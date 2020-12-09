A successful IPO of their MediaAlpha subsidiary in October 2020 is on track to raise White Mountains' book value by 14%.

White Mountains Insurance Group typically flies below the radar and has relatively few analysts following it.

It’s been a little over three years since I last covered White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM), so I’ll revisit it again. In that time, only one other Seeking Alpha author has covered the stock, so we’re firmly in the disregarded part of the market. And as occasionally happens – there is an asymmetric bet available to investors.

For a quick business review, WTM is a specialty-insurance investment holding company. While they do operate some insurance companies, they are best viewed as investors who buy and build insurance companies and then sell them at full prices. (See my previous WTM article for background on their insurance company divestments.) Due to a dizzying combination of control and equity method investments, delving into the cash flow statement (my preferred valuation method) and income statement would take a significant commitment on the behalf of any analyst. Fortunately, most insurance companies can be valued close to book value or greater – so book value serves as a decent stand-in for a detailed valuation. (The corollary to this ‘stand-in valuation’ is that position size should remain small and part of a diversified basket of securities selected for cheapness.)

White Mountain’s current reporting segments are:

HG Global/BAM – BAM is a mutual municipal bond insurance company that is mutually owned by the municipalities that then purchase reinsurance from HG Global. WTM owns 96.9% of HG Global, and this amounts to roughly $158/share of book value.

NSM Insurance – NSM is a managing general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and insurance companies. They write policies in sectors such as specialty transportation, real estate, social services, and pet health insurance. WTM owns 96.6% of NSM, and this amounts to roughly $162/share of book value. Of note, NSM has lost about $6 million of pre-tax net income on revenues of $212 million in the first nine months of 2020. This was largely driven by a $6 million write-off of technology investments in NSM’s UK vertical. White Mountains has been rolling up smaller insurance companies into NSM since 2018.

Kudu Investment Management – In 2019, WTM purchased Kudu from OakTree Capital Management. This business largely invests in preferred securities in deals managed by private equity funds. The original acquisition committed $250 million to Kudu. WTM has since increased that commitment by $100 million to $350 million. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Kudu has deployed $324 million through 11 asset management firms with an average cash yield since inception of 10.2%. Kudu has approximately $74 million of debt and amounts to roughly $89/share of book value.

Other Operations – The Other Operations segment includes White Mountains Capital, White Mountains Capital Advisors, MediaAlpha (MAX) (more on that later), PassportCard/DavidShield (travel medical insurance), Elementum Holdings (investment advisor in natural-catastrophe insurance-linked securities), and various stocks, bonds, and private equity interests. Excluding Media Alpha, the Other Operations segment amounts to roughly $538/share of book value.

At September 30, 2020, WTM’s share of MediaAlpha, Inc. (“MAX”) was valued at $475 million or roughly $153/share in book value.

Recent Developments

Two recent developments are not being captured in the September 30, 2020 financial statements and therefore are not yet showing up on stock screens.

MediaAlpha IPO – On October 28, 2020, MediaAlpha went public and now trades on the NYSE under the ticker MAX. The IPO price was $19/share. It closed the first day of trading at $31.86/share and closed Dec. 8, 2020 at $36.56/share. MediaAlpha was valued at $19/share for WTM’s Sept. 30 financials.

With their earnings release in November, WTM was kind enough to spell out their adjusted book value per share of $1,233 if MAX was valued at $33.83/share. Further, since WTM now owns 20,532,202 MAX shares and there are 3,102,011 WTM shares issued and outstanding, we know that WTM’s book value changes by $6.62 for every $1 change in MAX shares.

Cutting to the chase, rolling forward the Sept. 30 Adj. BVPS for MAX’s current share price, we get an Adj. BVPS of ~$1,250/share. WTM currently trades for $981.79/share, or 78.5% of the MAX-IPO Adj. BVPS.

Acquisition of ARK Insurance Holdings – On October 1, 2020, WTM announced an agreement to acquire 72% of ARK Insurance Holdings and buttress their capitalization. ARK manages the underwriting of two Lloyds of London syndicates which underwrites reinsurance for property, accident & health, energy, marine, and political risks. From the subsequent event footnote of the WTM Sept. 30, 2020 10-Q, it looks like WTM will likely invest $400 million into ARK in December 2020, $250 million into ARK in early 2021 and $200 million later in 2021 or 2022. In total, WTM will likely invest $800 million in the next year. Presumably, WTM will tap their $937 million of unrestricted cash and short-term investments for the acquisition, but they may also sell MAX shares (now valued at $750 million) or some other investments.

