do things like have the opportunity to instead of buy a full component set of capability from any one vendor, we will be able to buy components and mix-and-match components within that and use the innovators instead of just the proprietary stack separately. So that's the CapEx benefit.

OpEx benefits, things like the way we manage our network. Today, there is element management system. A system that helps us operate the network but you have one per vendor. And with O-RAN, being able to open that up, we can then architect automation and operations capability on top of a single system instead of buying a bunch of individual ones. So the OpEx benefit to that as well in terms of how we operate the networks going forward. So yes, we think O-RAN is going to be really good.

Got it. That's interesting. And so when you think about these components, I mean, now that you are building the network slightly differently and that are separate components that you have to think about instead of a monolith in terms of architecture, to what extent are you actually starting with the kind of applications that you essentially have want to deploy in the future? Because historically, when you are deploying your networks, all the applications got the same quality of service versus a 5G world where, like you said, network slicing and so on, some of these capabilities create different paths for building a network. So when you start building this network, to what extent are you thinking about applications first versus the way you used to design networks in the past?

Scott Mair

Yes. So the applications are going to come. And so I will share a little bit about how we are thinking about it. But the 3GPP standards for 5G really allows this to happen, as I mentioned. So it allows us the flexibility and use cases. And when I say, use cases, it's how do you use the resources of the network to bring about new capabilities.

And so while the 5G is standards-based, the applications are going to come now. And that's partly why O-RAN is important because the applications and the ability to drive uniqueness or differentiation is going to come as a result of the capability to top it on O-RAN. But things like low latency or real-time services were not possible in 3G and 4G. But with the way that the 5G is architected, we will able to get at some real-time capabilities.

And let me just give you an example. So we have talked a lot about autonomous car driving and things of that nature. But in order to do that, the need within a vehicle is very different, right. If you think about the sensors and the real-time nature of sensors in a vehicle that is autonomous driving, that needs to be very real-time and we want it to be real-time. It needs to be there. But at the same time, in that same service, you have a host of other things that could be delivered such as video into the car, also telematics just on how the car is performing.

And each of those individual capabilities have different needs from the network. And so we will be able to prioritize capabilities and architect capabilities within that service itself for autonomous car. And so those applications are coming. And when you think about where we are focused, that manufacturing use cases, healthcare use cases are pretty key. We are looking at how do you actually energize gaming with real-time capability. Those are all used cases that are early on, but I think we are just at the early dawn of what is going to be enabled with 5G.

All right. So it sounds like, in a lot of these cases, as you design the network and you are thinking through applications, you are also working with application vendors and providers in the process. And to what extent does the 5G network architecture need to open up to some of these third-party infrastructure providers, say who is allowed, for example or who will have some of these tie-ups in order to truly realize the capabilities like edge compute? To what extent do you depend on some of these external vendors?

Scott Mair

Yes. So I think the need to open up for 5G, I think it's not specifically tied to 5G itself. I think the need to open up is really a function of the capabilities that are inherent within it and the evolving architecture of the 5G network. One of the capabilities that are being created, as I mentioned, is low latency services. And for that, you need edge cloud which means you need to be able to move the compute closer into where the customer is. You can do other things and getting efficiencies out of that edge cloud capability by actually potentially moving workloads off of smart devices, right.

We carry a lot of power in that device that we all carry in our pockets. But some of that capability you can move into the network and potentially even get better efficiencies in devices in terms of size, weight, battery drain. And so to the degree that we need edge cloud capability, that can be done in a number of different ways. And we feel really good at AT&T about how well we are positioned, right.

You need real estate. You need technical spaces to put edge compute capability. And we literally have thousands and thousands of those locations across the country. And so where you have that edge capability, you can implement it in any type of cloud, you really can. It can be public and it can be private. So yes, some of the hyperscalars will be playing in that. And we welcome anybody that can help bring efficiency to compute and storage and help us serve our customer. So we have really, from the way we look at it, two different types of cloud capabilities.

One is what we call multiaccess edge compute and that really is really a function of what a business needs to support their individual capabilities. So think about as a private LTE network, on-site. Many customers want to use wireless technology within the domains in which they work, manufacturing plants or administrative offices and such. And they have different needs. But they don't necessarily want that traffic to leave their network, leave their firewall. And so with that, we can put in a MEC unit and service what that customer needs and allow them to care for their own wireless traffic within their domain and also then use the Internet for the other traffic that they need leave in there. So that's what is MEC is for us.

