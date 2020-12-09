PSLV is a somewhat unique silver trust in that it holds allocated accounts and allows physical delivery of the commodity.

As you can see in the following chart, it’s been a fairly strong year for shareholders in the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) with shares gaining over 30% on a year-to-date basis.

It is my view that PSLV is headed higher. I believe that silver fundamentals are supportive of higher prices and it is my view that PSLV is a strong way to play the rally, depending on your investment objectives.

About PSLV

Within the silver space, Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a somewhat unique instrument in that it is actually a closed-end trust which is engaged in buying silver in proportion to invested assets in the trust. This investment structure is noticeably different from the popular ETFs and ETNs which command most of the AUM in the metals space in more than one way.

One of key benefits of PSLV has to do with something called allocated and unallocated accounts. Put simply, in the metals ETP space, many funds have what is called an unallocated account which is an account that essentially doesn’t provide direct physical ownership or title to the purchaser of the silver or gold. This is a somewhat nuanced discussion, but in essence, most metals ETPs actually physically own the metal with the title remaining in the control of the issuing institution (or a bank). You can read more about this here and here, but the key message for PSLV holders is that when you buy into the trust, you are actually buying into a fund with physical allocated ownership of the silver. This means that in the event of default, metal remains in the hands of shareholders and not in the hands of an external financial institution.

Another key benefit of PSLV is that shareholders can actually redeem their holdings for physical silver (on a monthly basis and subject to minimum redemptions). This is very rare in the metals space with most funds simply providing investors the financial benefit of ownership rather than physical redemption.

PSLV is an instrument which is good for shareholders who are concerned about the ultimate ownership of bullion and as well redemption ability. The trust is setup to in essence appease the most ownership-conscious of investors. If you are not comfortable with the unallocated accounting methods employed by large silver ETPs, and if you want the ability to exchange your shares for physical silver, then this product is for you.

This said, let’s take a step back and figure out where PSLV is likely going to travel in the coming months. Very few investors purchase silver (either physically or financially) with little thought as per where the price of the commodity is likely headed. In my opinion, PSLV is likely headed higher due to the underlying silver fundamentals.

Silver Markets

I believe that in both the short and long term, an investment in silver is likely going to shine. One of the key short-term metrics I utilize for studying silver is the historical probability that any given month experienced gains or losses.

In the above chart, I have calculated the historical probability that any given month saw price appreciations for silver investors using data over the past 50 years. Put simply, while December typically declines, history shows that January and February normally are very strong months for silver investment with these months tending to see rallies of around 3% in each month.

If we were purely trading off of seasonality, we actually could see a fairly decent return through simply buying and holding during these two months of the year.

In the short term, I believe that PSLV is likely going to rally on silver’s strength. The data shows that there’s a good chance that we’ll see rallies through February which means that investors looking to benefit from this movement should start adding to holdings during December.

This said, I also believe silver is headed higher in the longer term based on momentum tendencies.

In the above chart, I have calculated the average 1-year return following a given past 1-year return. In other words, this chart shows what has historically happened to silver grouped by how it had performed in the past. If you notice, there is a very clear trend in that silver tends to perform well after it has been performing well. In other words, past strength begets future strength – in general.

At the time of writing, silver has rallied by about 40-45% over the past year. Historically speaking, when we see silver rally by this degree, the next year is typically fairly bullish with history showing average movements being rallies of 32-39% over the next 12 months. In other words, the data is actually pretty strongly bullish at this point – based on momentum at least.

To get an idea as per the skew of past data, take a look at the following chart.

In this chart, I have shown the average gains and average losses in the year following a movement in silver of a certain amount. For example, history has shown that when silver has gained by 40-45% over a year, the next year tends to see either gains of around 51-74% or losses of around 17-24%. As per probabilities, the data shows that silver has increased in 62-75% of all years following similar price movements.

So, what does this data mean? Put simply, this data shows that it’s a pretty strong time to add silver to the portfolio. Short-term metrics like seasonality show that we’re likely to see silver higher over the next 2-3 months while longer-term metrics like seasonality show that the upside potential is much higher than the downside potential and also gains are more likely than losses. In other words, it’s a pretty good time to buy silver. And if you are interested in the physical security of PSVL, then it will likely make a very strong addition to your portfolio at this time.

Conclusion

PSLV is a somewhat unique silver trust in that it holds allocated accounts and allows physical delivery of the commodity. Silver is likely going to head higher in the short term due to seasonality. The next year is likely going to see higher silver prices as silver momentum carries forward.