A Walk Down Memory Lane

The following table and chart shows WTM’s book value per share, adjusted book value per share (“Adj. BVPS”), and share repurchase activity over the last five years, sourced from WTM's SEC filings. What you will see is that Adj. BVPS has grown at a 12.3% CAGR for the past five years (using the $1,250 Adj. BVPS estimate, 10% if you use the 9/30 number).

Period BVPS ADJ BVPS Market Price Shares Repurchased Shares Issued Shares Outstanding Repurchase Price Repurchase $ 4Q 2015 $ 695.84 $ 698.95 $ 713.09 5,623,735 1Q 2016 $ 699.10 $ 704.45 $ 830.00 -228,688 20,415 5,415,462 $ 755.36 $ 172,741,768 2Q 2016 $ 780.67 $ 784.90 $ 821.32 -463,276 11,735 4,963,921 $ 808.76 $ 374,679,098 3Q 2016 $ 797.65 $ 801.66 $ 829.72 -389,373 4,150 4,578,698 $ 820.17 $ 319,352,053 4Q 2016 $ 789.53 $ 793.58 $ 909.76 -24,808 9,924 4,563,814 $ 824.22 $ 20,447,250 1Q 2017 $ 792.77 $ 798.83 $ 858.94 -7,699 16,677 4,572,792 $ 836.05 $ 6,436,749 2Q 2017 $ 797.80 $ 780.00 $ 864.60 -3,184 2,017 4,571,625 $ 869.70 $ 2,769,125 3Q 2017 $ 925.04 $ 905.72 $ 889.15 -821,842 188 3,749,971 $ 869.60 $ 714,673,803 4Q 2017 $ 931.30 $ 914.75 $ 839.90 0 200 3,750,171 $ - 1Q 2018 $ 916.24 $ 903.22 $ 865.29 -9,965 13,199 3,753,405 $ 840.63 $ 8,376,878 2Q 2018 $ 924.46 $ 912.08 $ 913.03 -575,068 2,021 3,180,358 $ 877.78 $ 504,783,189 3Q 2018 $ 938.19 $ 926.14 $ 886.67 0 182 3,180,540 $ - 4Q 2018 $ 896.00 $ 887.85 $ 893.58 -7,425 0 3,173,115 $ 840.82 $ 6,243,089 1Q 2019 $ 981.39 $ 978.51 $ 939.04 -5,679 13,763 3,181,199 $ 857.69 $ 4,870,822 2Q 2019 $ 987.12 $ 986.39 $ 1,076.00 0 4,154 3,185,353 $ - 3Q 2019 $ 1,002.53 $ 1,004.76 $ 1,071.00 0 0 3,185,353 $ - 4Q 2019 $ 1,023.91 $ 1,018.41 $ 1,117.22 0 0 3,185,353 $ - 1Q 2020 $ 981.39 $ 979.74 $ 973.00 -64,403 14,055 3,135,005 $ 843.79 $ 54,342,607 2Q 2020 $ 1,020.71 $ 1,021.91 $ 880.13 -34,684 1,440 3,101,761 $ 886.70 $ 30,754,303 3Q 2020 $ 1,098.56 $ 1,101.28 $ 908.33 0 250 3,102,011 $ - 12/8/2020 $ 1,250.00 $ 981.79

The chart also shows the Adj. BVPS (black line), the market price of WTM shares at the end of each quarter (blue line), and the average repurchase price of shares during the quarter (red diamonds). The yellow bars show the capital spent on share repurchases during the quarter.

Source: Author's model, comprised of data from company 10-Ks & 10-Qs for the respective periods.

One thing to note is that share repurchases have slowed dramatically in recent years. I will be watching to see if WTM management chooses to aggressively repurchase shares given the significant difference between market price and Adj. BVPS.

Conclusion

I continue to be neutral to slightly bullish on WTM and see it as an occasionally useful security to hold and provide diversification – although I think Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A BRK.B) is a superior long-run investment. I have a small long position in WTM that I purchased in September around $775/share. I think the 22% discount to Adj. BVPS will likely close to a 5-10% discount probably within six months as WTM has historically repurchased shares when the discount gets this large. Additionally, once their pre-IPO lockup expires, WTM can arbitrage their own holdings in MAX by selling MAX shares and purchasing WTM at a discount. While this dynamic exists, I expect to see some upward pressure on the WTM share price.