The other one is what I call NEC, network edge cloud. So that's the traditional things that I just mentioned. Nearby, I have a node that offers low latency services and capabilities for normal network functions, maybe it's that offload of smartphone capabilities that I talked about and other application services. So at the end of the day, the opening up the network and yes, cloud players will play and they can play in the space of application development or actually providing compute and storage for people that are building applications.

Got it. And I guess a broader question around 5G is, given the kind of applications you are working around, given the third-party vendor that you are working with, in the past it has been very clear when you said a particular generation of technology was deployed in a particular city what it meant. I mean you have deployed a coverage here on a macro cell and you were, more or less, done. But to me, given the kind of applications you are working with and the density of small cells that you need, especially for things like millimeter wave, at what point is 5G fleet covered in a given city? How do you define what 5G coverage truly means today?

Scott Mair

Yes. So 5G, for us, is basically, it's a coverage layer. So really our ability to deliver our 5G nationwide was done on our macro network. So think about traditional cell sites. And so that sub-6 GHz spectrum that we talked about is the way that we got that. So that's the way you are going to get coverage. And the capacity will come from the other spectrum bands. When you think about other unique capabilities, millimeter wave technology, right, the millimeter wave provides unique characteristics in terms of bandwidth and speed and that is going to play a part. But the millimeter wave and the propagation properties of that, take your pick, anywhere 200, 300, 350 yards, is really not going to fulfill a coverage layer need for 5G. So 5G in terms of coverage and when you get a 5G on your phone is really going to come from the more traditional side of the wireless networks.

And one of the other things that slightly different, I guess, about 5G, although you did have some components of this in 4G as well, is the way the spectrum is used, right. And CBRS has some constraints which make it troubling, less interesting for you than maybe C-band. But the spectrum sharing model itself seems to be becoming something that the FCC and the government is more keen on to deploy and it also seems to be something that is a model others around the worlds are keen on. And you use, of course, Band 14 in FirstNet for commercial use based on prioritization framework. So as we look at the roadmap for 5G, there are technology integration paths laid out such as Wi-Fi IEEE standards with 3GPP for example. Do you think spectrum exclusive would be by carrier or use case could become less important as the network differentiator over time? As opposed --

Scott Mair

Yes. I mean I think it's really good question and with respect to shared spectrum from my point of view and AT&T's point of view, it absolutely has a place in wireless access. It does. And we particularly think that when it's paired with what I call licensed spectrum or managed spectrum, right, it provides a good capability. In fact, today we use that technology in the band, what's called License Assisted Access to 5 GHz band. We pair up LAA with our licensed spectrum and it gives us a big boost in capacity in areas. But yet you can rely on that licensed spectrum to maintain a very stable connection on the control side. And so it actually really works well and the shared spectrum will work in certain use cases.

You mentioned FirstNet. So sharing comes in many different forms. You think about what we do with FirstNet. It's a shared asset between the FirstNet traffic and our commercial customers. And so with that sharing, it's all within the same network framework. And so that gives us the ability to manage that traffic, both for performance and also the movement of traffic across the RAN infrastructure. So that's a different type of sharing versus unlicensed spectrum like LAA or CBRS GAA spectrum. And so there is uses for all of it. And anytime the FCC brings spectrum to the table for consideration by the industry, we absolutely take a look at it. And as I mentioned, we are actually using it today.

I guess another band which has generated obviously a lot of interest in the 5G context is millimeter wave. And deploying millimeter wave, I guess the most obvious conclusion people come to is the densification of the network itself. But it also requires a wholesale shift in how you build networks, right from the switches that are used to the volume products that you need to ask for and so on. And a lot of this, of course we, on our side, don't really see, but the organizational focus from a network building perspective needs to change. So could you help us understand how the organization has changed to manage this deployment or will manage this deployment going forward? And how is this different from past deployments?

Scott Mair

Sure. So just on millimeter wave, just to talk a little bit about how we are using it. So we use millimeter wave and we call it 5G+. But again, it's just millimeter wave solutions that's in. But in most part, it's enterprise use cases and maybe what I would call venue-specific use cases that we are using it for at this point. And so we have it deployed in 36 cities and we continue to build out in more cities to densify the network. And it's the things that we have been talking about, entertainment districts and stadiums, healthcare and manufacturing plants are kind of the business side, if you will, the enterprise side with a lot of promise. And in those areas, the economics work really well. Dense traffic, specific use cases.

For the deployment, it's a good question as well on that. The deployment, it is a little different. In some ways it's different, in some ways it's the same. And I will explain a little bit about what the differences are. When you think about millimeter wave and it's basically a small cell, if you will, it gets hubbed back to a central location called a hub. And so in a cell site environment, you basically had a one-to-one relationship. I have one cell site, one set of equipment and one fiber and it was all self-contained.

