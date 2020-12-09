Natural Gas - Don't Be That Person That Buys This Dip, At Least Not Yet

There's a time to buy the dip, it's just not yet. Wait for a more certain signal.

Fundamentals are also starting to move back into the bulls' favor with production peaking and likely to fall to ~88 Bcf/d average, while LNG exports average +11 Bcf/d in Q1-2021.

Negative EPO or Alaska ridge are what's needed in order for us to go long as it reduces the chance of a weather model flip-flop and being sideswiped.

The incoming weather trend is still not favorable enough to take a long position.

Welcome to the not yet edition of Natural Gas Daily!

There's a time to buy the dip, and this is not one of those times. If you bought when January contracts dipped below $2.4, good on you, and take profits. The incoming weather set-up remains bearish biased still with positive EPO or Alaska trough taking center stage in the 10-15 and 15-day outlook.

Source: HFIRweather.com

Source: HFIRweather.com

Whenever you have a scenario where there's a positive EPO or Alaska trough, the Northeast is usually warmer than normal.

Now one thing to consider in the latest outlook is the ridging pattern in Greenland or known as the NAO, or North Atlantic Oscillation. This outlook introduces the possibility of brief colder than normal periods in the East as can be seen here in the 6-10 day outlook.

Source: HFIRweather.com

But without the blocking pattern from Alaska, this pattern is usually not sustainable, which is why prices are where they are today.

So for those of you thinking that this is a potential buy-the-dip territory, we would say it's not the time yet to do so. Now notwithstanding the volatile nature of weather model updates, the only way for us to get interested in going long is if the Alaska ridge or negative EPO takes place. For the time being, this does not appear to be the case.

On the fundamental side of things, Lower 48 production has indeed peaked. The initial jump from shut-in productions returning is starting to wane.

We are expecting this to average ~88 Bcf/d in Q1 all the while LNG exports are going to average above ~11 Bcf/d.

Strong exports have kept total demand in-line with the top-end of the recent demand figures.

This is despite the fact that the weather set-up so far has been neutral at best.

So to summarize, we would urge readers to be patient and wait for the negative EPO or Alaska ridge to show-up. If and when that shows up, the potential colder than normal pattern will have more duration and staying power, which would reduce the risk of being sideswiped by a flip-flop in the weather models.

We will be watching weather models closely, so if you are trading natural gas and need guidance on weather, fundamentals, and trader positioning, we think you should sign-up for HFI Research Natural Gas. We are currently offering a 2-week free trial, so come and see for yourself why we are the largest natural gas research service on Seeking Alpha. Sign-up here for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.