Oil Prices Brush Off Nasty Storage Build And What This Means Going Forward

The key to a stable and steady oil recovery will still have to be demand-led. The path to normality is on the horizon, but we suspect it won't be as smooth as many would like. Either way, the near-term price trajectory for oil is to $49/bbl once WTI passes $46.20.

US oil demand recovery has clearly stalled but has not fallen yet. But it's clear from the physical market, the East is winning in the arena of oil market dominance.

Brent timespreads are also rebounding with India and China on the market for spot deliveries.

The surprising thing is the market reaction especially on the product front. The refining margin proxy is up despite increase in throughput and product storage.

In our OMF yesterday titled, "Embrace For A Possibly Ugly EIA Oil Storage Report And The Oil Price Reaction Will Tell Us Everything We Need To Know On Where It Finishes The Year," we said that EIA was going to report a rather ugly storage report. Holiday travels were down due to COVID-19 restrictions, and imports/exports mismatch on the crude side was going to have inventories build on all fronts.

With that being said, our focus was not on the report itself, but on the market price reaction to the report. EIA reported massive builds on crude, distillate, and gasoline. Refinery throughput shot up w-o-w to ~14.4 mb/d and even with the higher throughput and higher product build, the 3-2-1 crack spread is up?

And the price of oil itself has barely budged with the Brent 1-2 timespreads rebounding?

In the past, we have seen many instances when EIA would report a monster draw only to see energy stocks and oil prices sell-off leaving the bulls scratching their heads. We suspect the same reaction is coming from the bears this time around.

Based on our tanker tracking, we do see the +15 million bbl build reversing by year-end, but the year-end US crude storage figure is coming in at the top-end of our forecast range due to COVID-19 demand recovery stall.

Despite the increase in US refinery throughput, we are still ~3 mb/d below that of the seasonal norm for this time of the year.

So this does beg the question, is the market simply just looking ahead nowadays?

We suspect this being the case as net hospitalizations, a leading indicator, have been falling which likely points to a peak in US COVID case counts over the coming weeks. This combined with the initial rollout of COVID vaccines will help with the demand outlook, albeit slow and tepid recovery still.

Then you throw in the fact that demand in the East is unreasonably strong (as reflected in spot cargo bids by India and China), and we have a situation where the East is winning handily over the West in the arena of oil dominance.

While the demand in the East is strong and is the result of early recovery from COVID, we do suspect that if oil prices recover further (say $55/bbl Brent), the buying will slow down especially if refining margins do not keep pace. So strong demand today could result in indigestion later, which we saw in July to September in China.

The key to a stable and steady oil recovery will still have to be demand-led. The path to normality is on the horizon, but we suspect it won't be as smooth as many would like. Either way, the near-term price trajectory for oil is to $49/bbl once WTI passes $46.20.

