REITs, in general, have performed well this month due to the news of a coronavirus vaccine. Unlike other REITs, Clipper Realty (CLPR) has underperformed a bit. In this article, I evaluate the business to see if it is worth an investment. Let's dive in.

Business Analysis

Just a brief background on the company, Clipper Realty is a REIT with multi-family residential and commercial properties in New York City, primarily in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The company is a relatively small REIT with eight properties in total, leasable square feet of about 3.2 million, and annual base rental revenue of $114.7 million. The company's portfolio includes the Tribeca House (two adjacent residential properties in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood), Flatbush Gardens (a 59-building residential complex consisting of roughly 21 acres in Brooklyn), and various other properties. The company's property portfolio is weighted mostly toward multi-family homes at 81% of revenue with small office and retail exposure at 14.0% and 5% respectively.

In terms of Q3 2020 results, Clipper Realty's revenue was flat compared to the same time last year at $29.6 million rising by 0.6%. The company attributed the lack of growth to the ongoing challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic as there were declines in occupancy and rental rates at its Tribeca House property. The company's properties are currently 93% leased with rent collection of over 97%. Occupancy rates decreased at the Tribeca House property to 80.1% this quarter compared to 98.2% at the same time last year. The Tribeca House is one of the company's largest properties, so it is a bit concerning seeing occupancy rates on a decline. This is after-all a multi-family property in lower Manhattan, so, in theory, it shouldn't be as badly hit as office properties. This could be a signal for the greater challenges facing the NYC real estate market.

The company's largest property is the Flatbush Gardens property complex. The property is in a "mixed-income" neighborhood and subject to rent control regulations of New York City. The area is gentrifying and represents a significant upside for the company. Clipper Realty is positioning the asset as an entry-level, low-cost option for people priced out of other NYC markets. The company completed major CapEx projects to improve both interiors and exteriors of the property and thus as a result has been seeing increasing per square foot rent. I expect this segment of the market to remain strong despite the challenges facing NYC as it's typically the upper-income people that have more flexibility in terms of geographical location.

Speaking of the situation of New York City. While there are now vaccines on the way to end the coronavirus situation, I can't help but wonder if irreparable damage has been done to the city. Based on a poll by the Manhattan Institute, 44% of people earning at least $100,000 said they had considered relocating out of the city in the past four months citing the cost of living and the availability of telework.

A question I raised in a previous article was will companies/people still tolerate NYC's expensive real estate and cost of living when it is possible to work anywhere? Couple the cost of living situation with a possible increase in taxes along with an overall increase in crime, then the advantages of leaving NYC become more apparent. A downturn in NYC's local economy could put pressure on the tenant population in Clipper Realty's properties thus limiting future growth and rent increases.

Financial Analysis and Conclusion

As of the end of the reported period, the company had decent liquidity with $105 million in cash. However, the company has a large debt position of $1.08 billion. This threatens to overwhelm the balance sheet as the company's assets are only $1.22 billion. The company actually increased its debt by $90 million compared to the same time last year. This increase is due to the refinancing of one of its properties. Looking at the company's debt schedule, the company doesn't have any significant amount of debt due in the immediate future. The earliest large batches of loans come due in 2028 and 2029 which is plenty of time for things to return to normal and where we can put the coronavirus situation behind us. Because of the timing of these loans, the company is confident enough to initiate a stock buyback program back in August 2020 of up to $10.0 million worth of shares.

Given the large amount of debt, let us check the leverage and coverage measures as those are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. In the 9 months YTD for 2020, the company had an adjusted EBITDA of $43.4 million which we can annualize to $57.9 million. Clipper Realty has total liabilities/total assets of 90.2% and a net debt level to annualized EBITDA of 22.5x. These measures indicate an extremely high level of debt.

The fixed charge coverage ratio is an indicator of a firm's ability to pay interest from its operating performance and is defined as net operating income divided by interest expense, preferred dividends, and other required distributions. The company had YTD interest expense of $29.9 million and no other required distributions. Using the company's YTD adjusted EBITDA, we can calculate an interest coverage ratio of 1.45x which is very low.

Despite the high levels of debt, Clipper Realty never suspended its dividend, unlike other REITs. I suspect this is due to the fact that the company's debts aren't due anytime soon. Calculating the dividend payout ratio based on the company's financials, the company had a YTD adjusted FFO per share of $0.31 and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.095, implying a payout ratio of 91% which is on the high side. We can see my calculations confirmed when looking at the company's Dividend Safety Score of "F" using Seeking Alpha's tool.

In conclusion, I think Clipper Realty is a company to avoid. While the company has a decent yield of 5.86% at current levels, its balance sheet is in a perilous situation. Combine this with the risk associated with the New York real estate market makes this stock an easy avoid. Income-focused investors should look elsewhere.

