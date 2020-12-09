Investors are more focused on the results of a KVD900 Phase 2 trial for patients with hereditary angioedema, which, after a year of delays, looks poised to produce data soon.

When we last visited KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) in September 2019, the company was wrapping up a Phase 2 trial for its higher-risked asset (KVD001) in the treatment of patients with diabetic macular edema [DME] that could have triggered a lucrative opt-in from Merck (MRK). The company was also awaiting Phase 2 data from its lead candidate KVD900 in the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema [HAE] attacks as well as conducting a Phase 1 study on a prophylactic HAE therapy (KVD824). At that time, the stock was trading at ~$15 a share. Despite KVD001 not meeting its primary endpoint for DME and Merck electing to let its option to acquire KVD001 expire in February 2020, shares of KALV have rebounded significantly off coronavirus lows and are currently trading at near $19.00 a share, commanding a market cap of ~$325 million.

As a reminder, KalVista is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical concern focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The company's first candidates are plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting HAE and DME.

First, the Bad News

Unfortunately, KalVista's DME candidate KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor flunked a Phase 2 trial, the results of which were readout in December 2019. Despite not achieving its primary endpoint of change in best corrected visual acuity at 16 weeks compared to sham at either the 3μg dose (p=0.465) or the 6μg dose (p=0.223), a dose responsive clinical benefit on vision was observed with many patients experiencing a meaningful benefit from KVD001. Regardless of the spin, there was not enough in the results to excite Merck, who bailed, leaving the KVD001 program in purgatory.

HAE Franchise

As such, KalVista's future rests on its HAE franchise. For those unaware, HAE is a rare and potentially life-threatening condition that affects between 1 in 10,000 and 1 in 50,000 people. HAE attacks occur when excessive levels of a serine protease enzyme (PKal - a mediator of inflammation and edema) are not adequately controlled by inhibitor protein C1-INH, usually due to a genetic mutation. Outbreaks are characterized by episodes of intense swelling in the skin, GI tract, or airways and physically manifested by temporary disfiguration of various body parts. This condition can be accompanied by severe abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. Swelling of the airway can lead to death by asphyxiation. The number of attacks vary by individual but typically average one per month. Generally speaking, the quicker therapy is administered, the shorter the duration of the attack. However, ~61% of patients wait more than an hour to dispense treatment - more on that dynamic shortly.

The two most common types of HAE are Type 1, which is a function of low levels of circulating C1-INH; and Type 2, which results in the production of a low functioning C1-INH protein.

There are several approved on-demand and prophylactic therapies for HAE, many of which are marketed by Takeda (TAK), including PKal inhibitors Takhzyro for prophylaxis and Kalbitor for acute attacks. C1-esterase inhibitors and bradykinin b2 receptor antagonists also comprise a large share of the $2.3 billion HAE therapeutics market. These and other approved therapies are delivered by injection, and Kalbitor has a black box warning limiting its administration to healthcare professionals because of its association with anaphylaxis. It is the inconvenience and pain of injection (along with the hope that any particular bout won't be severe) that keep attack sufferers from quickly administering approved remedies. Given the lifelong nature of HAE and the fact that 87% of patients currently on acute therapy would be willing to switch to a safe, rapidly absorbable, and effective oral therapy, KalVista could transform the HAE market.

KVD900. KalVista initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial for KVD900, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed as an on-demand therapy in the treatment of patients with HAE in late 2018. The 600mg dose employed in the trial has safely yielded maximum concentrations more than 100 times necessary for clinical efficacy while demonstrating absorption speed equal to existing injectables in studies on healthy subjects. The ongoing Phase 2 study has two segments. The first part has all patients receiving a single dose of KVD900 600mg for their first HAE attack with standard of care therapy as a backup. The second part involves those same patients being randomized to receive either KVD900 600mg or placebo for their second attack with standard of care therapy as a backup. The primary endpoint is time to use of standard of care with secondary endpoints consisting of symptom severity scores.