In the millimeter wave or even LTE/CRAN capability, it's a hub and node structure. And so now I have a one to many relationship. I have one centralized processing point, but a lot of different radios across the city. And so that means we have systems automation that needs to be changed. You have certainly the permitting volumes, right, because the number of your nodes is a lot higher. And so that has been a constraint actually within the industry.

But we are getting, I would say, the industry is getting better and better at that and certainly more the municipalities that we have to deal with because it's unanticipated volume for them. But then you also have a lot of coordination that happens, a lot higher level of coordination. You have got power you need to coordinate through that particular pole or site. You have fiber that needs to be there. You have different hardware configurations that are being deployed.

And so all of those things play into the deployment of millimeter wave nodes that are different than, for instance, just deploying a cell site per se. But again, we are really good at processes and automation. We have got to lot of that all cared for at this point and volumes are coming along very nicely, from my point of view.

Got it.

We also have a spectrum and that always counts, right, when you have got really good millimeter wave spectrum from the last couple of auctions.

We just have a couple of minutes. But maybe you could touch on some of the cable part, the cable companies and partnerships that they seem to be seeking. And they seem to be more willing to partner with wireless companies on things such as strand-mounted small cells. And cable companies also have power deep in their network and cloud infrastructure. So as you build out your networks, to what extent do you think cable companies can be useful partners, from your perspective, in accelerating the build? And what sways you in one direction or the other while making this decision?

Scott Mair

Yes. For shared infrastructure, we absolutely believe in shared infrastructure. And there is different business models available in the industry right now and they are continuing to evolve. So it's an interesting space right now. For me, it is all about what's the business model. If the business model is right, shared infrastructure is absolutely the right play, especially if we are all going to be in the same spot, for instance. And we do some of that today, even in the way we architect the network today.

So when we think about how we go about our building of fiber, for instance, right. That's within our footprint. We have a very deep fiber footprint in 21 states. And we use that footprint with the way that we plan fiber for providing infrastructure for the wireless consumers as well as business. But there is also other people that come to us to provide fiber for their services. Maybe they need fiber to a cell site. So there is a big business relationship across the industry on shared infrastructure in different ways.

So out of footprint, so in footprint we are good. Out of footprint, we actually own a lot of fiber outside of our footprint from one spot a day, the different merger and acquisitions that AT&T has done. So we use that out of footprint. And we do a build versus buy analysis, right. If we have fiber nearby and we can easily extend and it makes good economics sense, we will do that. Otherwise, we will lease fiber, right and we will turnaround and lease it.

Out of footprint where we don't have fiber assets and this is not new, we lease fiber. And we lease it from literally hundreds of both large and small companies across this nation. And so that ecosystem is very strong, right. There are people that buy from us and we buy from them. And so there is an ecosystem there that allows for business models that we put together about shared infrastructure. And we continue to look for opportunities to do that, right. Cable companies and others have fiber assets and power at different places. And so I think that's going to continue to evolve within the industry.

Got it. I think we are almost out of time. But I have to ask you one question, because as technologist, my guess is, your perspective is different on 5G, what it really means in terms of exciting use cases versus what all of us think about. So from your seat, what do you think are the most exciting applications? And what are the most realistic applications versus all the hype that we hear about?

Scott Mair

Yes. So I am going to go back to something I mentioned earlier. I think the combination of edge nodes and 5G capability and opening up the capability to allow innovation to happen is pretty key and some of the things that will come out that is the real-time applications that I mentioned, right. That's going to allow us to do things that previously relegated to the home or business. But that's going to open up capabilities to perform those functions. Real-time gaming, real-time video, real-time capabilities that allow us to perform our work or lives in a much different way. So real-time capabilities, I think are pretty key.

Secondly, entertainment becoming more immersive and portable, right. We can do some of those things at homes. But when you get to near real-time, AR or VR have become very possible. So we are in the early stages of that. But I think that's going to provide great capabilities. And just back to the flexibility in the architecture of 5G is something we have not had. And I think that is going to be the key to unlocking things just the way we saw happen in LTE earlier this decade. LTE came and all sorts of new business models and applications popped up because new resources were available, faster speed. Same thing is now going to happen in 5G. And so we are on early stages of that curve but it's going to be an exciting time. And I am very, very confident that 5G is going to be that next wave of innovation that I just referenced.

Okay. That's all we have time for today, Scott. Thanks so much for joining us. This was very insightful. Hope to speak to you soon.

All right. Thank you very much. I appreciate you asking me to be here.

Sure. Thanks.