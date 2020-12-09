M&A is a potential threat but likely not happening before Biden shows what he's up to.

Meanwhile, the company cut its distribution and won't restore until April 2021, which is a positive from a creditors perspective.

The company had a tough year, but going forward, things look like they are normalizing, and the company is in good shape.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is a coal miner supplying utilities in the United States. The company is structured as a limited partnership and the second-largest coal producer in the U.S. I started looking at this company because of my two-part interview with portfolio manager Javier Lopez Bernardo here and here. Javier argued Alliance Resources' bonds were attractive. They've appreciated about ~15% since that time, but I believe they're still quite attractive.

It won't surprise anyone the company isn't having a great year starting 2020 at low natural gas prices - an important competitor to coal - and with an overhang of coal supply after the market went downhill end of 2019. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that disrupted energy markets enormously. Initially, a huge negative.

The company halted coal production at the mines in the Illinois Basin and at the MC Mining complex in East Kentucky and attempted to meet customer obligations solely through inventory drawdown and limited mining.

But the market has rebounded. Gas prices are a lot stronger, which helps. I'm not sure that will last as they are benefiting from reduced shale activity. All of the company's mines are now producing again, although several below maximum capacity.

The company also suspended cash distributions to unitholders beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and said it won't resume these until at least several months into 2021. This is actually a huge positive from a creditors' perspective, versus the pre-COVID-19 situation, because the company had been paying large distributions.

On the 2025 bonds, I'm getting paid 7.5% interest. They traded last at 84% of par. That's a yield to maturity of ~12%.

The company has a market cap of $642 million. Debt is $678 million. EBITDA is $390 million.

Analyst estimates on forward EBITDA were a lot higher before COVID-19 hit. Sometimes, I get the impression that unloved industries' expectations are systematically calibrated downwards, while in-vogue industries are treated as if we're going to have an orgy of capitalism as soon as we've got the vaccine surging through our veins. But $400 million of EBITDA isn't horrible. It just seems low to me, given the relatively stable historical earnings and the tendency to deliver under longer-term contracts.

Free cash flow has generally been very good since 2000. It went negative only once in 2010 and not by much.

These days, the company also derives about $50 million per year through oil & gas royalties. Royalties are great because they fall straight to the bottom line and aren't burdened with costs. Table below shows the adjusted EBITDA per segment. Adjusted EBITDA can be a bit tricky, but here's what it means:

Segment Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ARLP before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, general and administrative expenses, asset and goodwill impairments and acquisition gain. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a key component of consolidated EBITDA, which is used as a supplemental financial measure by management and by external users of our financial statements such as investors, commercial banks, research analysts and others.

And here's the overview:

Source: company 10-Q

Note how little the royalties decreased in this disastrous year with terrible energy pricing.

Because I'm primarily interested in the bonds, let's look at the balance sheet:

Source: Company 10-Q

There's some cash and quite a bit of debt, but this should be readily manageable. I'm investing in the debt anyway, and even if this needs to restructure, I don't think I'll hate how I come out of this.

Here's the condensed statement of operations:

Source: Company 10-Q

Even the cash flow statement is fine, given this is a terrible year for the company:

So far, so good. I love these bonds at a ~12% yield to maturity and the relatively short time until maturity. Not to mention, the company is not making distributions until April, which is hugely positive. That's still five months to go, and the company can build up quite the buffer in that time.

I didn't like management's commentary on the earnings call. That is from a creditors' perspective. Here's one specific paragraph where management commentary worried me:

Right now we're focused on, as I mentioned in my opening comments, focused on maximizing cash flow, keeping our costs as low as possible, being as efficient as we can be, and trying to be as prudent as we can be to be a low cost producer in a very challenging industry. So today, yes, we'll continue to do is focus on pay down a debt as we determine what our earnings are that will give us more clarity on the other options. But everything is on the table like we've talked about before, whether it's buy down or debt reduction or back units or paying distributions and making acquisitions. We'd love to make acquisitions. We want to grow our company. We feel like we've been able to do that for 20 years for the entire history of our company. And then COVID comes and it gives us a setback that we're going to have to rebound from. And that's not only the coal industry, but the oil and gas industry. So do we want to make investments in minerals? Yes, we do.

For the immediate future, the company is executing in a very creditor-friendly manner.

When getting asked about potential green disruptive policies from the Biden administration, I didn't love the answers either:

From my perspective, we just look at it more micro than macro. We're very comfortable and confident that there are sufficient power plants that are -- that we sell to that are in our footprint that want to -- that are fully capitalized. They have all the bells and whistles for compliance, environmental compliance, as the laws are written today. And these utilities want to operate those facilities because they know they're the lowest cost plants in their footprint. So they want to operate them until 2035 to 20 -- in some cases 2048. And so, we're focused to try to keep those plants open. And we've been working with those utilities with the state governments, with the federal government to protect your lowest cost assets and the jobs that they create through manufacturing, et cetera.

I'm the first to argue the market seems to assume or price coal assets with an overly aggressive discount rate. But, here, the CEO seems a little too complacent.

Policy changes can have a dramatic effect. The Dutch government encouraged the construction of at least one powerplant when it struggled with energy security. A few years later, renewables developed faster than expected. And there are now brand new powerplants being shut down. Utilities wrote down these powerplants by billions of dollars before construction even finished. This is resulting in litigation between the private utility and the government, but it just serves as an example of the dramatic 180s governments can make.

On the other hand, Europe is generally considered to pursue aggressive environmental policies, and the plan is to phase out coal by 2030. Still, five years beyond the maturity of this bond.

In conclusion, I really like these bonds with their 7.5% yield at 84% of par. M&A is the biggest threat, if you ask me. I'm not too worried we'll see anything before the Biden administration will start drafting actual bills and coal companies know what they're up against. Short term, the resumption of distribution in April 2021 could be a negative, but if that happens, the company is likely in good shape. That would be a positive.

