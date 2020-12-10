It has been a long time since consumers worried about high agricultural commodity prices. Over eight years ago, in 2012, corn and soybean prices rose to all-time highs at $8.4375 and $17.9476 per bushel, respectively. Drought conditions in the US pushed the prices of the coarse grain and oilseed to record levels. Soft red winter wheat futures rose to its all-time peak of $13.3450 per bushel in 2008. The second-highest yearly price came in 2011 at $9.4725. From 2011 through the middle of 2020, agricultural prices remained under pressure. Bumper crops and high inventory levels weighed on the leading agricultural commodities.

While farmers and producers suffered during the bear market, consumers had no reason to rush to purchase requirements. Most buyers abandoned futures markets and long-term fixed-price contracts and bought supplies on a hand-to-mouth basis. Falling prices and a couple of years of consolidation took all the pressure off buyers and put in on the producers.

When commodity prices fall, producers tend to cut back on output. Consumers often increase buying at cheaper levels, and inventories begin to fall. Eventually, prices turn. When prices start to move to the upside, producers increase output. In the world of agriculture, that means planting more crops. The demand for seeds rises.

The S&W Seed Company (SANW) is a small producer of the main ingredient for various crops. The recent price action in the grain and oilseed markets could mean that the soil is getting fertile for increasing seed demand and earnings for SANW in 2021 and beyond.

Rising agricultural prices lead to more production

Over the past months, agricultural commodity prices have been steadily rising. Corn reached its highest price in 2020, and soybeans and wheat rose to multi-year highs.

Source: CQG

The weekly continuous chart of CBOT corn futures highlights the rise to a high of $4.3050 during the week of November 30, the highest price since July 2019.

Source: CQG

CBOT soybean futures peaked at $12 per bushel during the week of November 23, the highest price since June 2016.

Source: CQG

CBOT soft red winter wheat futures hit a peak of $6.3825 per bushel during the week of October 19, the highest level since December 2014.

As the end of 2020 approaches, farmers in the US and other producing countries in the northern hemisphere will begin to prepare for the 2021 crop year. Higher prices will encourage more planting, increasing the demand for seeds.

SANW sells seeds worldwide

The S&W Seed Company has been in business for four decades since 1980. The company breeds, grows, processes, and selling alfalfa, sorghum, sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. SANW sells to distributors and dealers in forty countries.

Since 2010, SANW shares have traded from lows of $1.67 to highs of $11.40. At $2.811 on December 9, the stock was not far off its low.

The small company has a market cap of $94.118 million, trades an average of 45,945 shares each day. SANW pays no dividend and reported losses over the past four consecutive quarters.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that SANW lost 21 cents per share in Q3 compared to a consensus estimate of an eighteen cent loss. One analyst, B. Riley, has a buy rating on the stock with a target of $5.50, while Craig-Hallum rates SANW a hold at the current price level.

The next WASDE report comes out on December 10

On Thursday, December 10, the US Department of Agriculture will release its final World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report for 2020. The monthly WASDE is the gold standard when it comes to agricultural fundamentals. Many producers and consumers follow the report for guidance on agricultural prices.

The one constant in the report over the past years has been the ever-increasing demand side of the equation.

While supplies are a year-to-year affair that is a function of the weather, demographics provide continual upside pressure on demand. According to the US Census Bureau, the global population grows by approximately twenty million people. Each year there are eighty million more mouths to feed. Since grain price made the last significant highs in 2012, the global population has grown by around 640 million. Feeding 7.7 billion people in 2020, with the number rising each year, means that agricultural technology, when it comes to the efficiency and growth of crop production, needs to keep pace with demand. Each year, more seeds are required to produce the products that feed the world. The bottom line is that SANW is one of the companies that benefit from an ever-growing addressable market.

A bull market in agricultural commodities will support SANW, which is an inexpensive stock

Grains moved into bullish mode over the past months. As farmers in the US and other growing countries begin to make plans for the 2021 crop year, higher prices will encourage more planting, requiring more seeds.

Source: Barchart

The chart compared the fundamentals for SANW to other companies in agricultural operations. SANW is a small specialty company that is likely to benefit from increased seed demand. While the company reported negative EPS over the past four quarters, the company said revenues were $13.86 million for Q3, which was 17.92% above Zachs' consensus estimate and above the level of $12.27 for the same quarter in 2019. The alfalfa price has held steady over the past months. Sorghum prices have been steady on Chinese demand.

SANW is an inexpensive stock that will likely benefit from continuing bullish price action in agricultural markets in 2021.

Levels to watch in SANW

The long-term chart of SANW shares shows a steady decline since 2013.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows the bearish trend in SANW over the past seven years as it made a series of lower highs and lower lows. The record high came in 2013, the year after corn and beans reached all-time peaks and wheat reached its second-highest annual price in history. The demand for seeds peaked after prices moved to highs.

The chart also shows a price spike to $3.98 in July 2020, a technical breakout of the long-term bearish trend after reaching a low at $1.67 in May 2020 during the risk-off period caused by the global pandemic. SANW shares are consolidating at below the $3 level as of December 9. The recent high at just below $4 is critical technical resistance for the stock.

I am bullish on the prospects for the agricultural commodities that feed the world over the coming years. A falling US dollar, central bank liquidity, and government stimulus are highly inflationary. An easing of trade tensions between the US and China under the Biden administration could add to the already rising demand for crops. Moreover, the overall demand side of the fundamental equation for food is always increasing. The investment soil could be fertile for gains in companies like SANW over the coming months as farmers look to plant more crops to take advantage of higher prices.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.