The trial was originally expected to read out by YE19. That timeline was later revised to 'complete enrollment by late 2019' as initiations at several HAE centers took longer than anticipated. Additional delays pushed the enrollment completion estimate to 2Q20, which was then further impeded by the pandemic. Finally, in October 2020, KalVista declared enrollment complete with data expected to be delivered by YE20. If ultimately approved, KVD900 looks as if it will be well received in the healthcare community with 89% of physicians likely to prescribe it and 70% of payers acknowledging the need for an oral alternative - according to the company's internal research.

KVD824. In addition to its acute HAE therapy, KalVista has developed KVD824, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed as a twice-daily oral prophylactic for HAE patients. Initially focused on DME, KalVista pivoted KVD824 to HAE after the KVD001 trail miss. After testing in the preclinic and on healthy subjects in clinical studies, where it demonstrated a mean half-life of three to five hours, the company anticipates filing an IND application for a Phase 2 trial in 1Q21.

Factor XIIa Program

KalVista is also in the process of introducing an oral Factor XIIa inhibition program as an additional HAE remedy. Genetic mutations in genes for Factor XII can trigger another form of HAE that involves normal levels of CI-INH. Factor XIIa is an enzyme that is the most upstream mechanism in the biochemical pathway of an HAE attack (i.e. prior to plasma kallikrein or bradykinin generation). Thus, proper regulation of Factor XIIa may prevent these types (or possibly nearly all) HAE attacks. Clinical studies of Factor XIIa antibodies have demonstrated efficacy in preventing HAE attacks without any significant safety issues. There are other Factor XIIa candidates in the clinic; however, they are all injectables. IND-enabling studies are expected to start in 2021.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

To move these HAE programs along, KalVista held cash and marketable securities of $64.3 million and no debt as of July 31, 2020. The company has a cash runway into 2022.

Despite failing at the DME indication and experiencing a yearlong delay with its KVD900 Phase 2 study, Street support remains staunch, with three buys and one outperform rating and a median twelve-month price target of just north $30 a share. Last month, both Leerink Partners ($39 price target) and Needham ($25 price target) reissued Buy ratings on KALV.

Board member Albert Cha, who represents the interests of Vivo Opportunity Fund, continues to be bullish on KalVista's prospects, acquiring over 115,000 shares in the low 17s on October 30, 2020. This buy pushes Vivo's ownership interest in the company to ~6.3% and marks the first insider purchase since Cha bought over 140,000 shares for Vivo in July 2019. It should be noted that the CEO and the Chief Development Officer were sellers of KALV shares during October 2020.

Verdict:

The market has been kind to KalVista, shrugging off the December 9, 2019 news of KVD001's failed Phase 2 DME trial, by actually rallying to close 7% higher to $15.27 on that trading session after opening 18% lower. And after cratering to an intraday low of $5.61 during the coronavirus induced March panic, shares of KALV have rebounded over 200% despite not producing any earthshaking data. The reason for these reactions is that core thesis guiding KalVista is the oral administration of its HAE franchise. As the long-awaited data readout nears, we can expect the company's stock to possibly rally into the news.

The company has a potential game-changing therapy for a $2.3 billion market and a just over ~$325 million valuation and an insider has made a small recent bet on KalVista. One word of caution: if the KVD900 trial is a flop, shares of KALV will get pummeled as it is the company's only real clinical asset. Given this, while I still have a 'watch item' holding in KALV in my personal portfolio, I don't think the stock can be a 'core' holding. This is for the simple reason that the company no longer has multiple 'shots on goal' which we always want in larger positions and is too dependent on one key trial outcome.

Not to mention the stock has more than tripled off its March meltdown lows. Those that plan to keep KalVista within their own personal portfolios might be wise to invest in a short term put option to mitigate risk from the potential of the upcoming trial results going sideways.

